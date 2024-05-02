SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eventbrite (NYSE: EB), a global marketplace for shared experiences, reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The First Quarter 2024 Shareholder Letter can be found on Eventbrite's Investor Relations website at https://investor.eventbrite.com.

"Eventbrite delivered solid financial results in the quarter and made great progress in executing our consumer marketplace strategy," said Julia Hartz, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We are providing powerful marketing tools to our creators while building on our trusted brand in the live experiences community. We believe we are well positioned to reaccelerate top-line growth and meet our financial goals as the year progresses."

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

Net Revenue of $86.3 million, up 11% year-over-year. Marketplace-related revenue from organizer fees and Eventbrite Ads grew to over 13% of total net revenue.

Total free and paid ticket volume of 65.8 million tickets across 1.4 million events.

Gross Margin of 71.0% vs 66.1% a year ago.

Net loss of $4.5 million compared to net loss of $12.7 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $10.4 million, which includes $0.1 million of restructuring charges, Net Loss Margin of (5.2%), and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.1%.1

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see "?About non-GAAP financial measures" and the tables under "?Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results" included at the end of this release.

The summary of GAAP and non-GAAP consolidated financial results is in the table below (in thousands, except percentages, unaudited):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 % Change Gross ticket sales $ 853,749 $ 906,433 (6 )% Net revenue $ 86,252 $ 77,914 11 % Gross profit $ 61,220 $ 51,519 19 % Gross profit margin 71 % 66 % Net income (loss) $ (4,490 ) $ (12,686 ) (65 )% Net income (loss) margin (5 )% (16 )% Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 10,413 $ 2,142 386 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) 12 % 3 %

Operating Highlights

The key operating metrics of our business are summarized below (in thousands, except average ticket value, unaudited):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 % Change Total tickets 65,820 74,232 (11 )% Paid tickets 21,216 23,178 (8 )% Total events 1,393 1,523 (9 )% Paid events 524 533 (2 )% Total creators 345 381 (9 )% Paid creators 170 172 (1 )% Average ticket value (ATV) $ 40.24 $ 39.14 3 % Total ticket buyers 27,650 31,593 (12 )%

Business Outlook

The company expects second quarter 2024 revenue to be in the range of $84 million to $87 million and full year 2024 revenue to be in the range of $360 million to $371 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be in the low- to mid-teens for the full year 2024, excluding the impact of restructuring costs, reserve adjustments, and other items.

Earnings Webcast Information

Event: Eventbrite First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Thursday, May 2, 2024

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Live Webcast Site: https://investor.eventbrite.com

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Eventbrite's Investor Relations page, https://investor.eventbrite.com.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite is a global events marketplace that serves event creators and event-goers in nearly 180 countries. Since its inception, Eventbrite has been at the center of the experience economy, transforming how people organize and attend events. The company was founded by Julia Hartz, Kevin Hartz and Renaud Visage, with a vision to build a self-service platform that would make it possible for anyone to create and sell tickets to live experiences. With over 300 million tickets distributed for over 5 million events in 2023, Eventbrite is where people worldwide discover new things to do or new ways to do more of what they love. Eventbrite has also earned industry recognition as a top employer with special designations that include a coveted spot on Fast Company's prestigious The World's 50 Most Innovative Companies and Fast Company's Brands That Matter lists, the Great Place to Work® Award in the U.S., and Inc.'s Best-Led Companies honor. Learn more at www.eventbrite.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the future performance of Eventbrite, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company"); the Company's business model and investments to support growth, including the impact on results; the Company's expectations regarding the development of its platform and products; the Company's long-term growth strategy, creator growth, pursuit of profitability, and value creation; the Company's expectations with respect to its operating model; and the Company's expectations described under "Business Outlook" above. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "appears," "shall," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern the Company's expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. Such statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied in this press release, including those more fully described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. All forward-looking statements are based on information and estimates available to the Company at the time of this release, and are not guarantees of future performance, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any of the statements in this press release.

Disclaimer Regarding Ticketing, Creator and Event Metrics

This press release includes certain measures related to our ticketing business, such as paid tickets, paid creators, and paid events. We believe that the use of these metrics is helpful to our investors as these metrics are used by management in assessing the health of our business and our operating performance. These metrics are based on what we believe to be reasonable estimates for the applicable period of measurement. There are inherent challenges in measuring these metrics, and we regularly review and may adjust our processes for calculating our internal metrics to improve their accuracy. You should not consider these metrics in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results of operations as reported under GAAP.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands; unaudited)

