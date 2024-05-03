First North Denmark: OrderYOYO A/S - increase

New shares in OrderYOYO A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 6 May 2024. The new shares are issued due to employee warrant exercise. Name: OrderYOYO -------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061553831 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: YOYO -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 89,932,949 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 531,145 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 90,464,094 shares -------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 1.22 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.01 -------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 227465 -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Certified Adviser, Grant Thornton