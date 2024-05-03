Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR):

Consolidated statement of income 2 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 2 Consolidated balance sheet 3 Consolidated statement of cash flows 5 Notes to the consolidated financial statements 6

Consolidated statement of income 3 months ended (in millions) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Net sales 2,028.2 2 149,6 Operating expenses Cost of sales (952.0) (1 010,1) Administrative and selling expenses (559.3) (549.8) Research and development costs (97.2) (92.1) Other operating income (expenses) (32.2) (47.2) Operating profit 387.5 450.4 Financial expenses (34.4) (26.2) Financial income 29.0 22.2 Exchange gains (losses) (9.0) (0.2) Financial profit (loss) (14.4) (4.2) Profit before tax 373.1 446.2 Income tax expense (97.0) (115.8) Share of profits (losses) of equity-accounted entities 0.0 0.0 Profit for the period 276.1 330.4 Of which: - Net profit attributable to the Group 275.9 330.5 - Minority interests 0.2 (0.1) Basic earnings per share (euros) 1.053 1.240 Diluted earnings per share (euros) 1.046 1.232

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 3 months ended (in millions) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Profit for the period 276.1 330.4 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Translation reserves 90.1 (77.6) Other (3.2) (3.6) Income tax relating to components of other comprehensive income 1.9 (1.1) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Actuarial gains and losses after deferred taxes 0.1 (1.8) Other 0.0 0.0 Comprehensive income for the period 365.0 246.3 Of which: - Comprehensive income attributable to the Group 368.1 246.4 - Minority interests 0.1 (0.1)

Consolidated balance sheet (in millions) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Non-current assets Intangible assets 2,428.9 2,436.9 Goodwill 5,838.3 5,476.2 Property, plant and equipment 841.5 848.3 Right-of-use assets 267.6 260.8 Other investments 29.6 27.7 Other non-current assets 147.6 145.5 Deferred tax assets 145.4 141.0 TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS 9,698.9 9,336.4 Current assets Inventories (Note 4) 1,288.1 1,222.3 Trade receivables (Note 5) 1,125.2 969.9 Income tax receivables 187.8 192.7 Other current assets 297.7 302.9 Other current financial assets 2.6 1.8 Cash and cash equivalents 2,709.3 2,815.4 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 5,610.7 5,505.0 TOTAL ASSETS 15,309.6 14,841.4

(in millions) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Equity Share capital (Note 6) 1,049.0 1,056.1 Retained earnings 6,343.8 6,126.5 Translation reserves (369.8) (459.9) Equity attributable to equity holders of Legrand 7,023.0 6,722.7 Minority interests 10.2 12.0 TOTAL EQUITY 7,033.2 6,734.7 Non-current liabilities Long-term provisions 181.2 176.8 Provisions for post-employment benefits 133.1 136.2 Long-term borrowings (Note 7) 3,974.6 4,089.0 Deferred tax liabilities 939.0 930.3 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 5,227.9 5,332.3 Current liabilities Trade payables 921.9 936.5 Income tax payables 107.3 61.9 Short-term provisions 155.1 153.9 Other current liabilities 856.7 888.1 Short-term borrowings (Note 7) 1,005.0 732.3 Other current financial liabilities 2.5 1.7 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 3,048.5 2,774.4 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 15,309.6 14,841.4

Consolidated statement of cash flows 3 months ended (in millions) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Profit for the period 276.1 330.4 Adjustments for non-cash movements in assets and liabilities: Depreciation and impairment of tangible assets 32.0 30.2 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 26.9 27.6 Amortization and impairment of capitalized development costs 5.0 6.4 Amortization and impairment of right-of-use assets 19.7 18.0 Amortization of financial expenses 1.1 0.8 Impairment of goodwill 0.0 0.0 Changes in long-term deferred taxes 1.5 13.1 Changes in other non-current assets and liabilities 9.8 6.4 Unrealized exchange (gains)/losses 2.9 3.2 Share of (profits) losses of equity-accounted entities 0.0 0.0 Other adjustments 6.4 (1.3) Net (gains)/losses on sales of activities and assets 2.4 (0.2) Changes in working capital requirement: Inventories (Note 4) (63.4) (4.5) Trade receivables (Note 5) (147.6) (159.2) Trade payables (21.3) 42.0 Other operating assets and liabilities 27.3 50.2 Net cash from operating activities 178.8 363.1 Net proceeds from sales of fixed and financial assets 0.2 0.2 Capital expenditure (25.5) (24.5) Capitalized development costs (7.4) (7.3) Changes in non-current financial assets and liabilities (1.1) (60.3) Acquisitions and disposals of subsidiaries, net of cash (299.5) (54.3) Net cash from investing activities (333.3) (146.2) Proceeds from issues of share capital and premium (Note 6) 0.0 0.0 Net sales (buybacks) of treasury shares and transactions under the liquidity contract (Note 6) (71.6) (44.6) Dividends paid to equity holders of Legrand 0.0 0.0 Dividends paid by Legrand subsidiaries 0.0 0.0 Proceeds from long-term financing 201.5 0.0 Repayment of long-term financing* (Note 7) (19.6) (18.9) Debt issuance costs (10.4) 0.0 Increase (reduction) in short-term financing (48.7) 6.7 Acquisitions of ownership interests with no gain of control (3.7) 0.0 Net cash from financing activities 47.5 (56.8) Translation net change in cash and cash equivalents 0.9 (8.3) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (106.1) 151.8 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 2,815.4 2,346.8 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 2,709.3 2,498.6 Items included in cash flows: Interest paid during the period** 18.0 16.4 Income taxes paid during the period 38.6 45.5

