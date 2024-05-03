Anzeige
Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 03

Bodycote

www.bodycote.com

3 May 2024

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

Date of purchase:

2 May 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

15,406

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

702.0p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

690.0p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

(pence per share)

697.3746p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 189,747,207 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 1,708,965 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

409

690

08:28:34

OD_7xiNmn1-00

XLON

388

692

09:57:52

OD_7xikGjm-00

XLON

40

693

10:14:21

OD_7xioQ02-00

CHIX

400

693

10:14:21

OD_7xioQ02-02

XLON

389

693

10:14:21

OD_7xioQ02-04

CHIX

351

693

10:14:21

OD_7xioQ03-01

XLON

1198

695

11:09:50

OD_7xj2O33-00

XLON

269

695

11:09:50

OD_7xj2O33-02

XLON

576

695

11:15:53

OD_7xj3uUv-00

XLON

238

695

11:15:53

OD_7xj3uUv-02

CHIX

215

695

11:15:53

OD_7xj3uUw-00

CHIX

317

695

11:30:22

OD_7xj7Yap-00

AQXE

202

695

11:30:22

OD_7xj7Yaq-00

TRQX

407

695

11:30:22

OD_7xj7Yaq-02

XLON

184

694

11:39:07

OD_7xj9l7J-00

XLON

410

694

11:39:07

OD_7xj9l7J-02

XLON

533

696

11:55:05

OD_7xjDmRl-00

XLON

150

696

11:55:05

OD_7xjDmRl-02

XLON

493

697

12:52:04

OD_7xjS7pV-00

XLON

37

697

12:52:04

OD_7xjS7pV-02

XLON

29

700

13:39:36

OD_7xje5iY-00

CHIX

279

700

13:58:44

OD_7xjiuUC-00

AQXE

229

700

13:58:44

OD_7xjiuUD-00

CHIX

858

700

13:58:44

OD_7xjiuUE-00

XLON

219

700

13:58:44

OD_7xjiuUE-02

CHIX

314

700

13:58:44

OD_7xjiuUF-00

BATE

152

700

13:58:44

OD_7xjiuUG-00

TRQX

67

700

13:58:44

OD_7xjiuUG-02

BATE

92

700

13:58:44

OD_7xjiuUH-00

TRQX

429

700

13:58:44

OD_7xjiuUH-02

XLON

100

699

14:09:07

OD_7xjlWUu-00

BATE

298

702

14:30:46

OD_7xjqyMp-00

XLON

221

702

14:34:48

OD_7xjrzKB-00

XLON

352

702

14:34:48

OD_7xjrzKB-02

XLON

146

701

14:38:52

OD_7xjt0r8-00

BATE

447

701

14:38:52

OD_7xjt0r8-02

CHIX

296

701

14:38:52

OD_7xjt0r9-00

AQXE

167

701

14:38:52

OD_7xjt0r9-02

BATE

521

699

14:54:18

OD_7xjwtaX-00

XLON

207

697

15:02:02

OD_7xjyqRF-00

XLON

262

697

15:02:02

OD_7xjyqRL-00

XLON

767

699

16:28:15

OD_7xkKY8A-00

XLON

1303

700

16:29:41

OD_7xkKuVP-00

XLON

445

700

16:29:41

OD_7xkKuVY-00

BATE


© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.