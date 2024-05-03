Anzeige
Freitag, 03.05.2024
WKN: A2QFCY | ISIN: CNE100003ZR0 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TRINA SOLAR CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRINA SOLAR CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.05.2024 | 10:06
Trina Storage Recognized as Tier 1 Energy Storage Manufacturer by BNEF for Second Consecutive Quarter

MUNICH, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Storage, the leading global energy storage product & solution provider, has once again secured its position as a Tier 1 energy storage manufacturer for the second quarter of 2024, according to the latest assessment by BloombergNEF (BNEF). This prestigious recognition comes on the heels of Trina Storage's outstanding performance in the first quarter of 2024, reaffirming its commitment to excellence and innovation in the industry.

TrinaStorage Elementa 2

Trina Storage's continued dedication to research and development has propelled its success in the energy storage market. Trina Storage possesses comprehensive in-house research & development capabilities, and has successively launched 280Ah, 306Ah and 314Ah battery cells. Through optimizations such as increased cycles, intrinsic safety enhancements, and enhanced energy density, Trina Storage has achieved cost reductions and performance improvements in energy storage systems, establishing a competitive advantage in safety and efficiency.

Furthermore, Trina Storage's expertise extends beyond battery manufacturing to encompass comprehensive energy storage system integration capabilities. By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technologies and in-house storage products into customizable energy storage solutions, Trina Storage ensures customers benefit from optimal performance and reliability across various applications and use-cases.

In addition to technical prowess, Trina Storage boasts exceptional financial capabilities, as evidenced by its recognition in DNV-certified Due Diligence reports and inclusion among the Top 5 bankable energy storage providers by BNEF in 2023. These accolades underscore Trina Storage's robust financial position, bolstering investor confidence and facilitating strategic partnerships to drive continued growth.

"We are honored by BNEF's recognition of Trina Storage as a Tier 1 energy storage manufacturer for the second consecutive quarter," said Helena Li, Executive President at Trina Solar. "This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence in every aspect of our operations, from research and development to manufacturing, integration, testing and financial management. We remain dedicated to advancing the global energy transition with innovative, reliable, and sustainable energy storage solutions."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2404094/5MWh_Elementa_2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trina-storage-recognized-as-tier-1-energy-storage-manufacturer-by-bnef-for-second-consecutive-quarter-302135476.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
