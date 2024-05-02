LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter Highlights

Financial Results

Revenues of $278.6 million

Net income available to common stockholders of $0.42 per diluted share

Funds from operations available to common stockholders and unitholders ("FFO") of $133.7 million, or $1.11 per diluted share

Leasing and Occupancy

Stabilized portfolio was 84.2% occupied and 85.7% leased at March 31, 2024

Signed approximately 400,000 square feet of leases, inclusive of 116,000 square feet of short-term leases, comprised of 161,000 square feet of new leasing on previously vacant space, 79,000 square feet of new leasing on currently occupied space, and 160,000 square feet of renewal leasing GAAP rents increased 8.6% and cash rents decreased 2.9% from prior levels on stabilized leasing, excluding short-term leasing



Balance Sheet / Liquidity

In January, completed a public offering of $400.0 million of 12-year unsecured senior notes at an interest rate of 6.250% due January 2036

In March, closed on the recast of the Company's $1.1 billion unsecured revolving credit facility, which now matures July 31, 2028, before extension options

In connection with the recast of the unsecured revolving credit facility, paid down the existing $520.0 million unsecured term loan facility by $200.0 million and extended the final maturity on an aggregate principal amount of $200.0 million of the remaining $320.0 million by twelve months to October 3, 2027, inclusive of exercising two one-year extension options

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had approximately $2.0 billion of total liquidity comprised of approximately $0.9 billion of cash and short-term investments and approximately $1.1 billion available under the unsecured revolving credit facility

In March, established a new $500.0 million "at-the-market" stock offering program

In March, the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") approved a $500.0 million share repurchase program

Dividend

The Board declared and paid a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.54 per share, equivalent to an annual rate of $2.16

Net Income Available to Common Stockholders / FFO Guidance and Outlook

The Company is providing an updated Nareit-defined FFO per diluted share guidance for the full year 2024 of $4.15 to $4.30 per share, with a midpoint of $4.23 per share.

Full Year 2024 Range as of February 2024 Full Year 2024 Range as of May 2024 Low End High End Low End High End $ and shares/units in thousands, except per share/unit amounts Net income available to common stockholders per share - diluted $ 1.45 $ 1.61 $ 1.46 $ 1.61 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (1) 118,000 118,000 118,000 118,000 Net income available to common stockholders $ 171,000 $ 190,000 $ 172,500 $ 190,000 Adjustments: Net income attributable to noncontrolling common units of the Operating Partnership 1,900 2,000 1,900 2,000 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships 20,500 21,000 20,500 21,000 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 330,000 330,000 335,000 336,000 Gains on sales of depreciable real estate - - - - Funds From Operations attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships (30,000 ) (32,000 ) (31,000 ) (32,000 ) Funds From Operations (2) $ 493,400 $ 511,000 $ 498,900 $ 517,000 Weighted average common shares/units outstanding - diluted (3) 120,250 120,250 120,250 120,250 Funds From Operations per common share/unit - diluted (3) $ 4.10 $ 4.25 $ 4.15 $ 4.30

Key Assumptions February 2024 Assumptions May 2024 Assumptions Change in same store cash NOI (4) (4.0%) to (6.0%) (3.5%) to (5.5%) Average full year occupancy 82.5% to 84.0% 82.5% to 84.0% General and administrative expenses $72 million to $80 million $72 million to $80 million Total development spending (5) $200 million to $300 million $200 million to $300 million Weighted average common shares/units outstanding - diluted (in thousands) (3) 120,250 120,250

________________________

(1) Calculated based on estimated weighted average shares outstanding, including non-participating share-based awards. (2) See management statement for Funds From Operations at end of release. (3) Calculated based on weighted average shares outstanding, including participating and non-participating share-based awards, and the dilutive impact of contingently issuable shares, and assuming the exchange of all common limited partnership units outstanding. Reported amounts are attributable to common stockholders, common unitholders and restricted stock unitholders. (4) See management statement for Same Store Cash Net Operating Income on page 32 of our Supplemental Financial Report furnished on Form 8-K with this press release. (5) Remaining 2024 development spending is $150 million to $250 million.

