WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) (Velocity or the Company), a leader in business purpose loans, reported net income of $17.3 million and core net income of $18.2 million for 1Q24, compared to net income of $10.6 million and core net income of $11.4 million for 1Q23. Earnings and core earnings per diluted share were $0.49 and $0.51, respectively, for 1Q24, compared to $0.31 and $0.33 for 1Q23.

"Velocity began 2024 with another quarter of strong production and loan portfolio growth, resulting in the second highest quarterly net earnings in the Company's history," said Chris Farrar, President and CEO. "We saw strong demand for financing to purchase real estate assets, particularly in traditional commercial properties, which equaled our 1-4 Investor loan volume this quarter and drove our production volume growth. While base rates increased during the first quarter, we continued to see an improvement of spreads in the securitization markets and robust investor demand for asset-backed securities. We remain on track to attain our "5X25" goal of a $5 billion loan portfolio by 2025 and deliver another year of solid financial performance."

First Quarter Operating Results

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS ($ in thousands) 1Q 2024 1Q 2023 $ Variance % Variance Pretax income $ 23,236 $ 14,757 $ 8,479 57 % Net income $ 17,251 $ 10,649 $ 6,602 62 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.31 $ 0.18 56 % Core Pretax income $ 24,525 $ 15,681 $ 8,844 56 % Core net income(a) $ 18,249 $ 11,376 $ 6,873 60 % Core diluted earnings per share(a) $ 0.51 $ 0.33 $ 0.18 54 % Pretax return on equity 20.77 % 15.27 % n.a. 36 % Core pretax return on equity(a) 21.92 % 16.20 % n.a. 35 % Net interest margin - portfolio 3.35 % 3.23 % n.a. 4 % Net interest margin - total company 2.83 % 2.76 % n.a. 3 % Average common equity $ 447,613 $ 386,935 $ 60,678 16 % (a) Core income, core diluted earnings per share and core pretax return on equity are non-GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation to GAAP at the end of this release. n.a.- not applicable

Discussion of results:

Net income in 1Q24 was $17.3 million, compared to $10.6 million for 1Q23 Robust production volume with weighted average coupons of 11.1% drove strong fair market value gains



Core net income (1) was $18.2 million, compared to $11.4 million for 1Q23 1Q24 core adjustments include incentive compensation expenses and costs related to the Company's employee stock purchase plan (ESPP)

Portfolio NIM for 1Q24 was 3.35%, compared to 3.23% for 1Q23, a 4.0% Y/Y increase driven by 11.1% average loan coupons on recent loan production and continued NPL resolutions, partially offset by higher funding costs

The GAAP pretax return on equity was 20.77% for 1Q24, compared to 15.27% for 1Q23

TOTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO ($ of UPB in millions) 1Q 2024 1Q 2023 $ Variance % Variance Held for Investment Investor 1-4 Rental $ 2,337 $ 1,905 $ 432 23 % Mixed Use 492 450 43 9 % Multi-Family 323 304 19 6 % Retail 364 308 56 18 % Warehouse 276 221 55 25 % All Other 489 391 98 25 % Total $ 4,282 $ 3,579 $ 703 20 % Held for Sale Investor 1-4 Rental $ - $ - $ - n.m. Multi-Family - 17 (17 ) n.m. Warehouse - - - n.m. All Other - - - n.m. Total Managed Loan Portfolio UPB $ 4,282 $ 3,596 $ 685 19 % Key loan portfolio metrics: Total loan count 11,013 9,147 Weighted average loan to value 67.6 % 68.1 % Weighted average coupon 9.07 % 8.15 % Weighted average total portfolio yield 8.71 % 8.00 % Weighted average portfolio debt cost 5.93 % 5.33 % n.m. - non meaningful

Discussion of results:

Velocity's total loan portfolio was $4.3 billion in UPB as of March 31, 2024, an increase of 19.1% from $3.6 billion in UPB as of March 31, 2023 Primarily driven by 22.7% Y/Y growth in loans collateralized by Investor 1-4 Rental properties and 25.1% Y/Y growth in loans collateralized by "Other" commercial properties Loan prepayments totaled $142.0 million, an increase of 20.9% Q/Q and 64.1% Y/Y



