HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) ("Coterra" or the "Company") today reported first-quarter 2024 financial and operating results and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share. Additionally, the Company provided second-quarter production and capital guidance and updated full-year 2024 guidance.

Key Takeaways & Updates

For the first quarter of 2024, total barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) production beat the mid-point and oil production beat the high-end of guidance, and incurred capital expenditures (non-GAAP) came in below the low-end of guidance.

Increasing full-year 2024 oil guidance 2.5% from initial guidance, driven by strong well performance and faster cycle times. Maintaining full-year 2024 BOE and incurred capital expenditure (non-GAAP) guidance.

For the first quarter of 2024, shareholder returns totaled approximately 90% of Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP), inclusive of our quarterly base dividend and $150 million of share repurchases during the quarter (cash basis, excluding 1% excise tax). The Company remains committed to returning 50% or greater of its annual Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) to shareholders.

Issued $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2034, with a coupon of 5.60% per annum. Coterra intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to fund the repayment of the $575 million outstanding principal amount, and any other amounts due thereon, of its 3.67% Series L Senior Notes due September 18, 2024.

Tom Jorden, Chairman, CEO and President of Coterra, noted, " Coterra continues to deliver outstanding operational and financial results driven by the company's high-quality asset portfolio and top-tier operating team. Coterra continues to fire on all cylinders, and shifting our near-term capital program to focus on oil and liquids-rich plays remains prudent. However, the Company maintains optionality to take advantage of a structural change in the natural gas macro as LNG exports grow and electricity demand increases. One of our core principles at Coterra is maintaining flexibility and our low-cost, diversified asset portfolio provides ample opportunity to generate consistent, profitable growth through the cycles."

First-Quarter 2024 Highlights

Net Income (GAAP) totaled $352 million, or $0.47 per share. Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) was $383 million, or $0.51 per share.

Cash Flow From Operating Activities (GAAP) totaled $856 million. Discretionary Cash Flow (non-GAAP) totaled $797 million.

Cash paid for capital expenditures for drilling, completion and other fixed asset additions (GAAP) totaled $457 million. Incurred capital expenditures from drilling, completion and other fixed asset additions (non-GAAP) totaled $450 million, below the low end of our guidance range of $460 to $540 million, due to timing.

Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) totaled $340 million.

Unit operating cost (reflecting costs from direct operations, transportation, production taxes and G&A) totaled $8.68 per BOE, within our annual guidance range of $7.45 to $9.55 per BOE.

Total equivalent production of 686 MBoepd (thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day), was near the high end of guidance (660 to 690 MBoepd), driven by improved cycle times and strong well performance in all three of our regions. Oil production averaged 102.5 MBopd (thousand barrels of oil per day), exceeding the high end of guidance (95 to 99 MBopd). Natural gas production averaged 2,960 MMcfpd (million cubic feet per day), exceeding the high end of guidance (2,850 to 2,950 MMcfpd). NGLs production averaged 90.2 MBoepd.

Realized average prices: Oil was $75.16 per Bbl (barrel), excluding the effect of commodity derivatives, and $75.00 per Bbl, including the effect of commodity derivatives Natural Gas was $2.00 per Mcf (thousand cubic feet), excluding the effect of commodity derivatives, and $2.10 per Mcf, including the effect of commodity derivatives NGLs were $21.09 per Bbl



Shareholder Return Highlights

Common Dividend : On May 1, 2024, Coterra's Board of Directors (the "Board") approved a quarterly base dividend of $0.21 per share, equating to a 3.1% annualized yield, based on the Company's $26.91 closing share price on May 1, 2024. The dividend will be paid on May 30, 2024 to holders of record on May 16, 2024.

: On May 1, 2024, Coterra's Board of Directors (the "Board") approved a quarterly base dividend of $0.21 per share, equating to a 3.1% annualized yield, based on the Company's $26.91 closing share price on May 1, 2024. The dividend will be paid on May 30, 2024 to holders of record on May 16, 2024. Share Repurchases : During the quarter, the Company repurchased 5.6 million shares for $150 million (cash basis, excluding 1% excise tax) at a weighted-average price of approximately $26.94 per share, leaving $1.4 billion remaining as of March 31, 2024 on its $2.0 billion share repurchase authorization.