* Of which €18.7 million corresponding to lease financial liabilities repayment for the 3 months ended March 31, 2024 (€17.8 million for the 3 months ended March 31, 2023). ** Interest paid is included in the net cash from operating activities; of which €2.7 million interests on lease financial liabilities for the 3 months ended March 31, 2024 (€2.1 million for the 3 months ended March 31, 2023).

Notes to the consolidated financial statements KEY FIGURES 7 NOTE 1 INTRODUCTION 8 NOTE 2 SIGNIFICANT TRANSACTIONS AND EVENTS FOR THE PERIOD 8 NOTE 3 CHANGES IN THE SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION 8 NOTE 4 INVENTORIES 9 NOTE 5 TRADE RECEIVABLES 9 NOTE 6 SHARE CAPITAL 10 NOTE 7 LONG-TERM AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS 11 NOTE 8 SEGMENT INFORMATION 12 NOTE 9 SUBSEQUENT EVENTS 14

KEY FIGURES

(in millions) 1st quarter 2024 1st quarter 2023 Net sales 2,028.2 2,149.6 Adjusted operating profit 415.9 477.2 As of net sales 20.5% 22.2% 20.6 before

acquisitions Operating profit 387.5 450.4 As of net sales 19.1% 21.0% Net profit attributable to the Group 275.9 330.5 As of net sales 13.6% 15.4% Normalized free cash flow 362.6 389.3 As of net sales 17.9% 18.1% Free cash flow 146.1 331.5 As of net sales 7.2% 15.4% Net financial debt at March 31 2,270.3 2,305.0 (1) At 2023 scope of consolidation.

Adjusted operating profit is defined as operating profit adjusted for: i/ amortization and depreciation of revaluation of assets at the time of acquisitions and for other P&L impacts relating to acquisitions, ii/ impacts related to disengagement from Russia (impairment of assets and effective disposal) and, iii/ where applicable, impairment of goodwill

Normalized free cash flow is defined as the sum of net cash from operating activities based on a working capital requirement representing 10% of the last 12 months' sales and whose change at constant scope of consolidation and exchange rates is adjusted for the period considered and net proceeds of sales from fixed and financial assets, less capital expenditure and capitalized development costs.

Free cash flow is defined as the sum of net cash from operating activities and net proceeds from sales of fixed and financial assets, less capital expenditure and capitalized development costs.

Net financial debt is defined as the sum of short-term borrowings and long-term borrowings, less cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities.

The reconciliation of consolidated key figures with the financial statements is available in the appendices to the first three months 2024 results press release.

NOTE 1 INTRODUCTION This unaudited consolidated financial information is presented for the three months ended March 31, 2024. It does not include all the information required by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and it should be read in conjunction with consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 such as established in the Universal Registration Document deposited under visa no D.24-0270 with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on April 10, 2024. All the amounts are presented in millions of euros unless otherwise indicated. Some totals may include rounding differences. The unaudited consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) interpretations adopted by the European Union and applicable or authorized for early adoption from January 1, 2024. None of the IFRS standards issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) that have not been adopted for use in the European Union are applicable to the Group.

NOTE 2 SIGNIFICANT TRANSACTIONS AND EVENTS FOR THE PERIOD

No significant transactions or events are to be reported over the period.