March 31, 2023 The weighted average portfolio loan-to-value ratio was 67.6% as of March 31, 2024, down from 68.1% as of March 31, 2023, and consistent with the five-quarter trailing average of 67.9%

The weighted average total portfolio yield was 8.71% for 1Q24, an increase of 71 bps from 1Q23, driven by a 93 bps increase in average loan coupons from 1Q23

Portfolio-related debt cost for 1Q24 was 5.93%, an increase of 60 bps from 1Q23, driven by higher interest rates on warehouse financing and recent securitizations

LOAN PRODUCTION VOLUMES ($ in millions) 1Q 2024 1Q 2023 $ Variance % Variance Investor 1-4 Rental $ 167 $ 116 $ 51 44 % Traditional Commercial 167 80 87 109 % Short-term loans 45 21 24 115 % Total loan production $ 379 $ 217 $ 162 75 % Acquisitions $ 12 $ - n.m. - non meaningful

Discussion of results:

Loan production for 1Q24 totaled $378.7 million in UPB, a 74.5% increase from $217.0 million in UPB for 1Q23 Driven by growing demand for Traditional Commercial financing. On a Q/Q basis, production volume rose 7.5%.

The weighted average coupon (WAC) on 1Q24 HFI loan production was 11.1%, essentially unchanged from 1Q23

HFI PORTFOLIO CREDIT PERFORMANCE INDICATORS ($ in thousands) 1Q 2024 1Q 2023 $ Variance % Variance Nonperforming loans(a) $ 432,560 $ 309,937 $ 122,623 40 % Average Nonperforming Loans (b) $ 321,442 $ 298,703 $ 22,739 8 % Average Loan HFI $ 4,149,750 $ 3,512,133 $ 637,617 18 % Nonperforming loans % total HFI Loans 10.1 % 8.7 % n.a. 17 % Total Charge Offs $ 504 $ 484 $ 20 4 % Charge-offs as a % of Avg. Nonperforming Loans(c) 0.63 % 0.65 % n.a. (3 )% Loan Loss Reserve $ 5,267 $ 5,045 $ 221 4 % (a) Total nonperforming/nonaccrual loans include loans 90+ days past due, loans in foreclosure, bankruptcy and on nonaccrual. (b) Reflects monthly average nonperforming loans held for investment, excluding FVO loans, during the period. (c) Reflects the annualized quarter-to-date charge-offs to average nonperforming loans for the period. n.a.- not applicable

Discussion of results:

Nonperforming loans (NPL) totaled $432.6 million in UPB as of March 31, 2024, or 10.1% of loans HFI, compared to $309.9 million and 8.7% as of March 31, 2023 Driven by growth in loans transitioning to foreclosure



Charge-offs for 4Q23 totaled $504.0 thousand, compared to $484.0 thousand for 1Q23 The trailing five-quarter charge-off average was $508.8 thousand



$5.0 million as of March 31, 2023 Primarily resulting from an increase in the individually-assessed reserve component Loans carried at fair value are not subject to a CECL reserve

NET REVENUES ($ in thousands) 1Q 2024 1Q 2023 $ Variance % Variance Interest income $ 90,529 $ 70,521 $ 20,007 28 % Interest expense - portfolio related (55,675 ) (42,029 ) (13,645 ) 32 % Net Interest Income - portfolio related 34,854 28,492 6,362 22 % Interest expense - corporate debt (5,380 ) (4,139 ) (1,241 ) 30 % Loan loss provision (1,002 ) (636 ) (366 ) 58 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 28,472 $ 23,717 $ 4,755 20 % Gain on disposition of loans 1,699 1,913 (214 ) (11 )% Unrealized (loss) gain on fair value loans 18,925 7,354 11,571 157 % Unrealized gain (loss) on fair value of securitized debt (2,318 ) (170 ) (2,148 ) n.m. Unrealized gain/(loss) on mortgage servicing rights 444 (95 ) 539 (567 )% Origination income(a) 4,986 2,411 2,575 107 % Bank interest income 1,631 948 683 n.m. Other operating income (expense) 408 481 (72 ) (15 )% Total Other operating income (expense) $ 25,775 $ 12,842 $ 12,933 101 % Net Revenue $ 54,247 $ 36,560 $ 17,687 48 % (a) 1Q23 includes a reclass of production fees to expenses n.m. - non meaningful