The Company's guidance estimates for the full year 2024, and the reconciliation of net income available to common stockholders per share - diluted and FFO per share and unit - diluted included within this press release, reflect management's views on current and future market conditions, including assumptions with respect to rental rates, occupancy levels, and the earnings impact of the events referenced in this press release. These guidance estimates do not include the impact on the Company's operating results from potential future acquisitions, dispositions (including any associated gains or losses), capital markets activity, impairment charges, or any events outside of the Company's control, as the timing and magnitude of any such events are not known at the time the Company provides guidance. There can be no assurance that the Company's actual results will not differ materially from these estimates.

Conference Call and Audio Webcast

About Kilroy Realty Corporation

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "Company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, and Austin. The Company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation, and design. As a pioneer and innovator in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the Company's approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity and productivity for some of the world's leading technology, entertainment, life science, and business services companies.

The Company is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring, and managing office, life science, and mixed-use projects.

As of March 31, 2024, Kilroy's stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 17.0 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 84.2% occupied and 85.7% leased. The Company also had approximately 1,000 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego, which had a quarterly average occupancy of 93.1%. In addition, the Company had two in-process life science redevelopment projects totaling approximately 100,000 square feet with total estimated redevelopment costs of $80.0 million, and one approximately 875,000 square foot in-process development project with a total estimated investment of $1.0 billion.

A Leader in Sustainability and Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility

Kilroy has a longstanding commitment to sustainability and continues to be a recognized leader in our sector. For over a decade, the Company and its sustainability initiatives have been recognized with numerous honors, including earning the GRESB five star rating and being named a sector and regional leader in the Americas. Other honors have included the Nareit Leader in the Light Award, being listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, being named ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year, and receiving the ENERGY STAR highest honor of Sustained Excellence.

Kilroy is proud to have achieved carbon neutral operations across our portfolio since 2020. The Company also has a longstanding commitment to maintain high levels of LEED, Fitwel, and ENERGY STAR certifications across the portfolio.

A significant part of the Company's foundation is its commitment to enhancing employee growth, satisfaction, and wellness while maintaining a diverse and thriving culture. For four consecutive years, the Company has been named to Bloomberg's Gender Equality Index, which recognizes companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation, and transparency.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, changes in circumstances, trends, and factors that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside of our control. Accordingly, actual performance, results, and events may vary materially from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on the forward-looking statements as predictions of future performance, results, or events. Numerous factors could cause actual future performance, results, and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: global market and general economic conditions, including periods of heightened inflation, and their effect on our liquidity and financial conditions and those of our tenants; adverse economic or real estate conditions generally, and specifically, in the States of California, Texas, and Washington; risks associated with our investment in real estate assets, which are illiquid, and with trends in the real estate industry; defaults on or non-renewal of leases by tenants; any significant downturn in tenants' businesses, including bankruptcy, lack of liquidity or lack of funding, and the impact labor disruptions or strikes, such as episodic strikes in the entertainment industry, may have on our tenants' businesses; our ability to re-lease property at or above current market rates; reduced demand for office space, including as a result of remote working and flexible working arrangements that allow work from remote locations other than an employer's office premises; costs to comply with government regulations, including environmental remediation; the availability of cash for distribution and debt service, and exposure to risk of default under debt obligations; increases in interest rates and our ability to manage interest rate exposure; changes in interest rates and the availability of financing on attractive terms or at all, which may adversely impact our future interest expense and our ability to pursue development, redevelopment, and acquisition opportunities and refinance existing debt; a decline in real estate asset valuations, which may limit our ability to dispose of assets at attractive prices, or obtain or maintain debt financing, and which may result in write-offs or impairment charges; significant competition, which may decrease the occupancy and rental rates of properties; potential losses that may not be covered by insurance; the ability to successfully complete acquisitions and dispositions on announced terms; the ability to successfully operate acquired, developed, and redeveloped properties; the ability to successfully complete development and redevelopment projects on schedule and within budgeted amounts; delays or refusals in obtaining all necessary zoning, land use, and other required entitlements, governmental permits and authorizations for our development and redevelopment properties; increases in anticipated capital expenditures, tenant improvement, and/or leasing costs; defaults on leases for land on which some of our properties are located; adverse changes to, or enactment or implementations of, tax laws or other applicable laws, regulations, or legislation, as well as business and consumer reactions to such changes; risks associated with joint venture investments, including our lack of sole decision-making authority, our reliance on co-venturers' financial condition, and disputes between us and our co-venturers; environmental uncertainties and risks related to natural disasters; risks associated with climate change and our sustainability strategies, and our ability to achieve our sustainability goals; and our ability to maintain our status as a REIT. These factors are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. For a discussion of additional factors that could materially adversely affect our business and financial performance, see the factors included under the caption "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this press release that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information, or otherwise, except to the extent we are required to do so in connection with our ongoing requirements under federal securities laws.

