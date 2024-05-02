SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) ("Magnachip" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the first quarter 2024.

YJ Kim, Magnachip's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "In Q1 we started the initial revenue ramp for OLED DDICs for the after-service market, and we were awarded two new designs targeted for a leading China smartphone OEM and also for a leading European EV maker. Our Power Analog Solutions (PAS) business revenue grew 12% sequentially driven by smartphones, e-motors, consumer appliances and server power applications, and we now are launching a slate of next-gen power products to help sustain our momentum. We also are encouraged that the power channel inventory showed signs of improvement in the first quarter."

YJ continued, "Looking forward, we expect sequential revenue growth in Mixed-Signal Solutions (MSS) and PAS to continue in Q2 and we reiterate our prior full-year guidance for double digit growth in both MSS and PAS businesses."

Q1 2024 Financial Highlights

In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data GAAP Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q/Q change Q1 2023 Y/Y change Consolidated Revenues 49,067 50,822 down 3.5 % 57,005 down 13.9 % Standard Products Business 45,541 41,182 up 10.6 % 51,514 down 11.6 % Mixed-Signal Solutions 9,006 8,558 up 5.2 % 12,807 down 29.7 % Power Analog Solutions 36,535 32,624 up 12.0 % 38,707 down 5.6 % Transitional Fab 3 foundry services(1) 3,526 9,640 down 63.4 % 5,491 down 35.8 % Consolidated Gross Profit Margin 18.3 % 22.7 % down 4.4 %pts 21.2 % down 2.9 %pts Standard Products Business 21.2 % 22.9 % down 1.7 %pts 27.6 % down 6.4 %pts Mixed-Signal Solutions 44.6 % 41.3 % up 3.3 %pts 30.2 % up 14.4 %pts Power Analog Solutions 15.4 % 18.1 % down 2.7 %pts 26.7 % down 11.3 %pts Operating Loss (13,459 ) (15,935 ) up n/a (21,818 ) up n/a Net Loss (15,417 ) (6,040 ) down n/a (21,470 ) up n/a Basic Loss per Common Share (0.40 ) (0.16 ) down n/a (0.49 ) up n/a Diluted Loss per Common Share (0.40 ) (0.16 ) down n/a (0.49 ) up n/a In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data Non-GAAP(2) Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q/Q change Q1 2023 Y/Y change Adjusted Operating Loss (12,559 ) (14,095 ) up n/a (12,249 ) down n/a Adjusted EBITDA (8,441 ) (9,972 ) up n/a (7,873 ) down n/a Adjusted Net Loss (10,884 ) (8,044 ) down n/a (10,367 ) down n/a Adjusted Loss per Common Share-Diluted (0.28 ) (0.21 ) down n/a (0.24 ) down n/a

___________ (1) Following the consummation of the sale of the Foundry Services Group business and Fab 4 in Q3 2020, we provided transitional foundry services to the buyer for foundry products manufactured in our fabrication facility located in Gumi, Korea, known as "Fab 3" ("Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services"). The contractual obligation to provide the Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services ended August 31, 2023, and we are winding down these foundry services and planning to convert portions of the idle capacity to PAS products beginning around the second half of 2024. Because these foundry services during the wind-down period are still provided to the same buyer by us using our Fab 3 based on mutually agreed terms and conditions, we will continue to report our revenue from providing these foundry services and related cost of sales within the Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services line in our consolidated statement of operations until such wind down is completed. Management believes that disclosing revenue of Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services separately from the standard products business allows investors to better understand the results of our core standard products MSS and PAS businesses. (2) Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in conjunction with GAAP results, can provide a meaningful understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business and operations and assist in evaluating our core operating performance. However, such non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered as a substitute for net loss or as a better indicator of our operating performance than measures that are presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP results to non-GAAP results is included in this press release.

