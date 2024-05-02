CAMAS, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR), a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2024.

"With total revenue of $44.5 million, Q1 results were within the range of our guidance, and we continue to believe that Q1 is our trough revenue quarter," commented Scott Keeney, nLIGHT's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We expect sequential revenue growth in the second quarter, and for the second half of the year to be stronger than the first half of 2024, with increasing visibility for continued growth next year primarily driven by our aerospace and defense business."

Mr. Keeney continued, "Although revenue from our commercial end markets declined in the first quarter, continued development of innovative products for fast-growing opportunities such as additive manufacturing and a deeper presence in aerospace and defense position us well for long-term growth."

"We ended the quarter with $121 million of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities with no outstanding debt, which is enabling us to continue to invest for long-term growth and profitability. With the majority of our operational initiatives behind us and our revenue pipeline continuing to strengthen, I remain optimistic for growth in 2024 and for our renewed momentum to carry into the next year and beyond."

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except percentages) 2024 2023 % Change Revenues $ 44,527 $ 54,091 (17.7 )% Gross margin 16.8 % 26.4 % Loss from operations $ (14,718 ) $ (8,207 ) (79.3 )% Operating margin (33.1 )% (15.2 )% Net loss $ (13,766 ) $ (7,730 ) (78.1 )% Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (4,894 ) $ 1,273 (484.4 )% Adjusted EBITDA, as a percentage of revenues (11.0 )% 2.4 % (1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP metrics presented here to the most directly comparable GAAP metric has been provided in the tables included at the end of this release.

Revenues of $44.5 million for the first quarter of 2024 were down 17.7% compared to $54.1 million for the first quarter of 2023. Gross margin was 16.8% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 26.4% for the first quarter of 2023. GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2024 was $13.8 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $7.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2024 was $8.2 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $1.8 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP metrics presented here to the most directly comparable GAAP metric have been provided in the tables included at the end of this release.

Outlook

For the second quarter of 2024, nLIGHT expects revenues to be in the range of $47 million to $51 million. The midpoint of $49 million includes Laser Products revenue of approximately $34 million and Advanced Development revenue of approximately $15 million. nLIGHT expects overall gross margin to be in the range of 18% to 22%, with Laser Products gross margin in the range of 23% to 27% and Advanced Development gross margin of approximately 8%. nLIGHT expects Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of ($1) million to ($5) million.

We have not reconciled our outlook for Adjusted EBITDA because unrealized and realized foreign exchange gains and losses cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted nor can the probable significance be determined at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release contains non-GAAP financial results, including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted. We use Adjusted EBITDA to help us evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful measure of performance as it is commonly utilized by us and the investment community to analyze operating performance in our industry. Similarly, we believe that providing non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted, is useful to our investors as they present an informative supplemental view of our results from period to period by removing the effect of stock-based compensation expense and other non-recurring items. However, the non-GAAP metrics presented herein are specific to us and may not be comparable to similar metrics disclosed by other companies because of differing methods used by other companies in calculating them.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for income tax expense (benefit), other non-operating income or expense, interest income or expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition and integration-related costs, and other non-recurring items as determined by management, as applicable. We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as GAAP net income (loss) adjusted for stock-based compensation, amortization of purchased intangibles, acquisition and integration-related costs, and other non-recurring items as determined by management, as applicable. We define non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted, as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the weighted-average number of shares outstanding during the respective period plus the dilutive effect of any common stock equivalents during the period in the case of non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted.

Tables presenting the reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA, as well as the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP net income (loss) and GAAP to non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted, are included at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "outlook," "guidance," "expects," "intends," "projects," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "targets," "anticipates," and similar expressions may identify these forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected revenues, gross margin, and Adjusted EBITDA, and our business strategy and ability to profitably grow our business, as well as any other statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions, which may not prove to be accurate. These statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to our ability to compete successfully in the markets for our products; changes in the markets we serve or in the global economy; our ability to increase our volumes and decrease our costs to offset potential declines in the average selling prices of our products; rapid technological changes in the markets that we participate in; our ability to develop and maintain products that can achieve market acceptance; our ability to generate sufficient revenues to achieve or maintain profitability in the future; our high levels of fixed costs and inventory and their effect on our gross profits and results of operations if demand for our products declines or we maintain excess inventory levels; our ability to manage growth and spending during economic downturns; our manufacturing capacity and operations and their suitability for future levels of demand; our reliance on third parties to manufacture certain of our products and product components; our reliance on a small number of customers for a significant portion of our revenues; our ability to manage risks associated with international customers and operations; the effect of government export and import controls on our ability to compete in international markets; our ability to protect our proprietary technology and intellectual property rights; fluctuations in our quarterly results of operations and other operating measures; and the effect on our business of claims, lawsuits, government investigations, other legal or regulatory proceedings, or commercial or contractual disputes that we are or may become involved in. Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in nLIGHT's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including other risks, relevant factors and uncertainties identified in the "Risk Factors" section of nLIGHT's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or subsequent filings with the SEC. nLIGHT undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.