Discussion of results:

Net Revenue for 1Q24 was $54.2 million, an increase of 48.4% compared to $36.6 million for 1Q23 Driven primarily by $12.9 million Y/Y growth in other operating income and continued strong loan portfolio performance from organically sourced production



Total net interest income for 1Q24, including corporate debt interest expense and loan loss provision, was $28.5 million, a 20.0% increase from $23.7 million for 1Q23 Portfolio net Interest income was $34.9 million for 1Q24, an increase of 22.3% from 1Q23 resulting from portfolio growth and a 12bps increase in NIM



Total other operating income was $25.8 million for 1Q24, an increase from $12.8 million for 1Q23, driven by net fair value gains and origination fees on higher 1Q24 loan production Net FVO gains on loans and securitized debt were $16.6 million, resulting primarily from fair value gains on new 1Q24 loan production, partially offset by fair value losses on securitized debt Origination income totaled $5.0 million, resulting from fee income realized on loans 1Q24 loan production Gain on disposition of loans totaled $1.7 million for 1Q24, primarily driven by loans transferred to Real Estate Owned (REO)



OPERATING EXPENSES ($ in thousands) 1Q 2024 1Q 2023 $ Variance % Variance Compensation and employee benefits $ 15,357 $ 10,008 $ 5,349 53 % Origination (income)/expense(a) 646 (50 ) 696 n.m. Securitization expenses 2,874 2,584 290 n.m. Rent and occupancy 498 446 51 12 % Loan servicing 4,824 3,828 996 26 % Professional fees 2,115 955 1,160 121 % Real estate owned, net 2,455 1,829 626 34 % Other expenses 2,242 2,202 39 2 % Total operating expenses $ 31,011 $ 21,802 $ 9,208 42 % (a) 1Q23 includes a reclass of production fees to expenses n.m. - non meaningful

Discussion of results:

Operating expenses totaled $31.0 million for 1Q24, an increase of 42.2% from 1Q23, driven by our growth in originations and the portfolio Compensation expense totaled $15.4 million, compared to $10.0 million for 1Q23 Compensation growth was driven by growth of the production team in addition to higher commissions expense from increased origination volumes Securitization expenses totaled $2.9 million, resulting from the issuance of the VCC 2024-1 securitization during the quarter, in-line with securitization costs for 1Q23. Loan servicing expense totaled $4.8 million, a 26.0% increase from $3.8 million for 1Q23, driven by portfolio growth and nonperforming loan resolution costs REO expense increased totaled $2.5 million, an increase from $1.8 million for 1Q23, driven by increased valuation-related expenses



SECURITIZATIONS ($ in thousands) Securities Balance at Balance at Trusts Issued 3/31/2024 W.A. Rate 3/31/2023 W.A. Rate 2016-1 Trust 319,809 $ - 0.00% $ 19,896 8.85% 2017-2 Trust 245,601 41,610 4.06% 55,981 3.95% 2018-1 Trust 176,816 31,981 4.09% 41,239 4.01% 2018-2 Trust 307,988 74,490 4.51% 91,189 4.50% 2019-1 Trust 235,580 70,253 4.06% 87,832 4.08% 2019-2 Trust 207,020 62,467 3.44% 81,096 3.41% 2019-3 Trust 154,419 54,912 3.30% 65,757 3.28% 2020-1 Trust 248,700 101,991 2.89% 128,280 2.84% 2020-2 Trust 96,352 42,088 4.57% 57,239 4.60% 2021-1 Trust 251,301 165,657 1.77% 186,986 1.75% 2021-2 Trust 194,918 141,057 2.03% 161,511 2.01% 2021-3 Trust 204,205 153,438 2.46% 172,915 2.45% 2021-4 Trust 319,116 237,277 3.25% 266,076 3.19% 2022-1 Trust 273,594 233,429 3.94% 250,986 3.93% 2022-2 Trust 241,388 205,358 5.07% 231,171 5.09% 2022-MC1 Trust 84,967 27,519 6.92% 48,298 6.88% 2022-3 Trust 296,323 251,143 5.71% 277,038 5.67% 2022-4 Trust 308,357 263,336 6.22% 297,702 6.24% 2022-5 Trust 188,754 154,783 7.01% 184,213 7.08% 2023-1 Trust 198,715 169,107 7.04% 195,999 7.01% 2023-1R Trust 64,833 54,342 7.63% 2023-2 Trust 202,210 178,713 8.24% 2023-RTL1 Trust 81,608 81,608 7.22% 2023-3 Trust 234,741 220,689 7.87% 2023-4 Trust 202,890 215,821 8.32% 2024-1 Trust 209,862 207,855 7.91% $ 5,550,067 $ 3,440,924 5.43% $ 2,901,403 4.47%

