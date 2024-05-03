HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) today announced first quarter 2024 revenue of $202 million, a 9% sequential increase. Orders grew 28% sequentially to $204 million, with a book-to-bill ratio of 101%. The first quarter 2024 net loss was $10 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $17 million, or $1.64 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2023.

First quarter 2024 special items, on a pre-tax basis, included $6 million of transaction expenses related to the Variperm acquisition, $2 million of restructuring and other costs, and $1 million of foreign exchange loss. Excluding special items of $0.73 per diluted share, the quarter's adjusted net loss was $0.12 per diluted share compared to the fourth quarter 2023 adjusted net loss of $0.39 per diluted share. See Tables 1-3 for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information.

In the first quarter 2024, following the Variperm acquisition, we aligned our reportable segments with business activity drivers, our customer base, and the manner in which we review and evaluate operating performance. FET now operates in the following two reportable segments: (1) Drilling and Completions and (2) Artificial Lift and Downhole. Please see the attached supplemental schedules for the product lines making up each segment. Our historical results of operations were recast retrospectively to reflect these changes in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Neal Lux, President and Chief Executive Officer, remarked, "This quarter our financial results demonstrate Variperm's transformational impact. Sequentially, we grew revenue 9%, increased EBITDA 69% and expanded EBITDA margins by 460 basis points.

"The integration of Variperm is going well. Variperm's first quarter results were generally in line with our expectations, but slightly lower than the historical run rate. As outlined in February, we forecast a softer Canadian market in the first half of 2024, driven by uncertainty with the Trans Mountain Express pipeline and seasonal break up. However, we anticipate stronger oil sands activity in the back half of the year.

"We increased free cash flow by $26 million on a year-over-year basis through Variperm's contribution and working capital management. Generating free cash flow remains a top priority. In addition to reducing net leverage, it provides flexibility to evaluate further growth options and return cash to shareholders.

"Our 2024 market outlook remains unchanged. Therefore, we reaffirm our full year 2024 guidance of $100 to $120 million in adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow between $40 and $60 million. We anticipate second quarter adjusted EBITDA in the range of $24 to $28 million, with flat U.S. and international market activity, and lower Canadian demand due to the seasonal impact of break up."

Segment Results (unless otherwise noted, comparisons are first quarter 2024 versus fourth quarter 2023)

Drilling and Completions segment revenue was $119 million, a 6% decrease, primarily related to two ROV projects completed in the fourth quarter 2023, lower demand for drilling capital equipment, and decreased international coiled tubing sales. However, sales for stimulation-related capital equipment, treating iron, and wireline cables increased during the quarter. Orders were $117 million, a 2% increase, primarily due to drilling and hydraulic fracturing demand. Segment adjusted EBITDA was $14 million, a 13% increase, resulting from favorable product mix. The Drilling and Completions segment operations focus primarily on capital equipment and consumable products for global drilling operations, subsea, coiled tubing, wireline, and stimulation markets.

Artificial Lift and Downhole segment revenue was $83 million, a 42% increase, related to revenue contributed from the acquired Variperm business and an increase in artificial lift and casing equipment sales, partially offset by a decline in sales of our processing equipment and valve products. Orders were $88 million, a 89% increase, primarily related to the addition of Variperm and increased production equipment bookings. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $18 million, a 107% increase, mainly due to revenue contributed from the acquired Variperm business. The Artificial Lift and Downhole segment engineers, manufactures, and supplies products for well construction, artificial lift, and oil and natural gas processing.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. Condensed consolidated statements of income (loss) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, December 31, (in millions, except per share information) 2024 2023 2023 Revenue $ 202.4 $ 189.0 $ 185.2 Cost of sales 138.6 136.9 135.5 Gross profit 63.8 52.1 49.7 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses 54.7 45.5 45.0 Transaction expenses 5.9 - 2.9 Gain on disposal of assets and other - (0.3 ) - Total operating expenses 60.6 45.2 47.9 Operating income 3.2 6.9 1.8 Other expense Interest expense 8.8 4.5 4.6 Foreign exchange losses and other, net 1.2 3.1 9.1 Total other expense 10.0 7.6 13.7 Loss before income taxes (6.8 ) (0.7 ) (11.9 ) Income tax expense 3.5 2.8 4.9 Net income (loss) (1) $ (10.3 ) $ (3.5 ) $ (16.8 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 12.2 10.2 10.2 Diluted 12.2 10.2 10.2 Loss per share Basic $ (0.85 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (1.64 ) Diluted $ (0.85 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (1.64 ) (1) Refer to Table 1 for schedule of adjusting items.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. Condensed consolidated balance sheets (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, (in millions of dollars) 2024 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 48.5 $ 46.2 Accounts receivable-trade, net 162.0 146.7 Inventories, net 303.0 299.6 Other current assets 33.3 37.1 Total current assets 546.8 529.6 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 87.7 61.4 Operating lease assets 54.8 55.4 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 324.6 168.0 Other long-term assets 7.5 6.7 Total assets $ 1,021.4 $ 821.1 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 5.2 $ 1.2 Other current liabilities 187.9 203.1 Total current liabilities 193.1 204.3 Long-term debt, net of current portion 282.3 129.6 Other long-term liabilities 99.8 74.5 Total liabilities 575.2 408.4 Total equity 446.2 412.7 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,021.4 $ 821.1

