nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR), a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2024.
"With total revenue of $44.5 million, Q1 results were within the range of our guidance, and we continue to believe that Q1 is our trough revenue quarter," commented Scott Keeney, nLIGHT's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We expect sequential revenue growth in the second quarter, and for the second half of the year to be stronger than the first half of 2024, with increasing visibility for continued growth next year primarily driven by our aerospace and defense business."
Mr. Keeney continued, "Although revenue from our commercial end markets declined in the first quarter, continued development of innovative products for fast-growing opportunities such as additive manufacturing and a deeper presence in aerospace and defense position us well for long-term growth."
"We ended the quarter with $121 million of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities with no outstanding debt, which is enabling us to continue to invest for long-term growth and profitability. With the majority of our operational initiatives behind us and our revenue pipeline continuing to strengthen, I remain optimistic for growth in 2024 and for our renewed momentum to carry into the next year and beyond."
First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights
Three Months Ended March 31,
(In thousands, except percentages)
2024
2023
% Change
Revenues
$
44,527
$
54,091
(17.7
)%
Gross margin
16.8
%
26.4
%
Loss from operations
$
(14,718
)
$
(8,207
)
(79.3
)%
Operating margin
(33.1
)%
(15.2
)%
Net loss
$
(13,766
)
$
(7,730
)
(78.1
)%
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$
(4,894
)
$
1,273
(484.4
)%
Adjusted EBITDA, as a percentage of revenues
(11.0
)%
2.4
%
(1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP metrics presented here to the most directly comparable GAAP metric has been provided in the tables included at the end of this release.
Revenues of $44.5 million for the first quarter of 2024 were down 17.7% compared to $54.1 million for the first quarter of 2023. Gross margin was 16.8% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 26.4% for the first quarter of 2023. GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2024 was $13.8 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $7.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2024 was $8.2 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $1.8 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP metrics presented here to the most directly comparable GAAP metric have been provided in the tables included at the end of this release.
Outlook
For the second quarter of 2024, nLIGHT expects revenues to be in the range of $47 million to $51 million. The midpoint of $49 million includes Laser Products revenue of approximately $34 million and Advanced Development revenue of approximately $15 million. nLIGHT expects overall gross margin to be in the range of 18% to 22%, with Laser Products gross margin in the range of 23% to 27% and Advanced Development gross margin of approximately 8%. nLIGHT expects Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of ($1) million to ($5) million.
We have not reconciled our outlook for Adjusted EBITDA because unrealized and realized foreign exchange gains and losses cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted nor can the probable significance be determined at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.
About nLIGHT
nLIGHT, Inc. is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense applications. Our lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Camas, Washington, nLIGHT employs over 900 people with operations in the U.S., China, Finland, Korea and Italy. For more information, please visit www.nlight.net.
nLIGHT, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
Revenue:
Products
$
29,370
$
41,107
Development
15,157
12,984
Total revenue
44,527
54,091
Cost of revenue:
Products
23,231
27,526
Development
13,808
12,302
Total cost of revenue(1)
37,039
39,828
Gross profit
7,488
14,263
Operating expenses:
Research and development(1)
10,659
11,301
Sales, general, and administrative(1)
11,547
11,169
Total operating expenses
22,206
22,470
Loss from operations
(14,718
)
(8,207
)
Other income:
Interest income, net
455
337
Other income, net
641
404
Loss before income taxes
(13,622
)
(7,466
)
Income tax expense
144
264
Net loss
$
(13,766
)
$
(7,730
)
Net loss per share, basic
$
(0.29
)
$
(0.17
)
Net loss per share, diluted
$
(0.29
)
$
(0.17
)
Shares used in per share calculations:
Basic
47,242
45,706
Diluted
47,242
45,706
(1)Includes stock-based compensation as follows:
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
Cost of revenues
$
541
$
700
Research and development
1,613
2,098
Sales, general, and administrative
3,277
2,705
$
5,431
$
5,503
nLIGHT, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
As of
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
61,306
$
53,210
Marketable Securities
59,775
59,672
Accounts receivable, net
27,545
39,585
Inventory
53,013
52,160
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
17,564
15,927
Total current assets
219,203
220,554
Restricted cash
257
256
Lease right-of-use assets
12,675
12,616
Property, plant and equipment, net
50,290
52,300
Intangible assets, net
1,278
1,652
Goodwill
12,382
12,399
Other assets, net
6,746
7,026
Total assets
$
302,831
$
306,803
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
13,911
$
12,166
Accrued liabilities
13,599
12,556
Deferred revenue
7,583
4,849
Current portion of lease liabilities
3,171
3,181
Total current liabilities
38,264
32,752
Non-current income taxes payable
5,485
5,391
Long-term lease liabilities
10,993
10,978
Other long-term liabilities
3,732
3,263
Total liabilities
58,474
52,384
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock - par value
16
16
Additional paid-in capital
525,000
521,184
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,589
)
(2,477
)
Accumulated deficit
(278,070
)
(264,304
)
Total stockholders' equity
244,357
254,419
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
302,831
$
306,803
nLIGHT, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(13,766
)
$
(7,730
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation
3,135
3,105
Amortization
1,258
872
(Increase) reduction in carrying amount of right-of-use assets
(70
)
6
Provision for losses on (recoveries of) accounts receivable
95
(2
)
Stock-based compensation
5,431
5,503
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
35
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
11,892
1,905
Inventory
(888
)
662
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(1,646
)
(4,549
)
Other assets, net
(616
)
(540
)
Accounts payable
2,099
(411
)
Accrued and other long-term liabilities
1,555
1,855
Deferred revenues
2,745
(142
)
Lease liabilities
15
(45
)
Non-current income taxes payable
101
155
Net cash provided by operating activities
11,375
644
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(1,556
)
(684
)
Purchase of marketable securities
(24,357
)
(34,359
)
Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities
24,365
24,998
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,548
)
(10,045
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from stock option exercises
10
143
Tax payments related to stock award issuances
(1,625
)
(182
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(1,615
)
(39
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(115
)
17
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
8,097
(9,423
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
53,466
58,078
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
61,563
$
48,655
Supplemental disclosures:
Cash paid for income taxes
210
144
Operating cash outflows from operating leases
1,034
923
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities
831
731
Accrued purchases of property, equipment and patents
422
697
nLIGHT, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Metrics to Non-GAAP
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
Net loss
$
(13,766
)
$
(7,730
)
Income tax expense
144
264
Other income, net
(641
)
(404
)
Interest income, net
(455
)
(337
)
Depreciation and amortization
4,393
3,977
Stock-based compensation
5,431
5,503
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(4,894
)
$
1,273
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Loss, and GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Loss per Share, Basic and Diluted
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
Net loss
$
(13,766
)
$
(7,730
)
Add back:
Stock-based compensation(1)
5,431
5,503
Amortization of purchased intangibles(1)
149
435
Non-GAAP net loss
(8,186
)
(1,792
)
GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding
47,242
45,706
Participating securities
-
-
Non-GAAP weighted-average number of shares, basic
47,242
45,706
Dilutive effect of common stock equivalents
-
-
Non-GAAP weighted-average number of shares, diluted
47,242
45,706
Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.17
)
$
(0.04
)
(1) There is no income tax effect related to the stock-based compensation and amortization of purchased intangibles adjustments due to the full valuation allowance in the United States.
