Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Schnelle Produktionsaufnahme: Multi-Tenbagger-Potenzial direkt in Spanien?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
03.05.2024 | 09:58
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Konsolidator A/S - increase

New shares in Konsolidator A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market Denmark as per 6 May 2024. The new shares are issued due to
a directed issue. 



Name:              Konsolidator   
--------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0061113511   
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:           KONSOL      
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 20,475,327 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Change:             1,685,394 shares 
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  22,160,721 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 3.56     
--------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.04     
--------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID:     172620      
--------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact Certified Adviser: Grant Thornton
Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend!
In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.