nLIGHT, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue: Products $ 29,370 $ 41,107 Development 15,157 12,984 Total revenue 44,527 54,091 Cost of revenue: Products 23,231 27,526 Development 13,808 12,302 Total cost of revenue(1) 37,039 39,828 Gross profit 7,488 14,263 Operating expenses: Research and development(1) 10,659 11,301 Sales, general, and administrative(1) 11,547 11,169 Total operating expenses 22,206 22,470 Loss from operations (14,718 ) (8,207 ) Other income: Interest income, net 455 337 Other income, net 641 404 Loss before income taxes (13,622 ) (7,466 ) Income tax expense 144 264 Net loss $ (13,766 ) $ (7,730 ) Net loss per share, basic $ (0.29 ) $ (0.17 ) Net loss per share, diluted $ (0.29 ) $ (0.17 ) Shares used in per share calculations: Basic 47,242 45,706 Diluted 47,242 45,706

(1)Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cost of revenues $ 541 $ 700 Research and development 1,613 2,098 Sales, general, and administrative 3,277 2,705 $ 5,431 $ 5,503

nLIGHT, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) As of March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,306 $ 53,210 Marketable Securities 59,775 59,672 Accounts receivable, net 27,545 39,585 Inventory 53,013 52,160 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,564 15,927 Total current assets 219,203 220,554 Restricted cash 257 256 Lease right-of-use assets 12,675 12,616 Property, plant and equipment, net 50,290 52,300 Intangible assets, net 1,278 1,652 Goodwill 12,382 12,399 Other assets, net 6,746 7,026 Total assets $ 302,831 $ 306,803 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 13,911 $ 12,166 Accrued liabilities 13,599 12,556 Deferred revenue 7,583 4,849 Current portion of lease liabilities 3,171 3,181 Total current liabilities 38,264 32,752 Non-current income taxes payable 5,485 5,391 Long-term lease liabilities 10,993 10,978 Other long-term liabilities 3,732 3,263 Total liabilities 58,474 52,384 Stockholders' equity: Common stock - par value 16 16 Additional paid-in capital 525,000 521,184 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,589 ) (2,477 ) Accumulated deficit (278,070 ) (264,304 ) Total stockholders' equity 244,357 254,419 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 302,831 $ 306,803

nLIGHT, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (13,766 ) $ (7,730 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 3,135 3,105 Amortization 1,258 872 (Increase) reduction in carrying amount of right-of-use assets (70 ) 6 Provision for losses on (recoveries of) accounts receivable 95 (2 ) Stock-based compensation 5,431 5,503 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 35 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 11,892 1,905 Inventory (888 ) 662 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,646 ) (4,549 ) Other assets, net (616 ) (540 ) Accounts payable 2,099 (411 ) Accrued and other long-term liabilities 1,555 1,855 Deferred revenues 2,745 (142 ) Lease liabilities 15 (45 ) Non-current income taxes payable 101 155 Net cash provided by operating activities 11,375 644 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (1,556 ) (684 ) Purchase of marketable securities (24,357 ) (34,359 ) Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities 24,365 24,998 Net cash used in investing activities (1,548 ) (10,045 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from stock option exercises 10 143 Tax payments related to stock award issuances (1,625 ) (182 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,615 ) (39 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (115 ) 17 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 8,097 (9,423 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 53,466 58,078 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 61,563 $ 48,655 Supplemental disclosures: Cash paid for income taxes 210 144 Operating cash outflows from operating leases 1,034 923 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities 831 731 Accrued purchases of property, equipment and patents 422 697

nLIGHT, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Metrics to Non-GAAP (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net loss $ (13,766 ) $ (7,730 ) Income tax expense 144 264 Other income, net (641 ) (404 ) Interest income, net (455 ) (337 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,393 3,977 Stock-based compensation 5,431 5,503 Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,894 ) $ 1,273

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Loss, and GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Loss per Share, Basic and Diluted Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net loss $ (13,766 ) $ (7,730 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation(1) 5,431 5,503 Amortization of purchased intangibles(1) 149 435 Non-GAAP net loss (8,186 ) (1,792 ) GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding 47,242 45,706 Participating securities - - Non-GAAP weighted-average number of shares, basic 47,242 45,706 Dilutive effect of common stock equivalents - - Non-GAAP weighted-average number of shares, diluted 47,242 45,706 Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.04 ) (1) There is no income tax effect related to the stock-based compensation and amortization of purchased intangibles adjustments due to the full valuation allowance in the United States.