: During the quarter, the Company repurchased 5.6 million shares for $150 million (cash basis, excluding 1% excise tax) at a weighted-average price of approximately $26.94 per share, leaving $1.4 billion remaining as of March 31, 2024 on its $2.0 billion share repurchase authorization. Total Shareholder Return: During the quarter, total shareholder returns amounted to $307 million, comprised of $157 million of declared dividends and $150 million of share repurchases (cash basis, excluding 1% excise tax).

During the quarter, total shareholder returns amounted to $307 million, comprised of $157 million of declared dividends and $150 million of share repurchases (cash basis, excluding 1% excise tax). Reiterate Shareholder Return Strategy: Coterra is committed to returning 50% or greater of annual Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) to shareholders through its $0.84 per share annual dividend and share repurchases.

Guidance Updates:

Reiterating 2024 incurred capital expenditures (non-GAAP) of $1.75 to $1.95 billion.

Increasing 2024 oil production guidance to 102 to 107 MBopd, up 2.5% at the mid-point versus prior guidance.

Expect second-quarter 2024 total equivalent production of 625 to 655 MBoepd, oil production of 103 to 107 MBopd, natural gas production of 2,600 to 2,700 MMcfpd, and incurred capital expenditures (non-GAAP) of $470 to $550 million.

Estimate 2024 Discretionary Cash Flow (non-GAAP) of approximately $3.1 billion and 2024 Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) of approximately $1.3 billion, at $79/bbl WTI and $2.35/mmbtu average NYMEX assumptions.

For more details on annual and second quarter 2024 guidance, see 2024 Guidance Section in the tables below.

Strong Financial Position

During the quarter, Coterra issued new $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2034. As of March 31, 2024, Coterra had total debt outstanding of $2.651 billion, of which $575 million is due in September 2024. The Company exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalents of $1.289 billion, $250 million in short-term investments, and no debt outstanding under its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility, resulting in total liquidity of approximately $3.039 billion. Coterra intends to use the net proceeds from the recent debt offering, together with cash on hand, to fund the repayment of the $575 million notes due September 18, 2024. Coterra's net debt to trailing twelve-month EBITDAX ratio (non-GAAP) at March 31, 2024 was 0.3x.

See "Supplemental non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for descriptions of the above non-GAAP measures as well as reconciliations of these measures to the associated GAAP measures.

Committed to Sustainability and ESG Leadership

Coterra is committed to environmental stewardship, sustainable practices, and strong corporate governance. The Company's sustainability report can be found under "ESG" on www.coterra.com.

First-Quarter 2024 Conference Call

Coterra will host a conference call tomorrow, Friday, May 3, 2024, at 8:00 AM CT (9:00 AM ET), to discuss first-quarter 2024 financial and operating results.

The live audio webcast and related earnings presentation can be accessed on the "Events & Presentations" page under the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.coterra.com. The webcast will be archived and available at the same location after the conclusion of the live event.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra is a premier exploration and production company based in Houston, Texas with operations focused in the Permian Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Anadarko Basin. We strive to be a leading energy producer, delivering sustainable returns through the efficient and responsible development of our diversified asset base. Learn more about us at www.coterra.com.

Operational Data

The tables below provide a summary of production volumes, price realizations and operational activity by region and units costs for the Company for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 PRODUCTION VOLUMES Marcellus Shale Natural gas (Mmcf/day) 2,310.8 2,134.4 Daily equivalent production (MBoepd) 385.1 355.7 Permian Basin Natural gas (Mmcf/day) 486.7 427.2 Oil (MBbl/day) 97.0 84.3 NGL (MBbl/day) 70.1 64.1 Daily equivalent production (MBoepd) 248.2 219.6 Anadarko Basin Natural gas (Mmcf/day) 161.2 194.3 Oil (MBbl/day) 5.5 7.9 NGL (MBbl/day) 20.1 19.3 Daily equivalent production (MBoepd) 52.4 59.6 Total Company Natural gas (Mmcf/day) 2,960.1 2,756.6 Oil (MBbl/day) 102.5 92.2 NGL (MBbl/day) 90.2 83.4 Daily equivalent production (MBoepd) 686.1 635.0 AVERAGE SALES PRICE (excluding hedges) Marcellus Shale Natural gas ($/Mcf) $ 2.20 $ 3.71 Permian Basin Natural gas ($/Mcf) $ 1.02 $ 1.40 Oil ($/Bbl) $ 75.18 $ 73.96 NGL ($/Bbl) $ 20.53 $ 22.46 Anadarko Basin Natural gas ($/Mcf) $ 2.10 $ 3.14 Oil ($/Bbl) $ 74.78 $ 74.75 NGL ($/Bbl) $ 23.05 $ 27.63 Total Company Natural gas ($/Mcf) $ 2.00 $ 3.31 Oil ($/Bbl) $ 75.16 $ 74.03 NGL ($/Bbl) $ 21.09 $ 23.66