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. Condensed consolidated cash flow information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions of dollars) 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (10.3 ) $ (3.5 ) Depreciation and amortization 13.8 8.7 Inventory write down 0.5 0.9 Other noncash items and changes in working capital 1.0 (29.2 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 5.0 (23.1 ) Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures for property and equipment (2.9 ) (1.1 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 0.2 0.3 Payments related to business acquisition (150.1 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (152.8 ) (0.8 ) Cash flows from financing activities Borrowings of debt 304.8 119.4 Repayments of debt (148.8 ) (94.7 ) Repurchases of stock (1.2 ) (5.4 ) Deferred financing costs (3.0 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities 151.8 19.3 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1.7 ) 0.3 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 2.3 $ (4.3 )

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. Supplemental schedule - Segment information (Unaudited) As Reported As Adjusted (3) Three months ended Three months ended (in millions of dollars) March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2023 Revenue Drilling and Completions $ 119.1 $ 126.8 $ 126.6 $ 119.1 $ 126.8 $ 126.6 Artificial Lift and Downhole 83.3 62.2 58.6 83.3 62.2 58.6 Eliminations - - - - - - Total revenue $ 202.4 $ 189.0 $ 185.2 $ 202.4 $ 189.0 $ 185.2 Operating income (loss) Drilling and Completions $ 4.6 $ 5.0 $ 4.0 $ 5.8 $ 5.9 $ 4.7 Operating Margin % 3.9 % 3.9 % 3.2 % 4.9 % 4.7 % 3.7 % Artificial Lift and Downhole 11.8 8.6 7.4 11.7 8.6 7.4 Operating Margin % 14.2 % 13.8 % 12.6 % 14.0 % 13.8 % 12.6 % Corporate (7.3 ) (7.0 ) (6.7 ) (6.9 ) (6.8 ) (6.7 ) Total segment operating income 9.1 6.6 4.7 10.6 7.7 5.4 Other items not in segment operating income (1) (5.9 ) 0.3 (2.9 ) 0.1 0.3 - Total operating income $ 3.2 $ 6.9 $ 1.8 $ 10.7 $ 8.0 $ 5.4 Operating Margin % 1.6 % 3.7 % 1.0 % 5.3 % 4.2 % 2.9 % EBITDA (2) Drilling and Completions $ 13.1 $ 9.5 $ 3.8 $ 13.7 $ 13.5 $ 12.1 EBITDA Margin % 11.0 % 7.5 % 3.0 % 11.5 % 10.6 % 9.6 % Artificial Lift and Downhole 17.7 10.1 8.5 18.0 10.1 8.7 EBITDA Margin % 21.2 % 16.2 % 14.5 % 21.6 % 16.2 % 14.8 % Corporate (15.0 ) (7.1 ) (10.9 ) (5.6 ) (5.9 ) (5.4 ) Total EBITDA $ 15.8 $ 12.5 $ 1.4 $ 26.1 $ 17.7 $ 15.4 EBITDA Margin % 7.8 % 6.6 % 0.8 % 12.9 % 9.4 % 8.3 % (1) Includes gain/(loss) on disposal of assets and other. (2) The Company believes that the presentation of EBITDA is useful to the Company's investors because EBITDA is an appropriate measure for evaluating the Company's operating performance and liquidity that reflects the resources available for strategic opportunities including, among others, investing in the business, strengthening the balance sheet, repurchasing the Company's securities and making strategic acquisitions. In addition, EBITDA is a widely used benchmark in the investment community. See the attached separate schedule for the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information. (3) Refer to Table 1 for schedule of adjusting items.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. Supplemental schedule - Orders information (Unaudited) Three months ended (in millions of dollars) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 Orders Drilling and Completions $ 116.6 $ 121.3 $ 113.8 Artificial Lift and Downhole 87.8 57.6 46.5 Total orders $ 204.4 $ 178.9 $ 160.3 Revenue Drilling and Completions $ 119.1 $ 126.8 $ 126.6 Artificial Lift and Downhole 83.3 62.2 58.6 Total revenue $ 202.4 $ 189.0 $ 185.2 Book to bill ratio (1) Drilling and Completions 0.98 0.96 0.90 Artificial Lift and Downhole 1.05 0.93 0.79 Total book to bill ratio 1.01 0.95 0.87 (1) The book-to-bill ratio is calculated by dividing the dollar value of orders received in a given period by the revenue earned in that same period. The Company believes that this ratio is useful to investors because it provides an indication of whether the demand for our products is strengthening or declining. A ratio of greater than one is indicative of improving market demand, while a ratio of less than one would suggest weakening demand. In addition, the Company believes the book-to-bill ratio provides more meaningful insight into future revenues for our business than other measures, such as order backlog, because the majority of the Company's products are activity based consumable items or shorter cycle capital equipment, neither of which are typically ordered by customers far in advance.