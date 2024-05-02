SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global advertising solutions, media and technology company, today announced financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.

"On March 4, 2024, we received a communication from Meta that it intends to wind down its authorized sales partner, or ASP, program globally and end its relationship with all of its ASPs, including us, by July 1, 2024. While we are disappointed in Meta's decision, we have a solid balance sheet and a strong cash position, and we are confident in Entravision's long-term opportunities. We have initiated a thorough review of our current digital strategy, operations and cost structure," said Michael Christenson, Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Christenson continued, "We remain focused on our 2024 priorities: maximize our political revenue in a year in which our audience will be critical to determining the outcome of the 2024 U.S. elections, provide highly-rated news and content to our audience, and build Smadex, our programmatic ad purchasing platform."

Unaudited Financial Highlights (In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2024 2023 % Change Net revenue $ 277,445 $ 239,006 16 % Cost of revenue - digital (1) 203,229 167,756 21 % Operating expenses (2) 62,267 52,630 18 % Corporate expenses (3) 12,248 10,502 17 % Foreign currency (gain) loss 449 (956 ) * Consolidated EBITDA (4) 4,530 13,022 (65 )% Free cash flow (5) $ (2,831 ) $ 3,908 * Net income (loss) $ (51,669 ) $ 1,699 * Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest $ 2,779 $ - * Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest $ - $ 342 (100 )% Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (48,890 ) $ 2,041 * Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.55 ) $ 0.02 * Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 89,518,058 87,623,887 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 89,518,058 89,786,585

(1) Consists primarily of the costs of online media acquired from third-party publishers. Media cost is classified as cost of revenue in the period in which the corresponding revenue is recognized. (2) Operating expenses include direct operating and selling, general and administrative expenses. Included in operating expenses are $1.8 million and $1.9 million of non-cash stock-based compensation for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (3) Corporate expenses include $3.7 million and $2.2 million of non-cash stock-based compensation for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (4) Consolidated EBITDA means net income (loss) plus gain (loss) on sale of assets, depreciation and amortization, non-cash impairment charge, non-cash stock-based compensation included in operating and corporate expenses, net interest expense, other operating gain (loss), gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, income tax (expense) benefit, equity in net income (loss) of nonconsolidated affiliate, non-cash losses, syndication programming amortization less syndication programming payments, revenue from the Federal Communications Commission, or FCC, spectrum incentive auction less related expenses, expenses associated with investments, EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest, acquisitions and dispositions and certain pro-forma cost savings. We use the term consolidated EBITDA because that measure is defined in our 2017 Credit Agreement and 2023 Credit Agreement, and does not include gain (loss) on sale of assets, depreciation and amortization, non-cash impairment charge, non-cash stock-based compensation, net interest expense, other income (loss), gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, income tax (expense) benefit, equity in net income (loss) of nonconsolidated affiliate, non-cash losses, syndication programming amortization less syndication programming payments, revenue from FCC spectrum incentive auction less related expenses, expenses associated with investments, EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest, acquisitions and dispositions and certain pro-forma cost savings. (5) Free cash flow is defined as consolidated EBITDA less cash paid for income taxes, net interest expense, capital expenditures (less amounts reimbursed by landlord) and non-recurring cash expenses plus dividend income, and other operating gain (loss). Net interest expense is defined as interest expense, less non-cash interest expense relating to amortization of debt finance costs, and less interest income.

Net revenue for the first quarter of 2024 increased primarily due to increases in advertising revenue from our digital business units in our digital segment, and political advertising revenue in our television and audio segments, partially offset by decreases in national advertising revenue, spectrum usage rights revenue and retransmission consent revenue in our television segment, and decreases in local and national advertising revenue in our audio segment.

Cost of revenue for the first quarter of 2024 increased primarily due to the increase in digital advertising revenue.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2024 increased primarily due to expenses associated with the increase in advertising revenue and an increase in salary expense, partially offset by a decrease in rent expense.

Corporate expenses for the first quarter of 2024 increased primarily due to an increase in non-cash stock-based compensation and an increase in salary expense, partially offset by a decrease in audit fees.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $0.05 per share on the Company's Class A and Class U common stock, in an aggregate amount of $4.5 million. The quarterly dividend will be payable on June 28, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 14, 2024. The Company currently anticipates that future cash dividends will be paid on a quarterly basis; however, any decision to pay future cash dividends will be subject to approval by the Board.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each of these non-GAAP financial measures, and a table reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included beginning on page 7.