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 AVERAGE SALES PRICE (including hedges) Total Company Natural gas ($/Mcf) $ 2.10 $ 3.72 Oil ($/Bbl) $ 75.00 $ 74.09 NGL ($/Bbl) $ 21.09 $ 23.66

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 WELLS DRILLED(1) Gross wells Marcellus Shale 14 20 Permian Basin 48 39 Anadarko Basin 8 6 70 65 Net wells Marcellus Shale 13.0 20.0 Permian Basin 23.2 16.6 Anadarko Basin 6.7 3.3 42.9 39.9 TURN IN LINES Gross wells Marcellus Shale 11 25 Permian Basin 42 45 Anadarko Basin 5 4 58 74 Net wells Marcellus Shale 11.0 25.0 Permian Basin 21.9 23.1 Anadarko Basin 0.1 0.1 33.0 48.2 AVERAGE RIG COUNTS Marcellus Shale 2.0 3.0 Permian Basin 8.0 6.0 Anadarko Basin 2.0 1.0 Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 AVERAGE UNIT COSTS ($/Boe)(2) Direct operations $ 2.50 $ 2.34 Gathering, processing and transportation 4.00 4.13 Taxes other than income 1.19 1.50 General and administrative (excluding stock-based compensation and severance expense) 0.99 0.93 Unit Operating Cost $ 8.68 $ 8.90 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 6.92 6.45 Exploration 0.07 0.07 Stock-based compensation 0.22 0.28 Severance expense - 0.12 Interest expense, net 0.06 0.09 $ 15.94 $ 15.91

_______________________________________________________________________________ (1) Wells drilled represents wells drilled to total depth during the period. (2) Total unit costs may differ from the sum of the individual costs due to rounding.

Derivatives Information

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had the following outstanding financial commodity derivatives:

2024 Natural Gas Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter NYMEX collars Volume (MMBtu) 44,590,000 45,080,000 16,690,000 Weighted average floor ($/MMBtu) $ 2.70 $ 2.75 $ 2.75 Weighted average ceiling ($/MMBtu) $ 3.87 $ 3.94 $ 4.23

2025 Natural Gas First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter NYMEX collars Volume (MMBtu) 9,000,000 9,100,000 9,200,000 9,200,000 Weighted average floor ($/MMBtu) $ 3.25 $ 3.25 $ 3.25 $ 3.25 Weighted average ceiling ($/MMBtu) $ 4.79 $ 4.79 $ 4.79 $ 4.79

2024 Oil Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter WTI oil collars Volume (MBbl) 3,185 2,760 2,760 Weighted average floor ($/Bbl) $ 67.57 $ 65.00 $ 65.00 Weighted average ceiling ($/Bbl) $ 90.47 $ 87.17 $ 87.17 WTI Midland oil basis swaps Volume (MBbl) 3,185 2,760 2,760 Weighted average differential ($/Bbl) $ 1.15 $ 1.14 $ 1.14

In April 2024, the Company entered into the following financial commodity derivatives:

2024 Oil Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter WTI oil collars Volume (MBbl) - 460 460 Weighted average floor ($/Bbl) $ - $ 65.00 $ 65.00 Weighted average ceiling ($/Bbl) $ - $ 86.02 $ 86.02

