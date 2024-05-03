W3 Energy and Schierloh Engineering Group Announce Strategic Cooperation

UMEÅ, Sweden, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- W3 Energy and Schierloh Engineering Group are pleased to announce a collaborative partnership to enhance the technical operation of wind farms across Germany. This strategic alliance will enable Schierloh Engineering GmbH to ensure uninterrupted monitoring and immediate response to any technical issues affecting wind turbine generators (WTGs) under its management, even during night hours.

With this cooperation, Schierloh Engineering GmbH will benefit from W3 Energy's expertise in 24/7 technical operations, enhancing its ability to maintain optimal performance levels across its wind farm portfolio.

"This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our efforts to enhance the reliability and performance of Green Energy initiatives across Europe," stated André Sjöström, COO at W3 Energy. "Our partnership with Schierloh Engineering is a strategic move that positions W3 Energy as an alternative player in an area with a high demand for independent and reliable asset management but also challenges the existing dynamics to be an alternative to the major player currently dominating the market in Germany."

The cooperation between W3 Energy and Schierloh Engineering Group underscores their shared commitment to driving innovation and excellence in the renewable energy sector. By leveraging their strengths, the partners aim to set new benchmarks for operational excellence and sustainability in the wind energy industry.

Ida Elfvin, Technical Manager continues: "We are excited to bring our technical management expertise to the German market, offering high-quality services and maximizing energy output for our new clients. We've identified notable gaps in quality and how remote monitoring is conducted in the business. Our Operations Controllers play a crucial role, ensuring 24/7 reliability and operational efficiency. I am confident that our services will deliver substantial value to our clients, supported by our dedicated team."

About W3 Energy:

W3 Energy is a leading provider of comprehensive technical and operational services for renewable energy projects. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, W3 Energy offers tailored solutions to optimize the performance and longevity of wind and solar assets.

About Schierloh Engineering Group:

Schierloh Engineering Group is a prominent player in the wind energy sector, specializing in developing, constructing, and operating wind farms across Germany. With a proven track record of excellence, Schierloh Engineering Group is committed to delivering reliable and efficient renewable energy solutions.