Discussion of results

The company completed one securitization during 1Q24 totaling $209.9 million of securities issued The transaction execution improved significantly from the prior quarter



The weighted average rate on Velocity's outstanding securitizations was 5.43% as of March 31, 2024, an increase of 96 bps from March 31, 2023

RESOLUTION ACTIVITIES LONG-TERM LOANS RESOLUTION ACTIVITY FIRST QUARTER 2024 FIRST QUARTER 2023 ($ in thousands) UPB $ Gain / (Loss) $ UPB $ Gain / (Loss) $ Paid in full $ 16,563 $ 798 $ 11,274 $ 632 Paid current 27,494 164 18,477 233 REO sold (a) 3,888 224 570 137 Total resolutions $ 47,945 $ 1,186 $ 30,321 $ 1,002 Resolutions as a % of nonperforming UPB 102.5 % 103.3 % SHORT-TERM AND FORBEARANCE LOANS RESOLUTION ACTIVITY FIRST QUARTER 2024 FIRST QUARTER 2023 ($ in thousands) UPB $ Gain / (Loss) $ UPB $ Gain / (Loss) $ Paid in full $ 2,496 $ - $ 5,560 $ 348 Paid current 2,927 25 1,633 9 REO sold 1,161 62 1,209 (21 ) Total resolutions $ 6,584 $ 87 $ 8,402 $ 336 Resolutions as a % of nonperforming UPB 101.3 % 104.0 % Grand total resolutions $ 54,529 $ 1,274 $ 38,723 $ 1,338 Grand total resolutions as a % of nonperforming UPB 102.3 % 103.5 %

Discussion of results:

NPL resolution totaled $54.5 million in UPB, realizing 102.3% of UPB resolved compared to $38.7 million in UPB and realization of 103.5% of UPB resolved for 1Q23

December 31, 2023 The UPB of loan resolutions in 1Q24 were in-line with the recent five-quarter resolution average of $55.9 million in UPB

Velocity's executive management team will host a conference call and webcast to review 1Q24 financial results on May 2nd, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Webcast Information

About Velocity Financial, Inc.

Based in Westlake Village, California, Velocity is a vertically integrated real estate finance company that primarily originates and manages business purpose loans secured by 1-4-unit residential rental and small commercial properties. Velocity originates loans nationwide across an extensive network of independent mortgage brokers built and refined over 19 years.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses non-GAAP core net income and core diluted EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP core net income and non-GAAP core diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that represent our net income (loss) and net income (loss) per diluted share, adjusted to eliminate the effect of certain costs incurred from activities that are not normal recurring operating expenses, such as COVID-stressed charges and recoveries of loan loss provision, nonrecurring debt amortization, the impact of operational measures taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic and workforce reduction costs, and costs associated with acquisitions. To calculate non-GAAP core diluted EPS, we use the weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding that is used to calculate net income per diluted share under GAAP.

We have included non-GAAP core net income and non-GAAP core diluted EPS because they are key measures used by our management to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions, including those relating to operating expenses and the allocation of internal resources. Accordingly, we believe that non-GAAP core net income and non-GAAP core diluted EPS provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors. In addition, they provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as they remove the effect of certain items that we expect to be nonrecurring.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

For more information on Core Income, please refer to the section of this press release below titled "Adjusted Financial Metric Reconciliation to GAAP Net Income" at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated results, expectations, projections, plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "goal," "position," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our current views about future events and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or contemplated in any forward-looking statement. While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith projections, assumptions, and expectations, they are not guarantees of future results. Furthermore, we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events, or other changes, except as required by applicable law. Factors that could cause our results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, (1) the continued course and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and its direct and indirect impacts, (2) general economic and real estate market conditions, including the risk of recession (3) regulatory and/or legislative changes, (4) our customers' continued interest in loans and doing business with us, (5) market conditions and investor interest in our future securitizations, and (6) the continued conflict in Ukraine and Israel and (7) changes in federal government fiscal and monetary policies.