March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 579,940 $ 489,200 Funds receivable 35,290 48,773 Short-term investments, at amortized cost 113,703 153,746 Accounts receivable, net 3,314 2,814 Creator signing fees, net 651 634 Creator advances, net 5,626 2,804 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,276 13,880 Total current assets 749,800 711,851 Creator signing fees, noncurrent 1,282 1,303 Property and equipment, net 10,989 9,384 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,100 177 Goodwill 174,388 174,388 Acquired intangible assets, net 11,223 13,314 Other assets 3,375 2,913 Total assets $ 952,157 $ 913,330 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable, creators $ 356,863 $ 303,436 Accounts payable, trade 651 1,821 Chargebacks and refunds reserve 8,718 8,088 Accrued compensation and benefits 8,746 17,522 Accrued taxes 7,136 8,796 Operating lease liabilities 1,937 1,523 Other accrued liabilities 19,505 16,425 Total current liabilities 403,556 357,611 Accrued taxes, noncurrent 4,362 4,526 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 1,922 1,768 Long-term debt 358,194 357,668 Total liabilities 768,034 721,573 Stockholders' equity Common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,019,101 1,007,190 Treasury stock at cost (15,055 ) - Accumulated deficit (819,924 ) (815,434 ) Total stockholders' equity 184,123 191,757 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 952,157 $ 913,330

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts; unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net revenue $ 86,252 $ 77,914 Cost of net revenue 25,032 26,395 Gross profit 61,220 51,519 Operating expenses: Product development 26,684 26,564 Sales, marketing and support 20,869 17,060 General and administrative 21,237 21,718 Total operating expenses 68,790 65,342 Loss from operations (7,570 ) (13,823 ) Interest income 7,407 5,453 Interest expense (2,800 ) (2,752 ) Other income (expense), net (1,253 ) (953 ) Loss before income taxes (4,216 ) (12,075 ) Income tax provision 274 611 Net loss $ (4,490 ) $ (12,686 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.13 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 99,109 99,503

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands; unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (4,490 ) $ (12,686 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,594 3,531 Stock-based compensation expense 13,962 12,094 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 526 498 Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency exchange (1,222 ) (1,133 ) Accretion on short-term investments (1,877 ) (1,552 ) Non-cash operating lease expenses 133 1,875 Amortization of creator signing fees 194 210 Changes related to creator advances, creator signing fees, and allowance for credit losses 423 (727 ) Provision for chargebacks and refunds 5,046 4,717 Other 155 314 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (899 ) (543 ) Funds receivable 13,668 17,835 Creator signing fees and creator advances (3,036 ) 665 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,142 (237 ) Accounts payable, creators 52,002 57,699 Accounts payable (1,151 ) (125 ) Chargebacks and refunds reserve (4,416 ) (4,621 ) Accrued compensation and benefits (8,776 ) 142 Accrued taxes (2,020 ) (4,580 ) Operating lease liabilities (488 ) (1,058 ) Other accrued liabilities 7 2,848 Net cash provided by operating activities 63,477 75,166 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of short-term investments (84,113 ) (94,679 ) Maturities of short-term investments 126,033 - Purchases of property and equipment (316 ) (286 ) Capitalized internal-use software development costs (2,257 ) (1,484 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 39,347 (96,449 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repurchase of common stock (12,010 ) - Proceeds from exercise of stock options - 463 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (2,612 ) (1,822 ) Principal payments on finance lease obligations - (1 ) Net cash used in financing activities (14,622 ) (1,360 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,538 1,797 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 90,740 (20,846 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Beginning of period 489,200 540,174 End of period $ 579,940 $ 519,328

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and the Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(in thousands; unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net loss(1) $ (4,490 ) $ (12,686 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization 3,594 3,515 Stock-based compensation 13,962 12,094 Interest income (7,407 ) (5,453 ) Interest expense 2,800 2,752 Employer taxes related to employee equity transactions 427 356 Other (income) expense, net 1,253 953 Income tax provision (benefit) 274 611 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,413 $ 2,142 Net revenue $ 86,252 $ 77,914 Adjusted EBITDA margin 12 % 3 % (1) Net Loss and Adjusted EBITDA includes restructuring and other costs totaling $0.1 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $7.9 million in the first quarter of 2023.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that the use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin is helpful to our investors in understanding and evaluating our results of operations and useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business performance as they are metrics used by management in assessing the health of our business and our operating performance, making operating decisions, and performing strategic planning and annual budgeting. These measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and have limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results of operations as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies may not calculate non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner as we calculate them, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. You are encouraged to evaluate the adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate. Some amounts in this press release may not add due to rounding.

Adjusted EBITDA

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, interest expense, interest income, employer taxes related to employee transactions, other (income) expense net, which consists of foreign exchange rate gains and losses, and income tax provision (benefit). Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Some of the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA include (i) Adjusted EBITDA does not properly reflect capital spending that occurs off of the income statement or account for future contractual commitments, (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the underlying assets may need to be replaced and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect these capital expenditures and (iii) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the interest and principal required to service our indebtedness. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we expect to incur expenses similar to the adjustments in this release. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or non-routine items. When evaluating our performance, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including our net income (loss) and other GAAP results.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue. Because of the limitations described above, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin alongside other financial performance measures, including net income (loss), net income (loss) margin and our other GAAP results.