Q2 and 2024 Financial Guidance

Beginning in Q1, the Company begins reporting results under its newly organized businesses: MSS (Mixed-Signal Solutions) and PAS (Power Analog Solutions). While actual results may vary, Magnachip currently expects the following:

For Q2 2024:

Consolidated revenue to be in the range of $49 to $54 million, including approximately $1.5 million of Transitional Foundry Services. MSS revenue to be in the range of $9.5 to $11.5 million. This compares with MSS equivalent revenue of $9.0 million in Q1 2024 and $12.4 million in Q2 2023 PAS revenue to be in the range of $38 to $41 million. This compares with PAS equivalent revenue of $36.5 million in Q1 2024 and $39 million in Q2 2023.

Consolidated gross profit margin to be in the range of 17% to 19%. MSS gross profit margin to be in the range of 30% to 33%. This compares with MSS equivalent gross profit margin of 44.6% in Q1 2024, which included non-recurring engineering revenue, and 36.4% in Q2 2023. PAS gross profit margin to be in the range of 15% to 17%, primarily as a result of the impact of idle capacity from the expected decline in Transitional Foundry Services revenue. This compares with PAS equivalent gross profit margin of 15.4% in Q1 2024 and 23.1% in Q2 2023.



For the full-year 2024, we reiterate our prior guidance:

MSS revenue to grow double digits year-over-year as compared with MSS equivalent revenue of $44.4 million in 2023.

PAS revenue to grow double digits year-over-year as compared with PAS equivalent revenue of $151.3 million in 2023.

Consolidated revenue flat-to-up-slightly year-over-year as recovery in MSS and PAS is offset by the phase-out of Transitional Foundry Services.

Consolidated gross profit margin between 17% to 20%, primarily as a result of the impact of idle capacity expected from the phase-out of Transitional Foundry Services. This compares with the consolidated gross profit margin of 22.4% in 2023.

Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this release regarding Magnachip's forecasts, business outlook, expectations and beliefs are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include expectations about estimated historical or future operating results and financial performance, outlook and business plans, including second quarter and full year 2024 revenue and gross profit margin expectations, future growth and revenue opportunities from new and existing products and customers, the timing and extent of future revenue contributions by our products and businesses, and the impact of market conditions associated with inflation and higher interest rates, geopolitical conflicts between Russia-Ukraine and between Israel-Hamas, sustained military action and conflict in the Red Sea, and trade tensions between the U.S. and China, on Magnachip's second quarter and full year 2024 and future operating results. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Magnachip as of the date of this release, which may change, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, among others: the impact of changes in macroeconomic conditions, including those caused by or related to inflation, potential recessions or other deteriorations, economic instability or civil unrest; the geopolitical conflicts between Russia-Ukraine and between Israel-Hamas, sustained military action and conflict in the Red Sea, and trade tensions between the U.S. and China; manufacturing capacity constraints or supply chain disruptions that may impact our ability to deliver our products or affect the price of components, which may lead to an increase in our costs and impact demand for our products from customers who are similarly affected by such capacity constraints or disruptions; the impact of competitive products and pricing; timely acceptance of our designs by customers; timely introduction of new products and technologies; our ability to ramp new products into volume production; industry-wide shifts in supply and demand for semiconductor products; overcapacity within the industry or at Magnachip; effective and cost-efficient utilization of manufacturing capacity; financial stability in foreign markets and the impact of foreign exchange rates; unanticipated costs and expenses or the inability to identify expenses that can be eliminated; compliance with U.S. and international trade and export laws and regulations by us, our customers and our distributors; change to or ratification of local or international laws and regulations, including those related to environment, health and safety; public health issues, other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, Magnachip's products; and other risks detailed from time to time in Magnachip's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our Form 10-K filed on March 8, 2024, and subsequent registration statements, amendments or other reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC and/or make available on our website. Magnachip assumes no obligation and does not intend to update the forward-looking statements provided, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communication, Internet of Things ("IoT"), consumer, computing, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,100 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design, and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Revenues: Net sales - standard products business $ 45,541 $ 41,182 $ 51,514 Net sales - Transitional Fab 3 foundry services 3,526 9,640 5,491 Total revenues 49,067 50,822 57,005 Cost of sales: Cost of sales - standard products business 35,888 31,754 37,312 Cost of sales - Transitional Fab 3 foundry services 4,211 7,541 7,599 Total cost of sales 40,099 39,295 44,911 Gross profit 8,968 11,527 12,094 Gross profit as a percentage of standard products business net sales 21.2 % 22.9 % 27.6 % Gross profit as a percentage of total revenues 18.3 % 22.7 % 21.2 % Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 11,264 12,079 12,165 Research and development expenses 11,163 15,383 13,298 Early termination charges - - 8,449 Total operating expenses 22,427 27,462 33,912 Operating loss (13,459 ) (15,935 ) (21,818 ) Interest income 2,213 2,519 2,842 Interest expense (238 ) (183 ) (256 ) Foreign currency gain (loss), net (5,001 ) 5,241 (3,430 ) Other income (expense), net 44 (42 ) (35 ) Loss before income tax expense (16,441 ) (8,400 ) (22,697 ) Income tax benefit (1,024 ) (2,360 ) (1,227 ) Net loss $ (15,417 ) $ (6,040 ) $ (21,470 ) Basic loss per common share- $ (0.40 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.49 ) Diluted loss per common share- $ (0.40 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.49 ) Weighted average number of shares- Basic 38,544,781 38,834,451 43,390,832 Diluted 38,544,781 38,834,451 43,390,832