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information (Unaudited) Table 1 - Adjusting items Three months ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 (in millions, except per share information) Operating income EBITDA(1) Net income (loss) Operating income EBITDA(1) Net income (loss) Operating income EBITDA(1) Net income (loss) As reported $ 3.2 $ 15.8 $ (10.3 ) $ 6.9 $ 12.5 $ (3.5 ) $ 1.8 $ 1.4 $ (16.8 ) % of revenue 1.6 % 7.8 % 3.7 % 6.6 % 1.0 % 0.8 % Restructuring, transaction and other costs 1.6 1.6 1.6 1.1 1.1 1.1 0.7 0.7 0.7 Transaction expenses 5.9 5.9 5.9 - - - 2.9 2.9 2.9 Loss (gain) on foreign exchange, net (2) - 1.3 1.3 - 3.3 3.3 - 9.2 9.2 Stock-based compensation expense - 1.5 - - 0.8 - - 1.2 - As adjusted (1) $ 10.7 $ 26.1 $ (1.5 ) $ 8.0 $ 17.7 $ 0.9 $ 5.4 $ 15.4 $ (4.0 ) % of revenue 5.3 % 12.9 % 4.2 % 9.4 % 2.9 % 8.3 % Diluted shares outstanding as reported 12.2 10.2 10.2 Diluted shares outstanding as adjusted 12.2 10.2 10.2 Diluted EPS - as reported $ (0.85 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (1.64 ) Diluted EPS - as adjusted $ (0.12 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.39 ) (1) The Company believes that the presentation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating loss, adjusted net loss and adjusted diluted EPS are useful to the Company's investors because (i) each of these financial metrics are useful to investors to assess and understand operating performance, especially when comparing those results with previous and subsequent periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of the Company's normal operating results and (ii) EBITDA is an appropriate measure of evaluating the company's operating performance and liquidity that reflects the resources available for strategic opportunities including, among others, investing in the business, strengthening the balance sheet, repurchasing the Company's securities and making strategic acquisitions. In addition, these benchmarks are widely used in the investment community. See the attached separate schedule for the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information. (2) Foreign exchange, net primarily relates to cash and receivables denominated in U.S. dollars by some of our non-U.S. subsidiaries that report in a local currency, and therefore the loss (gain) has no economic impact in dollar terms.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information (Unaudited) Table 2 - Adjusting Items Three months ended (in millions of dollars) March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2023 EBITDA reconciliation (1) Net loss $ (10.3 ) $ (3.5 ) $ (16.8 ) Interest expense 8.8 4.5 4.6 Depreciation and amortization 13.8 8.7 8.7 Income tax expense 3.5 2.8 4.9 EBITDA $ 15.8 $ 12.5 $ 1.4 (1) The Company believes adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is an appropriate measure of evaluating operating performance and liquidity. It reflects the resources available for strategic opportunities including, among others, investing in the business, strengthening the balance sheet, repurchasing the Company's securities, and making strategic acquisitions. In addition, adjusted EBITDA is a widely used benchmark in the investment community.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information (Unaudited) Table 3 - Adjusting items Three months ended (in millions of dollars) March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2023 Free cash flow, before acquisitions, reconciliation (1) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 5.0 $ (23.1 ) $ 11.3 Capital expenditures for property and equipment (2.9 ) (1.1 ) (2.4 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 0.2 0.3 - Free cash flow, before acquisitions $ 2.3 $ (23.9 ) $ 8.9 (1) The Company believes free cash flow, before acquisitions is an important measure because it encompasses both profitability and capital management in evaluating results.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. Supplemental schedule - Product line revenue (Unaudited) Three months ended (in millions of dollars) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 Revenue $ % $ % $ % Drilling $ 36.5 17.9 % $ 40.4 21.4 % $ 41.6 22.5 % Subsea 21.8 10.8 % 12.8 6.8 % 27.6 14.9 % Stimulation and Intervention 38.6 19.1 % 47.3 25.0 % 32.1 17.3 % Coiled Tubing 22.2 11.0 % 26.3 13.9 % 25.3 13.7 % Drilling and Completions 119.1 58.8 % 126.8 67.1 % 126.6 68.4 % Downhole 52.2 25.8 % 23.2 12.3 % 21.7 11.7 % Production Equipment 18.5 9.1 % 19.9 10.5 % 22.7 12.3 % Valve Solutions 12.6 6.3 % 19.1 10.1 % 14.2 7.6 % Artificial Lift and Downhole 83.3 41.2 % 62.2 32.9 % 58.6 31.6 % Eliminations - - % - - % - - % Total revenue $ 202.4 100.0 % $ 189.0 100.0 % $ 185.2 100.0 %

