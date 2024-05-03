Anzeige
03.05.2024
Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I: The second coupon of the bond issuance by Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund 1

The coupon of the public offering of bonds of the Baltic Real Estate Fund I by
Capitalica Asset Management real estate (RE) fund in October 2023, offering
investors a yearly coupon of 5.5% plus 6-month Euribor with a total value of 8
million euros. 

The next coupon of the 2-year bond offering by Capitalica Asset Management
(ISIN code LT0000408247) will offer investors 9.325%, i.e., 5.5% + 6-month
Euribor (3.825%). The next payment will be on October 30, 2024. 


     Mindaugas Liaudanskas
     CEO of Capitalica Asset Management
     mindaugas.liaudanskas@capitalica.lt
     +370 612 30412
