British Gas has developed the Carbon Cruncher tool for the UK market. It contextualizes emissions by comparing them to other emitters. Utility British Gas has developed a tool that calculates how much CO2 a UK home can save by switching from traditional home-heating systems to modern heat pumps. The Carbon Cruncher calculator is available on the company's website. "The content shared is highly UK-specific and uses data published by UK authorities," the company told pv magazine. "The data could only be comparable to other countries with a similar climate, housing stock and home heating landscape. ...