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) (Unaudited) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 171,602 $ 158,092 Accounts receivable, net 30,288 32,641 Inventories, net 31,479 32,733 Other receivables 5,041 4,295 Prepaid expenses 10,255 7,390 Hedge collateral 1,000 1,000 Other current assets 8,550 9,283 Total current assets 258,215 245,434 Property, plant and equipment, net 92,868 100,122 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,538 4,639 Intangible assets, net 1,391 1,537 Long-term prepaid expenses 9,297 5,736 Deferred income taxes 47,669 50,836 Other non-current assets 12,186 12,187 Total assets $ 426,164 $ 420,491 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 24,619 $ 24,443 Other accounts payable 5,650 5,292 Accrued expenses 7,951 10,457 Accrued income taxes 1,622 1,496 Operating lease liabilities 1,884 1,914 Other current liabilities 3,158 3,286 Total current liabilities 44,884 46,888 Long-term borrowing 29,700 - Accrued severance benefits, net 15,503 16,020 Non-current operating lease liabilities 2,808 2,897 Other non-current liabilities 11,384 10,088 Total liabilities 104,279 75,893 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.01 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 57,008,573 shares issued and 38,263,642 outstanding at March 31, 2024 and 56,971,394 shares issued and 38,852,742 outstanding at December 31, 2023 569 569 Additional paid-in capital 274,156 273,256 Retained earnings 283,467 298,884 Treasury stock, 18,744,931 shares at March 31, 2024 and 18,118,652 shares at December 31, 2023, respectively (217,607 ) (213,454 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,700 ) (14,657 ) Total stockholders' equity 321,885 344,598 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 426,164 $ 420,491