NOTE 3 CHANGES IN THE SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION

The contributions to the Group's consolidated financial statements of companies acquired since the end of 2022 were as follows:

2023 March 31 June 30 September 30 December 31 Full consolidation method Voltadis Balance sheet only 6 months' profit 9 months' profit 12 months' profit A. H. Meyer Balance sheet only 6 months' profit 9 months' profit 12 months' profit Power Control Balance sheet only Balance sheet only 9 months' profit 12 months' profit Encelium Balance sheet only 6 months' profit 9 months' profit 12 months' profit Clamper Balance sheet only Balance sheet only Balance sheet only 11 months' profit Teknica Balance sheet only 4 months' profit MSS Balance sheet only

2024 March 31 Full consolidation method Voltadis 3 months' profit A. H. Meyer 3 months' profit Power Control 3 months' profit Encelium 3 months' profit Clamper 3 months' profit Teknica 3 months' profit MSS Balance sheet only ZPE Systems Balance sheet only

During the first three months of 2024, the Group acquired ZPE Systems, Inc. in the United States. ZPE Systems is a leading American specialist in serial console servers that enable remote access and management of network IT equipment in datacenters. Based in Fremont, California, ZPE Systems employs over 140 people, reporting annual sales of more than $80 million.

NOTE 4 INVENTORIES

Inventories are as follows:

(in millions) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Purchased raw materials and components 614.8 589.5 Sub-assemblies, work in progress 143.6 134.9 Finished products 773.6 736.9 Gross value at the end of the period 1,532.0 1,461.3 Impairment (243.9) (239.0) NET VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 1,288.1 1,222.3

NOTE 5 TRADE RECEIVABLES

Trade receivables are as follows:

(in millions) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Trade receivables 1,221.1 1,065.8 Impairment (95.9) (95.9) NET VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 1,125.2 969.9

NOTE 6 SHARE CAPITAL

Share capital as of March 31, 2024 amounted to €1,048,982,932 represented by 262,245,733 ordinary shares with a par value of €4 each, for 262,245,733 theoretical voting rights and 261,416,870 exercisable voting rights (after subtracting shares held in treasury by the Group as of this date).

Changes in share capital in the first three months of 2024 were as follows:

Number of shares Par value Share capital (euros Premiums (euros) As of December 31, 2023 264,031,292 4 1,056,125,168 263,208,950 Cancellation of shares (1,785,559) 4 (7,142,236) (152,857,701) As of March 31, 2024 262,245,733 4 1,048,982,932 110,351,249

As of March 31, 2024, the Group held 828, 863 shares in treasury, versus 1,863, 478 shares as of December 31, 2023, i.e. 1,034, 615 fewer shares corresponding to: the net acquisition of 750,000 shares outside of the liquidity contract at a cost of €71.6 million mainly for performance share plans and for employee share plans; the cancellation of 1,785,559 shares;

the net purchase of 944 shares under the liquidity contract.

Number of shares of which number of

shares held by the

Group As of December 31, 2023 264,031,292 1,863,478 Transfer to employees 0 Share buybacks 750,000 Transactions under the liquidity contract 944 Shares cancellation (1,785,559) (1,785,559) As of March 31, 2024 262,245,733 828,863 of which for transfer to employees 801,113 of which liquidity contract 27,750 of which for shares cancellation 0

NOTE 7 LONG-TERM AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS

7.1 LONG-TERM BORROWINGS

Long-term borrowings can be analyzed as follows:

(in millions) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Negotiable commercial paper 71.5 50.0 Bonds 3,630.0 3,500.0 Yankee bonds 0.0 262.7 Lease financial liabilities 221.0 216.3 Other borrowings 76.7 75.3 Long-term borrowings excluding debt issuance costs 3,999.2 4,104.3 Debt issuance costs (24.6) (15.3) TOTAL 3,974.6 4,089.0

7.2 SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS

Short-term borrowings can be analyzed as follows:

(in millions) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Negotiable commercial paper 115.0 115.0 Bonds 500.0 500.0 Yankee bonds 268.9 0.0 Lease financial liabilities 71.6 68.3 Other borrowings 49.5 49.0 TOTAL 1,005.0 732.3

7.3 CHANGES IN LONG-TERM AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS

Changes in long-term and short-term borrowings can be analyzed as follows:

Variations not impacting cash flows (in millions) March 31, 2024 Cash

flows Acquisitions Reclassifications Translation

adjustments Other December 31, 2023 Long-term borrowings 3,974.6 191.1 0.0 (332.4) 1.3 25.6 4,089.0 Short-term borrowings 1,005.0 (68.3) 0.0 332.4 5.7 2.9 732.3 Gross financial debt 4,979.6 122.8 0.0 0.0 7.0 28.5 4,821.3

NOTE 8 SEGMENT INFORMATION In accordance with IFRS 8, operating segments are determined based on the reporting made available to the chief operating decision maker of the Group and to the Group's management. Given that Legrand activities are carried out locally, the Group is organized for management purposes by countries or groups of countries which have been allocated for internal reporting purposes into three operating segments: Europe, including France, Italy and Rest of Europe (mainly including Benelux, Germany, Iberia (including Portugal and Spain), Poland, the United Kingdom and Turkey);

North and Central America, including Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Central American countries; and Rest of the world, mainly including Australia, China, India and South America (of which particularly Brazil, Chile and Colombia). These three operating segments are under the responsibility of three segment managers who are directly accountable to the chief operating decision maker of the Group. The economic models of subsidiaries within these segments are quite similar. Indeed, their sales are made up of electrical and digital building infrastructure products in particular to electrical installers, sold mainly through third-party distributors.

