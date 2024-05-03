Trading in UAB "Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I" bonds suspended

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to suspend trading in bonds of UAB "Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I" (CAPTFLOT25FA, ISIN code LT0000408247) on 3 May 2024. Trading has been suspended due to a change in the variable interest rate in the trading system. More information in the Company's announcement here. Trading will be resumed on 6 May 2024. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5253 1454 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.