KILROY REALTY CORPORATION SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS (unaudited; in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenues $ 278,581 $ 292,802 Net income available to common stockholders $ 49,920 $ 56,608 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 117,338 117,059 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 117,961 117,407 Net income available to common stockholders per share - basic $ 0.42 $ 0.48 Net income available to common stockholders per share - diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.48 Funds From Operations (1)(2) $ 133,723 $ 145,959 Weighted average common shares/units outstanding - basic (3) 119,660 118,818 Weighted average common shares/units outstanding - diluted (4) 120,283 119,165 Funds From Operations per common share/unit - basic (2) $ 1.12 $ 1.23 Funds From Operations per common share/unit - diluted (2) $ 1.11 $ 1.22 Common shares outstanding at end of period 117,366 117,121 Common partnership units outstanding at end of period 1,151 1,151 Total common shares and units outstanding at end of period 118,517 118,272 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Stabilized office portfolio occupancy rates: (5) Los Angeles 76.5 % 80.8 % San Diego 87.9 % 85.9 % San Francisco Bay Area 89.9 % 94.7 % Seattle 83.6 % 95.3 % Austin 71.5 % - % Weighted average total 84.2 % 89.6 % Total square feet of stabilized office properties owned at end of period: (5) Los Angeles 4,338 4,344 San Diego 2,776 2,698 San Francisco Bay Area 6,170 6,164 Seattle 3,000 3,000 Austin 759 - Total 17,043 16,206

________________________

(1) Reconciliation of Net income available to common stockholders to Funds From Operations available to common stockholders and unitholders and management statement on Funds From Operations are included after the Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) Reported amounts are attributable to common stockholders, common unitholders and restricted stock unitholders. (3) Calculated based on weighted average shares outstanding, including participating share-based awards (i.e. nonvested stock and certain time-based restricted stock units) and assuming the exchange of all common limited partnership units outstanding. (4) Calculated based on weighted average shares outstanding, including participating and non-participating share-based awards, dilutive impact of contingently issuable shares, and assuming the exchange of all common limited partnership units outstanding. (5) Occupancy percentages and total square feet reported are based on the Company's stabilized office portfolio for the periods presented.

KILROY REALTY CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited; in thousands) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS REAL ESTATE ASSETS: Land and improvements $ 1,743,170 $ 1,743,170 Buildings and improvements 8,479,359 8,463,674 Undeveloped land and construction in progress 2,114,242 2,034,804 Total real estate assets held for investment 12,336,771 12,241,648 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (2,594,996 ) (2,518,304 ) Total real estate assets held for investment, net 9,741,775 9,723,344 Cash and cash equivalents 855,007 510,163 Marketable securities 109,513 284,670 Current receivables, net 13,291 13,609 Deferred rent receivables, net 457,494 460,979 Deferred leasing costs and acquisition-related intangible assets, net 226,506 229,705 Right of use ground lease assets 130,026 125,506 Prepaid expenses and other assets, net 65,588 53,069 TOTAL ASSETS $ 11,599,200 $ 11,401,045 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY LIABILITIES: Secured debt, net $ 601,990 $ 603,225 Unsecured debt, net 4,518,297 4,325,153 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 401,892 371,179 Ground lease liabilities 128,966 124,353 Accrued dividends and distributions 65,111 64,440 Deferred revenue and acquisition-related intangible liabilities, net 166,436 173,638 Rents received in advance and tenant security deposits 73,777 79,364 Total liabilities 5,956,469 5,741,352 EQUITY: Stockholders' Equity Common stock 1,174 1,173 Additional paid-in capital 5,208,753 5,205,839 Retained earnings 203,080 221,149 Total stockholders' equity 5,413,007 5,428,161 Noncontrolling Interests Common units of the Operating Partnership 53,087 53,275 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships 176,637 178,257 Total noncontrolling interests 229,724 231,532 Total equity 5,642,731 5,659,693 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 11,599,200 $ 11,401,045

