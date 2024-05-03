Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 03
3 May 2024
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:
Date of purchase:
2 May 2024
|
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
15,406
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
702.0p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
690.0p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
(pence per share)
697.3746p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 189,747,207 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 1,708,965 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 203 727 1340
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC
Intermediary code: HBEU
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Venue
409
690
08:28:34
OD_7xiNmn1-00
XLON
388
692
09:57:52
OD_7xikGjm-00
XLON
40
693
10:14:21
OD_7xioQ02-00
CHIX
400
693
10:14:21
OD_7xioQ02-02
XLON
389
693
10:14:21
OD_7xioQ02-04
CHIX
351
693
10:14:21
OD_7xioQ03-01
XLON
1198
695
11:09:50
OD_7xj2O33-00
XLON
269
695
11:09:50
OD_7xj2O33-02
XLON
576
695
11:15:53
OD_7xj3uUv-00
XLON
238
695
11:15:53
OD_7xj3uUv-02
CHIX
215
695
11:15:53
OD_7xj3uUw-00
CHIX
317
695
11:30:22
OD_7xj7Yap-00
AQXE
202
695
11:30:22
OD_7xj7Yaq-00
TRQX
407
695
11:30:22
OD_7xj7Yaq-02
XLON
184
694
11:39:07
OD_7xj9l7J-00
XLON
410
694
11:39:07
OD_7xj9l7J-02
XLON
533
696
11:55:05
OD_7xjDmRl-00
XLON
150
696
11:55:05
OD_7xjDmRl-02
XLON
493
697
12:52:04
OD_7xjS7pV-00
XLON
37
697
12:52:04
OD_7xjS7pV-02
XLON
29
700
13:39:36
OD_7xje5iY-00
CHIX
279
700
13:58:44
OD_7xjiuUC-00
AQXE
229
700
13:58:44
OD_7xjiuUD-00
CHIX
858
700
13:58:44
OD_7xjiuUE-00
XLON
219
700
13:58:44
OD_7xjiuUE-02
CHIX
314
700
13:58:44
OD_7xjiuUF-00
BATE
152
700
13:58:44
OD_7xjiuUG-00
TRQX
67
700
13:58:44
OD_7xjiuUG-02
BATE
92
700
13:58:44
OD_7xjiuUH-00
TRQX
429
700
13:58:44
OD_7xjiuUH-02
XLON
100
699
14:09:07
OD_7xjlWUu-00
BATE
298
702
14:30:46
OD_7xjqyMp-00
XLON
221
702
14:34:48
OD_7xjrzKB-00
XLON
352
702
14:34:48
OD_7xjrzKB-02
XLON
146
701
14:38:52
OD_7xjt0r8-00
BATE
447
701
14:38:52
OD_7xjt0r8-02
CHIX
296
701
14:38:52
OD_7xjt0r9-00
AQXE
167
701
14:38:52
OD_7xjt0r9-02
BATE
521
699
14:54:18
OD_7xjwtaX-00
XLON
207
697
15:02:02
OD_7xjyqRF-00
XLON
262
697
15:02:02
OD_7xjyqRL-00
XLON
767
699
16:28:15
OD_7xkKY8A-00
XLON
1303
700
16:29:41
OD_7xkKuVP-00
XLON
445
700
16:29:41
OD_7xkKuVY-00
BATE