Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Schnelle Produktionsaufnahme: Multi-Tenbagger-Potenzial direkt in Spanien?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W2VW | ISIN: GB00BBHXD542 | Ticker-Symbol: RNE1
Frankfurt
03.05.24
08:06 Uhr
0,406 Euro
-0,010
-2,40 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GAMING REALMS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAMING REALMS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.05.2024 | 09:34
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Netbet Enterprises Limited: NetBet Casino joins forces with Gaming Realms

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Denmark players will be able to enjoy titles from popular iGaming company Gaming Realms, as a result of a new partnership that has been agreed between the two businesses.

Since its founding in 2012, Gaming Realms has become an influential force in the iGaming industry, having won numerous prestigious awards. Among their many accolades, the company won the 2020 Which Bingo Award for Best Slot Game with Slingo Rainbow Riches, and has been shortlisted for the Slot Provider of the Year category at the International Gaming Awards 2024.

Although Gaming Realms has plenty of titles available, its Slingo games are particularly popular with players. Among the many games that NetBetDenmark's customers can now enjoy, the games that stand out the most are Slingo Rainbow Riches, Slingo XXXtreme and Slingo Centurion.

NetBet Denmark's PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: "At NetBet, we understand that Slingo games are incredibly popular with our players. That's why we aim to provide them with the widest possible range of these games, so there's always something new for them to enjoy. Gaming Realms have an excellent range of Slingo titles and have established themselves as an influential figure in online gaming, which makes them the perfect partner for a mutually beneficial and productive relationship."

NetBet Denmark's customers can participate in the fun of these new Slingo titles and other games from Gaming Realms by heading over to the NetBet Denmark website.

For more information, contact: press@netbet.com

About NetBet.com/dk/

NetBet.com/dk is licensed to operate in Denmark, giving players access to thousands of industry-leading casino games, from Slots to Live Games. With so much to offer to customers, NetBet.com/dk has evolved into one of the nation's favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: www.netbet.com/dk/


Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden
In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.