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. Supplemental schedule - 2023 segment information provided for segment change (Unaudited) As Reported As Adjusted (3) Three months ended Three months ended (in millions of dollars) December 31, 2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31, 2023 Revenue Drilling and Completions $ 126.6 $ 118.9 $ 130.3 $ 126.8 $ 126.6 $ 118.9 $ 130.3 $ 126.8 Artificial Lift and Downhole 58.6 60.4 55.1 62.2 58.6 60.4 55.1 62.2 Eliminations - - - - - - - - Total revenue $ 185.2 $ 179.3 $ 185.4 $ 189.0 $ 185.2 $ 179.3 $ 185.4 $ 189.0 Operating income (loss) Drilling and Completions $ 4.0 $ 3.8 $ 6.6 $ 5.0 $ 4.7 $ 3.7 $ 6.6 $ 5.9 Operating Margin % 3.2 % 3.2 % 5.1 % 3.9 % 3.7 % 3.1 % 5.1 % 4.7 % Artificial Lift and Downhole 7.4 8.5 7.0 8.6 7.4 8.8 7.2 8.6 Operating Margin % 12.6 % 14.1 % 12.7 % 13.8 % 12.6 % 14.6 % 13.1 % 13.8 % Corporate (6.7 ) (6.8 ) (6.7 ) (7.0 ) (6.7 ) (6.3 ) (6.6 ) (6.8 ) Total segment operating income 4.7 5.5 6.9 6.6 5.4 6.2 7.2 7.7 Other items not in segment operating income (1) (2.9 ) 0.2 (0.5 ) 0.3 - 0.2 0.3 0.3 Total operating income $ 1.8 $ 5.7 $ 6.4 $ 6.9 $ 5.4 $ 6.4 $ 7.5 $ 8.0 Operating Margin % 1.0 % 3.2 % 3.5 % 3.7 % 2.9 % 3.6 % 4.0 % 4.2 % EBITDA (2) Drilling and Completions $ 3.8 $ 18.4 $ 8.4 $ 9.5 $ 12.1 $ 11.6 $ 13.7 $ 13.5 EBITDA Margin % 3.0 % 15.5 % 6.4 % 7.5 % 9.6 % 9.8 % 10.5 % 10.6 % Artificial Lift and Downhole 8.5 10.2 7.4 10.1 8.7 10.1 8.6 10.1 EBITDA Margin % 14.5 % 16.9 % 13.4 % 16.2 % 14.8 % 16.7 % 15.6 % 16.2 % Corporate (10.9 ) (5.7 ) (7.3 ) (7.1 ) (5.4 ) (5.1 ) (4.9 ) (5.9 ) Total EBITDA $ 1.4 $ 22.9 $ 8.5 $ 12.5 $ 15.4 $ 16.6 $ 17.4 $ 17.7 EBITDA Margin % 0.8 % 12.8 % 4.6 % 6.6 % 8.3 % 9.3 % 9.4 % 9.4 % (1) Includes gain/(loss) on disposal of assets and other. (2) The Company believes that the presentation of EBITDA is useful to the Company's investors because EBITDA is an appropriate measure for evaluating the Company's operating performance and liquidity that reflects the resources available for strategic opportunities including, among others, investing in the business, strengthening the balance sheet, repurchasing the Company's securities and making strategic acquisitions. In addition, EBITDA is a widely used benchmark in the investment community. See the attached separate schedule for the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information. (3) Refer to [Supplemental schedule - 2023 adjusting items provided for segment change.]