3 months ended March 31, 2024 (in millions) Europe North and

Central

America Rest of the

world Total Net sales to third parties 918.9 767.5 341.8 2,028.2 Cost of sales (411.2) (357.3) (183.5) (952.0) Administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs (286.3) (276.9) (93.3) (656.5) Other operating income (expenses) (15.5) (11.9) (4.8) (32.2) Operating profit 205.9 121.4 60.2 387.5 of which i/ acquisition-related amortization, expenses and income and ii/ impacts related to disengagement

from Russia (impairment of assets and effective disposal) accounted for in administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs (5.4) (18.8) (2.0) (26.2) accounted for in other operating income (expenses) (2.2) (2.2) of which goodwill impairment 0.0 Adjusted operating profit 213.5 140.2 62.2 415.9 of which depreciation and impairment of tangible assets (18.9) (6.5) (6.6) (32.0) of which amortization and impairment of intangible assets (2.6) (0.5) (0.4) (3.5) of which amortization and impairment of development costs (4.5) 0.0 (0.5) (5.0) of which amortization and impairment of right-of-use assets (7.6) (7.0) (5.1) (19.7) of which restructuring costs (1.6) (5.9) (3.0) (10.5) Capital expenditure (16.0) (5.2) (4.3) (25.5) Capitalized development costs (7.1) 0.0 (0.3) (7.4) Net tangible assets 530.0 164.6 146.9 841.5 Total current assets 3,715.0 1,040.5 855.2 5,610.7 Total current liabilities 2,053.3 523.8 471.4 3,048.5 (1) Of which France: €292.7 million. (2) Of which United States: €709.3 million.

3 months ended March 31, 2023 (in millions) Europe North and

Central

America Rest of the

world Total Net sales to third parties 978.2 829.2 342.2 2,149.6 Cost of sales (436.6) (389.6) (183.9) (1,010.1) Administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs (287.7) (271.3) (82.9) (641.9) Other operating income (expenses) (16.6) (27.8) (2.8) (47.2) Operating profit 237.3 140.5 72.6 450.4 of which i/ acquisition-related amortization, expenses and income and ii/ impacts related to disengagement

from Russia (impairment of assets and effective disposal) accounted for in administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs (6.3) (19.2) (1.3) (26.8) accounted for in other operating income (expenses) 0.0 of which goodwill impairment 0.0 Adjusted operating profit 243.6 159.7 73.9 477.2 of which depreciation and impairment of tangible assets (17.9) (6.3) (5.9) (30.1) of which amortization and impairment of intangible assets (2.3) (0.6) (0.3) (3.2) of which amortization and impairment of development costs (6.1) 0.0 (0.3) (6.4) of which amortization and impairment of right-of-use assets (6.4) (6.6) (5.0) (18.0) of which restructuring costs (5.0) (4.7) (3.6) (13.3) Capital expenditure (16.5) (4.8) (3.2) (24.5) Capitalized development costs (7.1) 0.0 (0.3) (7.4) Net tangible assets 451.8 155.2 128.0 735.0 Total current assets 3,321.5 1,217.9 891.0 5,430.4 Total current liabilities 1,825.3 512.9 439.7 2,777.9 (1) Of which France: €325.0 million. (2) Of which United States: €763.0 million.

NOTE 9 SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

The Group announced on April 23, 2024 the acquisitions as follows

Enovation 1 , the Dutch leader in healthcare software in the market for connected health and assisted living. Enovation is based in Rotterdam, employs over 350 people and has annual sales of over €60 million and;

, the Dutch leader in healthcare software in the market for connected health and assisted living. Enovation is based in Rotterdam, employs over 350 people and has annual sales of over €60 million and; Netrack, an Indian specialist in server and network rack manufacturing, notably for datacenters. Based in Bangalore and employing over 250 people, Netrack reports annual revenue of around €10 million.

_________________________________ 1 Subject to standard conditions precedent.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240502918507/en/

Contacts:

Legrand