2025 Oil First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter WTI oil collars Volume (MBbl) 900 910 - - Weighted average floor ($/Bbl) $ 65.00 $ 65.00 $ - $ - Weighted average ceiling ($/Bbl) $ 84.21 $ 84.21 $ - $ -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 OPERATING REVENUES Natural gas $ 538 $ 822 Oil 701 615 NGL 173 177 Gain on derivative instruments - 138 Other 21 25 1,433 1,777 OPERATING EXPENSES Direct operations 156 134 Gathering, processing and transportation 250 236 Taxes other than income 74 86 Exploration 5 4 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 432 369 General and administrative (excluding stock-based compensation and severance expense) 62 53 Stock-based compensation 13 16 Severance expense - 7 992 905 (Loss) gain on sale of assets (1 ) 5 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 440 877 Interest expense 19 17 Interest income (16 ) (12 ) Income before income taxes 437 872 Income tax expense 85 195 NET INCOME $ 352 $ 677 Earnings per share - Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.88 Weighted-average common shares outstanding 750 764

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) (In millions) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,289 $ 956 Short-term investments 250 - Current assets 1,011 1,059 Properties and equipment, net (successful efforts method) 17,959 17,933 Other assets 444 467 $ 20,953 $ 20,415 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities $ 1,134 $ 1,085 Current portion of long-term debt 575 575 Long-term debt, net (excluding current maturities) 2,076 1,586 Deferred income taxes 3,391 3,413 Other long term liabilities 680 709 Cimarex redeemable preferred stock 8 8 Stockholders' equity 13,089 13,039 $ 20,953 $ 20,415

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions) 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 352 $ 677 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 432 369 Deferred income tax expense (22 ) 23 (Gain) loss on sale of assets 1 (5 ) Gain on derivative instruments - (138 ) Net cash received in settlement of derivative instruments 26 100 Stock-based compensation and other 12 17 Income charges not requiring cash (4 ) (4 ) Changes in assets and liabilities 59 455 Net cash provided by operating activities 856 1,494 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures for drilling, completion and other fixed asset additions (457 ) (483 ) Capital expenditures for leasehold and property acquisitions (1 ) (1 ) Purchases of short-term investments (250 ) - Proceeds from sale of assets - 5 Net cash used in investing activities (708 ) (479 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net proceeds from debt 499 - Repayment of finance leases (1 ) (2 ) Common stock repurchases (150 ) (268 ) Dividends paid (158 ) (436 ) Tax withholding on vesting of stock awards - (1 ) Capitalized debt issuance costs (5 ) (7 ) Cash paid for conversion of redeemable preferred stock - (1 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 185 (715 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 333 $ 300

Reconciliation of Incurred Capital Expenditures

Incurred capital expenditures is defined as capital expenditures for drilling, completion and other fixed asset additions less changes in accrued capital costs.

Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions) 2024 2023 Cash paid for capital expenditures for drilling, completion and other fixed asset additions (GAAP) $ 457 $ 483 Change in accrued capital costs (7 ) 85 Incurred capital expenditures for drilling, completion and other fixed asset additions (non-GAAP) $ 450 $ 568

Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). However, we believe certain non-GAAP performance measures may provide financial statement users with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results of prior periods. In addition, we believe these measures are used by analysts and others in the valuation, rating and investment recommendations of companies within the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. See the reconciliations below that compare GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated.

We have also included herein certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures. Due to the forward-looking nature of these non-GAAP financial measures, we cannot reliably predict certain of the necessary components of the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures, such as changes in assets and liabilities (including future impairments) and cash paid for certain capital expenditures. Accordingly, we are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures. Reconciling items in future periods could be significant.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Share are presented based on our management's belief that these non-GAAP measures enable a user of financial information to understand the impact of identified adjustments on reported results. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income plus gain and loss on sale of assets, non-cash gain and loss on derivative instruments, stock-based compensation expense, severance expense, and tax effect on selected items. Adjusted Earnings per Share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by weighted-average common shares outstanding. Additionally, we believe these measures provide beneficial comparisons to similarly adjusted measurements of prior periods and use these measures for that purpose. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Share are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income and earnings per share, as defined by GAAP.

Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 As reported - net income $ 352 $ 677 Reversal of selected items: (Gain) loss on sale of assets 1 (5 ) (Gain) loss on derivative instruments(1) 26 (38 ) Stock-based compensation expense 13 16 Severance expense - 7 Tax effect on selected items (9 ) 4 Adjusted net income $ 383 $ 661 As reported - earnings per share $ 0.47 $ 0.88 Per share impact of selected items 0.04 (0.01 ) Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.51 $ 0.87 Weighted-average common shares outstanding 750 764

_______________________________________________________________________________ (1) This amount represents the non-cash mark-to-market changes of our commodity derivative instruments recorded in Gain (loss) on derivative instruments in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations.

Reconciliation of Discretionary Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

Discretionary Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities excluding changes in assets and liabilities. Discretionary Cash Flow is widely accepted as a financial indicator of an oil and gas company's ability to generate available cash to internally fund exploration and development activities, return capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, and service debt and is used by our management for that purpose. Discretionary Cash Flow is presented based on our management's belief that this non-GAAP measure is useful information to investors when comparing our cash flows with the cash flows of other companies that use the full cost method of accounting for oil and gas producing activities or have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. Discretionary Cash Flow is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities or net income, as defined by GAAP, or as a measure of liquidity.

Free Cash Flow is defined as Discretionary Cash Flow less cash paid for capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow is an indicator of a company's ability to generate cash flow after spending the money required to maintain or expand its asset base, and is used by our management for that purpose. Free Cash Flow is presented based on our management's belief that this non-GAAP measure is useful information to investors when comparing our cash flows with the cash flows of other companies. Free Cash Flow is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities or net income, as defined by GAAP, or as a measure of liquidity.

Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions) 2024 2023 Cash flow from operating activities $ 856 $ 1,494 Changes in assets and liabilities (59 ) (455 ) Discretionary cash flow 797 1,039 Cash paid for capital expenditures for drilling, completion and other fixed asset additions (457 ) (483 ) Free cash flow $ 340 $ 556

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDAX

Adjusted EBITDAX is defined as net income plus interest expense, interest income, income tax expense, depreciation, depletion, and amortization (including impairments), exploration expense, gain and loss on sale of assets, non-cash gain and loss on derivative instruments, stock-based compensation expense, and severance expense. Adjusted EBITDAX is presented on our management's belief that this non-GAAP measure is useful information to investors when evaluating our ability to internally fund exploration and development activities and to service or incur debt without regard to financial or capital structure. Our management uses Adjusted EBITDAX for that purpose. Adjusted EBITDAX is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities or net income, as defined by GAAP, or as a measure of liquidity.

Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions) 2024 2023 Net income $ 352 $ 677 Plus (less): Interest expense 19 17 Interest income (16 ) (12 ) Income tax expense 85 195 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 432 369 Exploration 5 4 (Gain) loss on sale of assets 1 (5 ) Non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments 26 (38 ) Severance expense - 7 Stock-based compensation 13 16 Adjusted EBITDAX $ 917 $ 1,230

Trailing Twelve Months Ended (In millions) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Net income $ 1,300 $ 1,625 Plus (less): Interest expense 75 73 Interest income (51 ) (47 ) Income tax expense 393 503 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 1,704 1,641 Exploration 21 20 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (6 ) (12 ) Non-cash loss on derivative instruments 119 54 Severance expense 4 12 Stock-based compensation 56 59 Adjusted EBITDAX (trailing twelve months) $ 3,615 $ 3,928

Reconciliation of Net Debt

The total debt to total capitalization ratio is calculated by dividing total debt by the sum of total debt and total stockholders' equity. This ratio is a measurement which is presented in our annual and interim filings and our management believes this ratio is useful to investors in assessing our leverage. Net Debt is calculated by subtracting cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments from total debt. The Net Debt to Adjusted Capitalization ratio is calculated by dividing Net Debt by the sum of Net Debt and total stockholders' equity. Net Debt and the Net Debt to Adjusted Capitalization ratio are non-GAAP measures which our management believes are also useful to investors when assessing our leverage since we have the ability to and may decide to use a portion of our cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments to retire debt. Our management uses these measures for that purpose. Additionally, as our planned expenditures are not expected to result in additional debt, our management believes it is appropriate to apply cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments to reduce debt in calculating the Net Debt to Adjusted Capitalization ratio.

