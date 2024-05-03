Anzeige
Freitag, 03.05.2024
Schnelle Produktionsaufnahme: Multi-Tenbagger-Potenzial direkt in Spanien?
WKN: A0M65T | ISIN: SE0002148817 | Ticker-Symbol: 24H
Frankfurt
03.05.24
08:03 Uhr
2,336 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
03.05.2024 | 08:30
Hansa Biopharma AB: Hansa Biopharma: increase in number of shares and votes

LUND, Sweden, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), ("Hansa" or the "Company") (STO: HNSA) today announced that the company's registered share capital and number of shares and votes have increased through the issue of 10,474,740 new ordinary shares on 12 April 2024, whereby the number of votes increased with 10,474,740 and the share capital increased with SEK 10,474,740.

As of today, the total number of registered shares of the company amounts to 65,508,981, whereof 63,146,536 are ordinary shares and 2,362,445 are class C shares. As of today, the number of votes in the company amounts to 63,382,780.5, and the registered share capital amounts to SEK 65,508,981.

The information in the press release is information that Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons above, on May 3, 2024 at 08:00 (CEST).

Contacts for more information:

Evan Ballantyne, Chief Financial Officer
ir@hansabiopharma.com

Stephanie Kenney, VP Global Corporate Affairs
media@hansabiopharma.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hansa-biopharma-ab/r/hansa-biopharma--increase-in-number-of-shares-and-votes,c3972696

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1219/3972696/2776310.pdf

20240503_HNSA increase no of shares and votes May_en

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hansa-biopharma-increase-in-number-of-shares-and-votes-302135462.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