Additional information relating to these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or contemplated in any forward-looking statements can be found in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 14, 2020, as well as other cautionary statements we make in our current and periodic filings with the SEC. Such filings are available publicly on our Investor Relations web page at www.velfinance.com.

Velocity Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Quarter Ended 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 Unaudited Audited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited (In thousands) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,829 $ 40,566 $ 29,393 $ 33,987 $ 39,397 Restricted cash 24,216 21,361 17,703 16,786 16,636 Loans held for sale, at fair value - 17,590 19,536 - 18,081 Loans held for investment, at fair value 1,649,540 1,306,072 951,990 705,330 450,732 Loans held for investment 2,727,518 2,828,123 2,945,840 3,057,940 3,169,280 Total loans, net 4,377,058 4,151,785 3,917,366 3,763,270 3,638,093 Accrued interest receivables 29,374 27,028 24,756 22,602 20,931 Receivables due from servicers 87,523 85,077 70,139 63,896 64,133 Other receivables 2,113 8,763 236 1,306 2,188 Real estate owned, net 46,280 44,268 29,299 20,388 21,778 Property and equipment, net 2,013 2,785 2,861 3,023 3,209 Deferred tax asset 1,580 2,339 705 1,878 2,543 Mortgage Servicing Rights, at fair value 9,022 8,578 9,786 9,445 9,143 Derivative assets 1,967 - 1,261 - - Goodwill 6,775 6,775 6,775 6,775 6,775 Other assets 5,468 5,248 7,028 7,789 12,268 Total Assets $ 4,628,218 $ 4,404,573 $ 4,117,308 $ 3,951,145 $ 3,837,094 Liabilities and members' equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 123,988 $ 121,969 $ 97,869 $ 95,344 $ 84,976 Secured financing, net 283,813 211,083 210,774 210,464 210,155 Securitized debt, net 2,329,906 2,418,811 2,504,334 2,622,547 2,657,469 Securitized debt, at fair value 1,073,843 877,417 669,139 381,799 194,941 Warehouse & repurchase facilities 360,216 334,755 215,176 235,749 298,313 Derivative liability - 3,665 - - - Total Liabilities 4,171,766 3,967,700 3,697,292 3,545,903 3,445,854 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity 452,941 433,444 416,398 401,707 387,624 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 3,511 3,429 3,618 3,535 3,616 Total equity 456,452 436,873 420,016 405,242 391,240 Total Liabilities and members' equity $ 4,628,218 $ 4,404,573 $ 4,117,308 $ 3,951,145 $ 3,837,094 Book value per share $ 14.01 $ 13.49 $ 13.00 $ 12.57 $ 12.18 Shares outstanding 32,574(1) 32,395(2) 32,314(3) 32,239(4) 32,112(5)

(1) Based on 32,574,498 common shares outstanding as of March 31, 2024, and excludes unvested shares of common stock authorized for incentive compensation totaling 411,296. (2) Based on 32,395,423 common shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023, and excludes unvested shares of common stock authorized for incentive compensation totaling 470,413. (3) Based on 32,313,744 common shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023, and excludes unvested shares of common stock authorized for incentive compensation totaling 589,634. (4) Based on 32,238,715 common shares outstanding as of June 30, 2023, and excludes unvested shares of common stock authorized for incentive compensation totaling 502,913. (5) Based on 32,111,906 common shares outstanding as of March 31, 2023, and excludes unvested shares of common stock authorized for incentive compensation totaling 490,526.