Balance Sheet and Related Metrics

Cash and marketable securities as of March 31, 2024 totaled $132.7 million. Total debt as defined in the Company's credit agreement was $200.1 million. Net of $50 million of cash and marketable securities, total leverage as defined in the Company's credit agreement was 3.1 times as of March 31, 2024. Net of total cash and marketable securities, total leverage was 1.4 times.

Unaudited Segment Results (In thousands)

Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2024 2023 % Change Net Revenue Digital $ 237,491 $ 196,482 21 % Television 28,549 30,312 (6 )% Audio 11,405 12,212 (7 )% Total $ 277,445 $ 239,006 16 % Cost of Revenue - digital (1) Digital $ 203,229 $ 167,756 21 % Operating Expenses (1) Digital 28,077 21,539 30 % Television 22,968 20,099 14 % Audio 11,222 10,992 2 % Total $ 62,267 $ 52,630 18 % Corporate Expenses (1) $ 12,248 $ 10,502 17 % Consolidated EBITDA (1) $ 4,530 $ 13,022 (65 )%

(1) Cost of revenue, operating expenses, corporate expenses, and consolidated EBITDA are defined on page 1.

Notice of Conference Call

Entravision will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2024 results on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the conference call, please dial (844) 836-8739 (U.S.) or (412) 317-5440 (Int'l) ten minutes prior to the start time. The call will also be available via live webcast on the investor relations portion of the Company's website located at www.entravision.com.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a global advertising solutions, media and technology company. Over the past three decades, we have strategically evolved into a digital powerhouse, expertly connecting brands to consumers in the U.S., Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa. Our digital segment, the company's largest by revenue, offers a full suite of end-to-end advertising services. We have commercial partnerships with global media companies, and marketers can use our Smadex and other platforms to deliver targeted advertising to audiences around the globe. In the U.S., we maintain a diversified portfolio of television and radio stations that target Hispanic audiences and complement our global digital services. Entravision remains the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on the NYSE under ticker: EVC. Learn more about our offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and performance in future periods to be materially different from any future results or performance suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from these expectations, and the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements made by the Company. From time to time, these risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Entravision Communications Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net revenue $ 277,445 $ 239,006 Expenses: Cost of revenue - digital 203,229 167,756 Direct operating expenses 35,572 29,862 Selling, general and administrative expenses 26,695 22,768 Corporate expenses 12,248 10,502 Depreciation and amortization 7,133 6,471 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,420 ) (4,065 ) Impairment charge 49,438 - Foreign currency (gain) loss 449 (956 ) 333,344 232,338 Operating income (loss) (55,899 ) 6,668 Interest expense (4,559 ) (4,028 ) Interest income 1,130 860 Dividend income 10 18 Realized gain (loss) on marketable securities (113 ) (32 ) Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment (40 ) (1,556 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (59,471 ) 1,930 Income tax benefit (expense) 7,802 (231 ) Net income (loss) (51,669 ) 1,699 Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 2,779 - Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest - 342 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (48,890 ) $ 2,041 Basic and diluted earnings per share: Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.55 ) $ 0.02 Cash dividends declared per common share, basic and diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.05 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 89,518,058 87,623,887 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 89,518,058 89,786,585

Entravision Communications Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands; unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 128,410 $ 105,739 Marketable securities 4,335 13,172 Restricted cash 774 770 Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 206,065 235,837 Assets held for sale 301 301 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 40,095 30,036 Total current assets 379,980 385,855 Property and equipment, net 69,294 71,475 Intangible assets subject to amortization, net 34,660 51,784 Intangible assets not subject to amortization 195,174 195,174 Goodwill 55,272 90,672 Deferred income taxes 5,175 4,991 Operating leases right of use asset 43,543 43,941 Other assets 21,892 22,054 Total assets $ 804,990 $ 865,946 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt $ 3,360 $ 9,969 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 263,484 254,802 Operating lease liabilities 7,518 7,282 Total current liabilities 274,362 272,053 Long-term debt, less current maturities, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 195,762 199,552 Long-term operating lease liabilities 44,901 45,665 Other long-term liabilities 21,404 23,009 Deferred income taxes 55,186 59,381 Total liabilities 591,615 599,660 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 39,840 43,758 Stockholders' equity Class A common stock 8 8 Class U common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 743,339 743,246 Accumulated deficit (568,702 ) (519,812 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,111 ) (915 ) Total stockholders' equity 173,535 222,528 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity $ 804,990 $ 865,946