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information (Unaudited) Supplemental schedule - 2023 adjusting items provided for segment change Three months ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 (in millions, except per share information) Operating

income EBITDA

(1) Net

income

(loss) Operating

income EBITDA

(1) Net

income

(loss) Operating

income EBITDA

(1) Net

income

(loss) Operating

income EBITDA

(1) Net

income

(loss) As reported $ 1.8 $ 1.4 $ (16.8 ) $ 5.7 $ 22.9 $ 8.0 $ 6.4 $ 8.5 $ (6.6 ) $ 6.9 $ 12.5 $ (3.5 ) % of revenue 1.0 % 0.8 % 3.2 % 12.8 % 3.5 % 4.6 % 3.7 % 6.6 % Restructuring, transaction and other costs 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.8 0.8 0.8 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.1 1.1 1.1 Transaction expenses 2.9 2.9 2.9 - - - - - - - - - Inventory and other working capital adjustments - - - (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.4 ) (0.4 ) (0.4 ) - - - Loss (gain) on foreign exchange, net (2) - 9.2 9.2 - (8.2 ) (8.2 ) - 6.5 6.5 - 3.3 3.3 Stock-based compensation expense - 1.2 - - 1.2 - - 1.3 - - 0.8 - As adjusted (1) $ 5.4 $ 15.4 $ (4.0 ) $ 6.4 $ 16.6 $ 0.5 $ 7.5 $ 17.4 $ 1.0 $ 8.0 $ 17.7 $ 0.9 % of revenue 2.9 % 8.3 % 3.6 % 9.3 % 4.0 % 9.4 % 4.2 % 9.4 % Diluted shares outstanding as reported 10.2 10.4 10.2 10.2 Diluted shares outstanding as adjusted 10.2 10.4 10.2 10.2 Diluted EPS - as reported $ (1.64 ) $ 0.77 $ (0.64 ) $ (0.34 ) Diluted EPS - as adjusted $ (0.39 ) $ 0.05 $ 0.10 $ 0.09 (1) The Company believes that the presentation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating loss, adjusted net loss and adjusted diluted EPS are useful to the Company's investors because (i) each of these financial metrics are useful to investors to assess and understand operating performance, especially when comparing those results with previous and subsequent periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of the Company's normal operating results and (ii) EBITDA is an appropriate measure of evaluating the company's operating performance and liquidity that reflects the resources available for strategic opportunities including, among others, investing in the business, strengthening the balance sheet, repurchasing the Company's securities and making strategic acquisitions. In addition, these benchmarks are widely used in the investment community. See the attached separate schedule for the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information. (2) Foreign exchange, net primarily relates to cash and receivables denominated in U.S. dollars by some of our non-U.S. subsidiaries that report in a local currency, and therefore the loss (gain) has no economic impact in dollar terms.