Velocity Financial, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Quarters) Quarter Ended ($ in thousands) 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenues Interest income $ 90,529 $ 86,269 $ 79,088 $ 74,897 $ 70,521 Interest expense - portfolio related 55,675 51,405 47,583 45,451 42,029 Net interest income - portfolio related 34,854 34,864 31,505 29,446 28,492 Interest expense - corporate debt 5,380 4,140 4,138 4,139 4,139 Net interest income 29,473 30,724 27,367 25,307 24,353 Provision for loan losses 1,002 828 154 298 636 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 28,472 29,897 27,213 25,009 23,717 Other operating income Gain on disposition of loans 1,699 1,482 3,606 1,237 1,913 Unrealized gain (loss) on fair value loans 18,925 39,367 (1,284 ) 2,413 7,354 Unrealized gain (loss) on fair value securitized debt (2,318 ) (24,085 ) 9,692 5,560 (170 ) Unrealized gain/(loss) on mortgage servicing rights 444 (1,208 ) 341 302 (95 ) Origination income 4,986 3,981 3,323 2,735 2,411 Bank interest income 1,631 1,716 1,342 1,188 948 Other income (expense) 408 418 340 601 481 Total other operating income 25,775 21,670 17,360 14,036 12,842 Net revenue 54,247 51,567 44,573 39,046 36,560 Operating expenses Compensation and employee benefits 15,357 15,143 12,523 10,670 10,008 Origination expenses 646 173 273 123 (50 ) Securitizations expenses 2,874 2,709 4,930 2,699 2,584 Rent and occupancy 498 551 472 458 446 Loan servicing 4,824 4,636 4,901 4,267 3,828 Professional fees 2,115 1,733 854 1,056 955 Real estate owned, net 2,455 2,068 1,239 1,018 1,829 Other operating expenses 2,242 2,248 2,142 1,931 2,202 Total operating expenses 31,011 29,260 27,334 22,222 21,802 Income before income taxes 23,236 22,307 17,239 16,824 14,757 Income tax expense 5,903 5,141 5,070 4,602 4,021 Net income 17,333 17,166 12,169 12,222 10,736 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 82 (189 ) 83 39 87 Net income attributable to Velocity Financial, Inc. 17,251 17,355 12,086 12,183 10,649 Less undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities 217 225 183 185 160 Net earnings attributable to common shareholders $ 17,034 $ 17,130 $ 11,903 $ 11,998 $ 10,489 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.52 $ 0.53 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.33 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.49 $ 0.50 $ 0.35 $ 0.36 $ 0.31 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 32,541 32,326 32,275 32,122 32,098 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 35,439 34,991 34,731 34,140 34,052

Velocity Financial, Inc. Net Interest Margin ? Portfolio Related and Total Company (Unaudited) Quarters: Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / ($ in thousands) Balance Expense Rate(1) Balance Expense Rate(1) Loan portfolio: Loans held for sale $ 9,661 $ 12,896 Loans held for investment 4,149,750 3,512,133 Total loans $ 4,159,412 $ 90,529 8.71 % $ 3,525,029 $ 70,521 8.00 % Debt: Warehouse and repurchase facilities $ 267,559 6,392 9.56 % $ 225,497 4,833 8.57 % Securitizations 3,486,173 49,283 5.65 % 2,926,153 37,196 5.08 % Total debt - portfolio related 3,753,732 55,675 5.93 % 3,151,650 42,029 5.33 % Corporate debt 261,552 5,380 8.23 % 215,000 4,139 7.70 % Total debt $ 4,015,284 $ 61,055 6.08 % $ 3,366,650 $ 46,168 5.49 % Net interest spread - portfolio related (2) 2.77 % 2.67 % Net interest margin - portfolio related 3.35 % 3.23 % Net interest spread - total company (3) 2.62 % 2.52 % Net interest margin - total company 2.83 % 2.76 % (1) Annualized. (2) Net interest spread - portfolio related is the difference between the rate earned on our loan portfolio and the interest rates paid on our portfolio-related debt. (3) Net interest spread - total company is the difference between the rate earned on our loan portfolio and the interest rates paid on our total debt.

Velocity Financial, Inc. Adjusted Financial Metric Reconciliation to GAAP Net Income (Unaudited) Quarters: Core Net Income Quarter Ended 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 Net Income $ 17,251 $ 17,355 $ 12,086 $ 12,183 $ 10,649 Corporate debt refinancing costs - - - - - Tax liability reduction - (1,866 ) - - - Equity award & ESPP costs 998 673 832 745 728 Core Net Income $ 18,249 $ 16,161 $ 12,918 $ 12,928 $ 11,376 Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.51 $ 0.46 $ 0.37 $ 0.38 $ 0.33 $ 0.51 $ 0.46 $ 0.37 $ 0.38 $ 0.33