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (15,417 ) $ (21,470 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation and amortization 4,099 4,357 Provision for severance benefits 1,405 2,330 Loss on foreign currency, net 10,226 9,082 Provision for inventory reserves (947 ) 1,138 Stock-based compensation 900 1,120 Deferred income tax assets 1,313 (4 ) Other, net 263 241 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable, net 1,401 2,973 Inventories 801 1,062 Other receivables (385 ) 2,376 Other current assets 331 596 Prepaid expenses 905 860 Accounts payable 563 1,904 Other accounts payable (5,256 ) (1,424 ) Accrued expenses (2,045 ) 7,600 Accrued income taxes 167 (2,923 ) Other current liabilities (387 ) (596 ) Other non-current liabilities (624 ) (169 ) Payment of severance benefits (884 ) (871 ) Other, net (401 ) (306 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (3,972 ) 7,876 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from settlement of hedge collateral - 1,155 Payment of hedge collateral - (1,093 ) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (668 ) (135 ) Payment for intellectual property registration (60 ) (74 ) Collection of guarantee deposits 1,133 19 Payment of guarantee deposits (1,874 ) (3,482 ) Other, net 1 - Net cash used in investing activities (1,468 ) (3,610 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from long-term borrowing 30,059 - Proceeds from exercise of stock options - 9 Acquisition of treasury stock (4,659 ) (12,264 ) Repayment of financing related to water treatment facility arrangement (121 ) (126 ) Repayment of principal portion of finance lease liabilities (35 ) (24 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 25,244 (12,405 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (6,294 ) (5,253 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 13,510 (13,392 ) Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of the period 158,092 225,477 End of the period $ 171,602 $ 212,085

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING LOSS TO ADJUSTED OPERATING LOSS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Operating loss $ (13,459 ) $ (15,935 ) $ (21,818 ) Adjustments: Equity-based compensation expense 900 1,840 1,120 Early termination charges - - 8,449 Adjusted Operating Loss $ (12,559 ) $ (14,095 ) $ (12,249 ) We present Adjusted Operating Loss as a supplemental measure of our performance. We define Adjusted Operating Loss for the periods indicated as operating loss adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense and (ii) Early termination charges. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, we recorded in our consolidated statement of operations $8,449 thousand of early termination charges in connection with the voluntary resignation program offered to the employees during the first quarter of 2023.

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET LOSS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Net loss $ (15,417 ) $ (6,040 ) $ (21,470 ) Adjustments: Interest income (2,213 ) (2,519 ) (2,842 ) Interest expense 238 183 256 Income tax benefit (1,024 ) (2,360 ) (1,227 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,099 4,101 4,357 EBITDA (14,317 ) (6,635 ) (20,926 ) Equity-based compensation expense 900 1,840 1,120 Foreign currency loss (gain), net 5,001 (5,241 ) 3,430 Derivative valuation loss (gain), net (25 ) 64 54 Early termination charges - 8,449 Adjusted EBITDA $ (8,441 ) $ (9,972 ) $ (7,873 ) Net loss $ (15,417 ) $ (6,040 ) $ (21,470 ) Adjustments: Equity-based compensation expense 900 1,840 1,120 Foreign currency loss (gain), net 5,001 (5,241 ) 3,430 Derivative valuation loss (gain), net (25 ) 64 54 Early termination charges - - 8,449 Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (1,343 ) 1,333 (1,950 ) Adjusted Net Loss $ (10,884 ) $ (8,044 ) $ (10,367 ) Adjusted Net Loss per common share- - Basic $ (0.28 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.24 ) - Diluted $ (0.28 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.24 ) Weighted average number of shares - basic 38,544,781 38,834,451 43,390,832 Weighted average number of shares - diluted 38,544,781 38,834,451 43,390,832 We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Loss as supplemental measures of our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated as EBITDA (as defined below), adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net, (iii) Derivative valuation loss (gain), net and (iv) Early termination charges. EBITDA for the periods indicated is defined as net loss before interest income, interest expense, income tax benefit and depreciation and amortization. We prepare Adjusted Net Loss by adjusting net loss to eliminate the impact of a number of non-cash expenses and other items that may be either one time or recurring that we do not consider to be indicative of our core ongoing operating performance. We believe that Adjusted Net Loss is particularly useful because it reflects the impact of our asset base and capital structure on our operating performance. We define Adjusted Net Loss for the periods as net loss, adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net, (iii) Derivative valuation loss (gain), net, (iv) Early termination charges and (v) Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, we recorded in our consolidated statement of operations $8,449 thousand of early termination charges in connection with the voluntary resignation program offered to the employees during the first quarter of 2023.

