Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Schnelle Produktionsaufnahme: Multi-Tenbagger-Potenzial direkt in Spanien?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
03.05.24
08:06 Uhr
1,602 Euro
+0,036
+2,30 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6001,65209:22
Dow Jones News
03.05.2024 | 08:31
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
03-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
03 May 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 2nd of May 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           65,000     35,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.6300     GBP1.3900 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.5900     GBP1.3700 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6137     GBP1.3799

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 647,309,030 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
   2,587   1.5900        XDUB     08:38:55      00028858417TRDU1 
     170   1.5940        XDUB     08:58:04      00028858519TRDU1 
   2,122   1.5940        XDUB     08:58:04      00028858520TRDU1 
   2,147   1.5920        XDUB     08:58:04      00028858521TRDU1 
     170   1.5920        XDUB     08:58:04      00028858522TRDU1 
   1,174   1.5960        XDUB     09:24:02      00028858716TRDU1 
   2,268   1.5960        XDUB     09:24:02      00028858717TRDU1 
   1,102   1.5960        XDUB     09:24:02      00028858718TRDU1 
   2,570   1.6040        XDUB     09:58:12      00028858972TRDU1 
   2,274   1.6100        XDUB     11:00:00      00028859394TRDU1 
   2,274   1.6100        XDUB     11:00:00      00028859395TRDU1 
   2,155   1.6080        XDUB     11:07:09      00028859441TRDU1 
     59   1.6180        XDUB     12:06:52      00028859861TRDU1 
   2,294   1.6180        XDUB     12:06:52      00028859862TRDU1 
   2,094   1.6300        XDUB     12:35:49      00028860196TRDU1 
     325   1.6300        XDUB     12:35:49      00028860197TRDU1 
   3,353   1.6260        XDUB     12:43:39      00028860277TRDU1 
   1,431   1.6260        XDUB     12:43:39      00028860278TRDU1 
     766   1.6260        XDUB     12:43:39      00028860279TRDU1 
     297   1.6200        XDUB     13:53:13      00028861422TRDU1 
   4,167   1.6200        XDUB     13:53:13      00028861423TRDU1 
     457   1.6200        XDUB     13:53:13      00028861424TRDU1 
   1,817   1.6200        XDUB     13:53:13      00028861425TRDU1 
   1,380   1.6240        XDUB     14:41:45      00028863193TRDU1 
   1,121   1.6240        XDUB     14:41:45      00028863194TRDU1 
   1,443   1.6200        XDUB     14:43:06      00028863264TRDU1 
   2,994   1.6200        XDUB     14:43:06      00028863265TRDU1 
     234   1.6200        XDUB     14:43:06      00028863266TRDU1 
   1,209   1.6200        XDUB     14:43:06      00028863267TRDU1 
     234   1.6200        XDUB     14:43:06      00028863268TRDU1 
     449   1.6200        XDUB     14:43:06      00028863269TRDU1 
   2,287   1.6180        XDUB     15:08:58      00028864198TRDU1 
     508   1.6180        XDUB     15:08:58      00028864199TRDU1 
   1,704   1.6180        XDUB     15:08:58      00028864200TRDU1 
   4,682   1.6140        XDUB     15:42:02      00028865128TRDU1 
   1,700   1.6160        XDUB     16:11:38      00028865799TRDU1 
     582   1.6160        XDUB     16:11:38      00028865800TRDU1 
     507   1.6220        XDUB     16:18:22      00028865995TRDU1 
   1,900   1.6220        XDUB     16:18:22      00028865996TRDU1 
   3,861   1.6180        XDUB     16:20:47      00028866097TRDU1 
     132   1.6180        XDUB     16:20:47      00028866098TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
   2,233   1.3700        XLON     09:26:19      00028858720TRDU1 
   2,892   1.3700        XLON     09:58:12      00028858970TRDU1 
   2,941   1.3700        XLON     09:58:12      00028858971TRDU1 
   1,499   1.3760        XLON     11:00:05      00028859396TRDU1 
   1,622   1.3760        XLON     11:00:05      00028859397TRDU1 
   2,812   1.3900        XLON     12:55:38      00028860412TRDU1 
   1,990   1.3900        XLON     12:55:38      00028860413TRDU1 
     961   1.3900        XLON     12:55:38      00028860414TRDU1 
   2,953   1.3800        XLON     14:08:30      00028861887TRDU1 
   5,759   1.3820        XLON     15:08:58      00028864196TRDU1 
   3,268   1.3820        XLON     15:08:58      00028864197TRDU1 
   2,841   1.3800        XLON     15:42:32      00028865142TRDU1 
   3,229   1.3840        XLON     16:20:47      00028866096TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  319242 
EQS News ID:  1894669 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1894669&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 03, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend!
In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.