KILROY REALTY CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited; in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 REVENUES Rental income $ 274,890 $ 290,104 Other property income 3,691 2,698 Total revenues 278,581 292,802 EXPENSES Property expenses 57,320 53,780 Real estate taxes 29,239 28,228 Ground leases 2,752 2,369 General and administrative expenses (1) 17,579 23,936 Leasing costs 2,279 1,372 Depreciation and amortization 88,031 93,676 Total expenses 197,200 203,361 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES) Interest income 13,190 1,460 Interest expense (38,871 ) (25,671 ) Total other expenses (25,681 ) (24,211 ) NET INCOME 55,700 65,230 Net income attributable to noncontrolling common units of the Operating Partnership (502 ) (560 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships (5,278 ) (8,062 ) Total income attributable to noncontrolling interests (5,780 ) (8,622 ) NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 49,920 $ 56,608 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding - basic 117,338 117,059 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted 117,961 117,407 Net income available to common stockholders per share - basic $ 0.42 $ 0.48 Net income available to common stockholders per share - diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.48

________________________

(1) The three months ended March 31, 2023 includes $3.2 million of retirement costs for our former CEO and former President, primarily comprised of accelerated stock compensation expense.

KILROY REALTY CORPORATION FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (unaudited; in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net income available to common stockholders $ 49,920 $ 56,608 Adjustments: Net income attributable to noncontrolling common units of the Operating Partnership 502 560 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships 5,278 8,062 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 86,460 91,671 Funds From Operations attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships (8,437 ) (10,942 ) Funds From Operations(1)(2)(3) $ 133,723 $ 145,959 Weighted average common shares/units outstanding - basic (4) 119,660 118,818 Weighted average common shares/units outstanding - diluted (5) 120,283 119,165 Funds From Operations per common share/unit - basic (2) $ 1.12 $ 1.23 Funds From Operations per common share/unit - diluted (2) $ 1.11 $ 1.22

________________________

(1) We calculate Funds From Operations available to common stockholders and common unitholders ("FFO") in accordance with the 2018 Restated White Paper on FFO approved by the Board of Governors of Nareit. The White Paper defines FFO as net income or loss (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. The reconciling items include amounts to adjust earnings from consolidated partially-owned entities and equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates to FFO. Our calculation of FFO includes the amortization of deferred revenue related to tenant-funded tenant improvements and excludes the depreciation of the related tenant improvement assets. We also add back net income attributable to noncontrolling common units of the Operating Partnership because we report FFO attributable to common stockholders and common unitholders. We believe that FFO is a useful supplemental measure of our operating performance. The exclusion from FFO of gains and losses from the sale of operating real estate assets allows investors and analysts to readily identify the operating results of the assets that form the core of our activity and assists in comparing those operating results between periods. Also, because FFO is generally recognized as the industry standard for reporting the operations of REITs, it facilitates comparisons of operating performance to other REITs. However, other REITs may use different methodologies to calculate FFO, and accordingly, our FFO may not be comparable to all other REITs. Implicit in historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP is the assumption that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors and analysts have considered presentations of operating results for real estate companies using historical cost accounting alone to be insufficient. Because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, we believe that FFO along with the required GAAP presentations provides a more complete measurement of our performance relative to our competitors and a more appropriate basis on which to make decisions involving operating, financing, and investing activities than the required GAAP presentations alone would provide. However, FFO should not be viewed as an alternative measure of our operating performance because it does not reflect either depreciation and amortization costs or the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties, which are significant economic costs and could materially impact our results from operations. (2) Reported amounts are attributable to common stockholders, common unitholders, and restricted stock unitholders. (3) FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders includes amortization of deferred revenue related to tenant-funded tenant improvements of $6.5 million and $5.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (4) Calculated based on weighted average shares outstanding, including participating share-based awards (i.e. certain time-based restricted stock units) and assuming the exchange of all common limited partnership units outstanding. (5) Calculated based on weighted average shares outstanding, including participating and non-participating share-based awards, dilutive impact of contingently issuable shares, and assuming the exchange of all common limited partnership units outstanding.