Entravision Communications Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands; unaudited) Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (51,669 ) $ 1,699 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,133 6,471 Impairment charge 49,438 - Deferred income taxes (4,224 ) (205 ) Non-cash interest 92 133 Amortization of syndication contracts 113 120 Payments on syndication contracts (115 ) (120 ) Non-cash stock-based compensation 5,447 4,053 (Gain) loss on marketable securities 113 32 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment 97 68 (Gain) loss on debt extinguishment 40 1,556 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,420 ) (4,065 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable 29,473 33,157 (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets, operating leases right of use asset and other assets (7,150 ) 948 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 6,007 (7,152 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 33,375 36,695 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (2,743 ) (6,750 ) Purchases of marketable securities - (9,397 ) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 8,842 15,704 Purchases of investments - (120 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 6,099 (563 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from stock option exercises - 313 Tax payments related to shares withheld for share-based compensation plans (27 ) (80 ) Payments on debt (10,275 ) (211,748 ) Dividends paid (4,476 ) (4,932 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interest (1,078 ) - Payment of contingent consideration (900 ) - Principal payments under finance lease obligation (41 ) (38 ) Proceeds from borrowings on debt - 212,405 Payments for debt issuance costs - (1,285 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (16,797 ) (5,365 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2 ) 1 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 22,675 30,768 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Beginning 106,509 111,444 Ending $ 129,184 $ 142,212

Entravision Communications Corporation Reconciliation of Consolidated EBITDA to Cash Flows From Operating Activities (In thousands; unaudited) The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is operating cash flow. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to cash flows from operating activities for each of the periods presented is as follows: Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Consolidated EBITDA (1) $ 4,530 $ 13,022 EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 167 - EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest - 230 Interest expense (4,559 ) (4,028 ) Interest income 1,130 860 Dividend income 10 18 Realized gain (loss) on marketable securities (113 ) (32 ) Income tax expense 7,802 (231 ) Amortization of syndication contracts (113 ) (120 ) Payments on syndication contracts 115 120 Non-cash stock-based compensation included in direct operating expenses (1,785 ) (1,856 ) Non-cash stock-based compensation included in corporate expenses (3,662 ) (2,197 ) Depreciation and amortization (7,133 ) (6,471 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,420 4,065 Impairment charge (49,438 ) - Non-recurring cash severance charge - (125 ) Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment (40 ) (1,556 ) Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 2,779 - Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest - 342 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (48,890 ) 2,041 Depreciation and amortization 7,133 6,471 Impairment charge 49,438 - Deferred income taxes (4,224 ) (205 ) Non-cash interest 92 133 Amortization of syndication contracts 113 120 Payments on syndication contracts (115 ) (120 ) Non-cash stock-based compensation 5,447 4,053 Realized (gain) loss on marketable securities 113 32 (Gain) loss on debt extinguishment 40 1,556 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment 97 68 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,420 ) (4,065 ) Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (2,779 ) - Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest - (342 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable 29,473 33,157 (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets, operating leases right of use asset and other assets (7,150 ) 948 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 6,007 (7,152 ) Cash flows from operating activities 33,375 36,695

(1) Consolidated EBITDA is defined on page 1.

Entravision Communications Corporation Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Cash Flows From Operating Activities (In thousands; unaudited) The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is operating cash flow. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to cash flows from operating activities for each of the periods presented is as follows: Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Consolidated EBITDA (1) $ 4,530 $ 13,022 Net interest expense (1) (3,337 ) (3,035 ) Dividend income 10 18 Cash paid for income taxes (1,291 ) (72 ) Capital expenditures (2) (2,743 ) (6,750 ) Landlord incentive reimbursement - 850 Non-recurring cash severance charge - (125 ) Free cash flow (1) (2,831 ) 3,908 Capital expenditures (2) 2,743 6,750 Landlord incentive reimbursement - (850 ) EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 167 - EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest - 230 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment 97 68 Cash paid for income taxes 1,291 72 Deferred income taxes (4,224 ) (205 ) Income tax (expense) benefit 7,802 (231 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable 29,473 33,157 (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets, operating leases right of use asset and other assets (7,150 ) 948 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 6,007 (7,152 ) Cash Flows From Operating Activities $ 33,375 $ 36,695

(1) Consolidated EBITDA, net interest expense, and free cash flow are defined on page 1. (2) Capital expenditures are not part of the consolidated statement of operations.

