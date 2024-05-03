Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Schnelle Produktionsaufnahme: Multi-Tenbagger-Potenzial direkt in Spanien?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CVUY | ISIN: DK0061553831 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AF
Frankfurt
03.05.24
08:06 Uhr
1,170 Euro
-0,020
-1,68 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ORDERYOYO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORDERYOYO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
03.05.2024 | 09:10
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: OrderYOYO A/S - increase

New shares in OrderYOYO A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 6 May 2024. The new shares are issued due to
employee warrant exercise. 



Name:              OrderYOYO    
--------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0061553831   
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:           YOYO       
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 89,932,949 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Change:             531,145 shares  
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  90,464,094 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 1.22     
--------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.01     
--------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID:     227465      
--------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact Certified Adviser, Grant Thornton
Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend!
In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.