First North Denmark: Konsolidator A/S - increase

New shares in Konsolidator A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 6 May 2024. The new shares are issued due to a directed issue. Name: Konsolidator -------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061113511 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: KONSOL -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 20,475,327 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,685,394 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 22,160,721 shares -------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 3.56 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.04 -------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 172620 -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Certified Adviser: Grant Thornton