Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 03-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03 May 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 2nd of May 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 65,000 35,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6300 GBP1.3900 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.5900 GBP1.3700 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6137 GBP1.3799

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 647,309,030 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,587 1.5900 XDUB 08:38:55 00028858417TRDU1 170 1.5940 XDUB 08:58:04 00028858519TRDU1 2,122 1.5940 XDUB 08:58:04 00028858520TRDU1 2,147 1.5920 XDUB 08:58:04 00028858521TRDU1 170 1.5920 XDUB 08:58:04 00028858522TRDU1 1,174 1.5960 XDUB 09:24:02 00028858716TRDU1 2,268 1.5960 XDUB 09:24:02 00028858717TRDU1 1,102 1.5960 XDUB 09:24:02 00028858718TRDU1 2,570 1.6040 XDUB 09:58:12 00028858972TRDU1 2,274 1.6100 XDUB 11:00:00 00028859394TRDU1 2,274 1.6100 XDUB 11:00:00 00028859395TRDU1 2,155 1.6080 XDUB 11:07:09 00028859441TRDU1 59 1.6180 XDUB 12:06:52 00028859861TRDU1 2,294 1.6180 XDUB 12:06:52 00028859862TRDU1 2,094 1.6300 XDUB 12:35:49 00028860196TRDU1 325 1.6300 XDUB 12:35:49 00028860197TRDU1 3,353 1.6260 XDUB 12:43:39 00028860277TRDU1 1,431 1.6260 XDUB 12:43:39 00028860278TRDU1 766 1.6260 XDUB 12:43:39 00028860279TRDU1 297 1.6200 XDUB 13:53:13 00028861422TRDU1 4,167 1.6200 XDUB 13:53:13 00028861423TRDU1 457 1.6200 XDUB 13:53:13 00028861424TRDU1 1,817 1.6200 XDUB 13:53:13 00028861425TRDU1 1,380 1.6240 XDUB 14:41:45 00028863193TRDU1 1,121 1.6240 XDUB 14:41:45 00028863194TRDU1 1,443 1.6200 XDUB 14:43:06 00028863264TRDU1 2,994 1.6200 XDUB 14:43:06 00028863265TRDU1 234 1.6200 XDUB 14:43:06 00028863266TRDU1 1,209 1.6200 XDUB 14:43:06 00028863267TRDU1 234 1.6200 XDUB 14:43:06 00028863268TRDU1 449 1.6200 XDUB 14:43:06 00028863269TRDU1 2,287 1.6180 XDUB 15:08:58 00028864198TRDU1 508 1.6180 XDUB 15:08:58 00028864199TRDU1 1,704 1.6180 XDUB 15:08:58 00028864200TRDU1 4,682 1.6140 XDUB 15:42:02 00028865128TRDU1 1,700 1.6160 XDUB 16:11:38 00028865799TRDU1 582 1.6160 XDUB 16:11:38 00028865800TRDU1 507 1.6220 XDUB 16:18:22 00028865995TRDU1 1,900 1.6220 XDUB 16:18:22 00028865996TRDU1 3,861 1.6180 XDUB 16:20:47 00028866097TRDU1 132 1.6180 XDUB 16:20:47 00028866098TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,233 1.3700 XLON 09:26:19 00028858720TRDU1 2,892 1.3700 XLON 09:58:12 00028858970TRDU1 2,941 1.3700 XLON 09:58:12 00028858971TRDU1 1,499 1.3760 XLON 11:00:05 00028859396TRDU1 1,622 1.3760 XLON 11:00:05 00028859397TRDU1 2,812 1.3900 XLON 12:55:38 00028860412TRDU1 1,990 1.3900 XLON 12:55:38 00028860413TRDU1 961 1.3900 XLON 12:55:38 00028860414TRDU1 2,953 1.3800 XLON 14:08:30 00028861887TRDU1 5,759 1.3820 XLON 15:08:58 00028864196TRDU1 3,268 1.3820 XLON 15:08:58 00028864197TRDU1 2,841 1.3800 XLON 15:42:32 00028865142TRDU1 3,229 1.3840 XLON 16:20:47 00028866096TRDU1

