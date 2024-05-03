Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I: The second coupon of the bond issuance by Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund 1

The coupon of the public offering of bonds of the Baltic Real Estate Fund I by Capitalica Asset Management real estate (RE) fund in October 2023, offering investors a yearly coupon of 5.5% plus 6-month Euribor with a total value of 8 million euros. The next coupon of the 2-year bond offering by Capitalica Asset Management (ISIN code LT0000408247) will offer investors 9.325%, i.e., 5.5% + 6-month Euribor (3.825%). The next payment will be on October 30, 2024. Mindaugas Liaudanskas CEO of Capitalica Asset Management mindaugas.liaudanskas@capitalica.lt +370 612 30412