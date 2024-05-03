DJ Amundi MSCI World Health Care UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Health Care UCITS ETF USD Acc (HLTW LN) Amundi MSCI World Health Care UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-May-2024 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Health Care UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 02-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 503.3977 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 207682 CODE: HLTW LN ISIN: LU0533033311 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0533033311 Category Code: NAV TIDM: HLTW LN Sequence No.: 319266 EQS News ID: 1894805 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1894805&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 03, 2024 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)