(In millions) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Current portion of long-term debt $ 575 $ 575 Long-term debt, net 2,076 1,586 Total debt 2,651 2,161 Stockholders' equity 13,089 13,039 Total capitalization $ 15,740 $ 15,200 Total debt $ 2,651 $ 2,161 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (1,289 ) (956 ) Less: Short-term investments (250 ) - Net debt $ 1,112 $ 1,205 Net debt $ 1,112 $ 1,205 Stockholders' equity 13,089 13,039 Total adjusted capitalization $ 14,201 $ 14,244 Total debt to total capitalization ratio 16.8 % 14.2 % Less: Impact of cash and cash equivalents 9.0 % 5.7 % Net debt to adjusted capitalization ratio 7.8 % 8.5 %

Reconciliation of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAX

Total debt to net income is defined as total debt divided by net income. Net debt to Adjusted EBITDAX is defined as net debt divided by trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDAX. Net debt to Adjusted EBITDAX is a non-GAAP measure which our management believes is useful to investors when assessing our credit position and leverage.

(In millions) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Total debt $ 2,651 $ 2,161 Net income 1,300 1,625 Total debt to net income ratio 2.0 x 1.3 x Net debt (as defined above) $ 1,112 $ 1,205 Adjusted EBITDAX (Trailing twelve months) 3,615 3,928 Net debt to Adjusted EBITDAX 0.3 x 0.3 x

2024 Guidance

The tables below present full-year and second quarter 2024 guidance.

Full Year Guidance 2024 Guidance (February) Updated 2024 Guidance Low Mid High Low Mid High Total Equivalent Production (MBoed) 635 - 655 - 675 Gas (Mmcf/day) 2,650 - 2,725 - 2,800 Oil (MBbl/day) 99.0 - 102.0 - 105.0 102.0 - 104.5 - 107.0 Net wells turned in line Marcellus Shale 37 - 40 - 43 Permian Basin 75 - 83 - 90 Anadarko Basin 20 - 23 - 25 Incurred capital expenditures ($ in millions) Total Company $1,750 - $1,850 - $1,950 Drilling and completion Marcellus Shale $350- $375 -$400 Permian Basin $945 - $1,000 - $1,055 Anadarko Basin $270 - $290 - $320 Midstream, saltwater disposal and infrastructure $185 - $185 - $185 Commodity price assumptions: WTI ($ per bbl) $75 $79 Henry Hub ($ per mmbtu) $2.51 $2.35 Cash Flow & Investment ($ in billions) Discretionary Cash Flow $3.1 $3.1 Incurred Capital Expenditures $1.75 - $1.85 - $1.95 Free Cash Flow (DCF - cash capex) $1.3 $1.3 $ per boe, unless noted: Lease operating expense + workovers + region office $2.15 - $2.50 - $2.85 Gathering, processing, & transportation $3.50 - $4.00 - $4.50 Taxes other than income $1.00 - $1.10 - $1.20 General & administrative (1) $0.80 - $0.90 - $1.00 Unit Operating Cost $7.45 - $8.50 - $9.55

_______________________________________________________________________________ (1) Excludes stock-based compensation and severance expense

Quarterly Guidance First Quarter 2024 Guidance First Quarter 2024 Actual Second Quarter 2024 Guidance Low Mid High Low Mid High Total Equivalent Production (MBoed) 660 - 675 - 690 686 625 - 640 - 655 Gas (Mmcf/day) 2,850 - 2,900 - 2,950 2,960 2,600 - 2,650 - 2,700 Oil (MBbl/day) 95.0 - 97.0 - 99.0 102.5 103.0 - 105.0 - 107.0 Net wells turned in line Marcellus Shale 20 - 23 - 26 11 0 - 0 - 0 Permian Basin 15 - 21 - 27 23 15 - 23 - 30 Anadarko Basin 0 - 0 - 0 0 7 - 10 - 13 Incurred capital expenditures ($ in millions) Total Company $460 - $500 - $540 $450 $470 - $510 - $550 Drilling and completion Marcellus Shale $130 Permian Basin $209 Anadarko Basin $73 Midstream, saltwater disposal and infrastructure $38 Commodity price assumptions: WTI ($ per bbl) $75 $77 $82 Henry Hub ($ per mmbtu) $2.55 $2.25 $1.76

