TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Slate Office REIT (TSX: SOT.UN) (the "REIT"), an owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate, reported today financial results and highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

" Our team continued to drive steady leasing volumes across all of the REIT's markets in the first quarter, converting interest and demand from high-quality credit tenants into new leases and renewals at positive leasing spreads and longer lease terms," said Brady Welch, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Slate Office REIT. " We also continue to make progress on the REIT's Portfolio Realignment Plan, completing $40.6 million of dispositions to date across Canada and Ireland, the proceeds of which are being used to pay down the REIT's debt and strengthen the REIT's balance sheet."

For the CEO's letter to unitholders in respect of the quarter, please follow the link here.

Highlights

Maintained positive leasing momentum while further building the REIT's pipeline of near-term leasing opportunities with strong, growing tenants The REIT completed 270,482 square feet of total leasing in the quarter at positive leasing spreads Total leasing in the quarter was completed at a weighted average lease term ("WALT") of 10.2 years, up from a WALT 5.4 years in the first quarter of 2023 The REIT has over 350,000 square feet of potential new leases and renewals in the pipeline with high-quality credit tenants in the Greater Toronto Area, Atlantic Canada, and Ireland, which would add to net operating income beginning in late 2024 and into 2025 Only 3.6% of the portfolio's Gross Leasable Area ("GLA") is set to mature in the balance of 2024, with renewal negotiations ongoing

Made further progress on the REIT's Portfolio Realignment Plan, completing over $40.6 million at share in dispositions as at May 2, 2024 In February, the REIT completed the sale of The Sheridan Exchange, located in Mississauga, ON, for a gross purchase price of $19.2 million at share, and Units 7 & 8 Airways, located in Dublin, Ireland, for a gross purchase price of €7.5 million Subsequent to quarter end, the REIT completed the sale of 84-86 Chain Lake, located in Halifax, NS, for a gross purchase price of $10.4 million As of May 2, 2024, the REIT has approximately $109.1 million at share in assets under contract or Letter of Intent, representing 12.3% of the REIT's GLA The REIT is actively engaged with a number of potential purchasers for single assets and small portfolio transactions of four-to-five assets across Canada

Continued to prudently manage the REIT's balance sheet In January, the REIT's unitholders passed a special resolution approving an amendment to the REIT's Declaration of Trust to temporarily remove the restriction imposed on the REIT not to exceed financial leverage of 65.0% of its gross book value, which provides for greater financial flexibility while management executes on the Portfolio Realignment Plan and actively manages the REIT's portfolio



Summary of Q1 2024 Results

Three months ended March 31, (thousands of dollars, except per unit amounts) 2024 2023 Change % Rental revenue $ 50,261 $ 49,092 2.4% Net operating income ("NOI") $ 23,177 $ 24,360 (4.9)% Net loss $ (22,571) $ (4,071) 454.4% Weighted average diluted number of trust units (000s) 85,937 85,585 0.4% Funds from operations ("FFO") $ 3,544 $ 5,314 (33.3)% FFO per unit $ 0.04 $ 0.06 (33.3)% FFO payout ratio -% 160.4% (160.4)% Core-FFO $ 4,474 $ 6,188 (27.7)% Core-FFO per unit $ 0.05 $ 0.07 (28.6)% Core-FFO payout ratio -% 137.7% (137.7)% Adjusted FFO ("AFFO") $ 3,776 $ 5,251 (28.1)% AFFO per unit $ 0.04 $ 0.06 (33.3)% AFFO payout ratio -% 162.3% (162.3)% March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Change % Total assets $ 1,713,367 $ 1,747,860 (2.0)% Total debt $ 1,158,123 $ 1,178,734 (1.7)% Portfolio occupancy 77.7% 78.5% (0.8)% Loan-to-value ("LTV") ratio 67.8% 67.7% 0.1% Net debt to adjusted EBITDA 1 12.8x 12.9x (0.1)x Interest coverage ratio 1 1.4x 1.5x (0.1)x (1) EBITDA is calculated using trailing twelve month actuals, as defined below.

Conference Call and Presentation Details

Senior management will host a live conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET on Friday, May 3, 2024 to discuss the results and ongoing business initiatives of the REIT.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (289) 514-5100 or 1 (800) 717-1738. Additionally, the conference call will be available via simultaneous audio found at https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=08A833A6-1470-42CE-99B7-99202C92EC84&LangLocaleID=1033. A replay will be accessible until May 17, 2024 via the REIT's website or by dialing (289) 819-1325 or 1 (888) 660-6264 (access code 13425#) approximately two hours after the live event.

About Slate Office REIT (TSX: SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is a global owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of strategic and well-located real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants. The REIT acquires quality assets at a discount to replacement cost and creates value for unitholders by applying hands-on asset management strategies to grow rental revenue, extend lease term and increase occupancy. Visit slateofficereit.com to learn more.

About Slate Asset Management

Slate Asset Management is a global alternative investment platform. We focus on fundamentals with the objective of creating long-term value for our investors and partners. Slate's platform focuses on four areas of real assets, including real estate equity, real estate credit, real estate securities, and infrastructure. We are supported by exceptional people and flexible capital, which enable us to originate and execute on a wide range of compelling investment opportunities. Visit slateam.com to learn more, and follow Slate Asset Management on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Instagram.

Supplemental Information

All interested parties can access Slate Office REIT's Supplemental Information online at slateofficereit.com in the Investors section. These materials are also available on SEDAR or upon request at ir@slateam.com or (416) 644-4264.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information herein constitutes "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws which reflect management's expectations regarding objectives, plans, goals, strategies, future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities of the REIT. The words "plans", "expects", "does not expect", "scheduled", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "projects", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements to the effect that certain actions, events or results "may", "will", "could", "would", "might", "occur", "be achieved", or "continue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Some of the specific forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management as of the date hereof, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, the REIT cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not the times at or by which such performance or results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Additional information about risks and uncertainties is contained in the filings of the REIT with securities regulators.

Non-IFRS Measures

We disclose a number of financial measures in this news release that are not measures used under IFRS, including NOI, same property NOI, FFO, Core-FFO, AFFO, FFO payout ratio, Core-FFO payout ratio, AFFO payout ratio, NAV, adjusted EBITDA, net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio, interest coverage ratio, debt service coverage ratio and LTV ratio, in addition to certain measures on a fully-diluted per unit basis.

NOI is defined as rental revenue, excluding non-cash straight-line rent and leasing costs amortized to revenue, less property operating costs prior to International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee 21, Levies ("IFRIC 21") adjustments. Rental revenue for purposes of measuring NOI excludes revenue recorded as a result of determining rent on a straight-line basis and the amortization of leasing costs in revenue for IFRS. Same-property NOI includes those properties owned by the REIT for each of the current period and the relevant comparative period.

FFO is defined as net income adjusted for certain items including transaction costs, change in fair value of properties, change in fair value of financial instruments, change in fair value of Class B LP units, deferred income taxes, distributions to Class B unitholders, depreciation and IFRIC 21 property tax adjustments.

Core-FFO is defined as FFO adjusted for the REIT's share of lease payments received for a data centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba (the "Data Centre"), which for IFRS purposes is accounted for as a finance lease.

AFFO is defined as FFO adjusted for amortization of deferred transaction costs; de-recognition and amortization of mark-to-market ("MTM") adjustments on mortgages refinanced or discharged; adjustments for interest rate subsidies received; recognition of the REIT's share of lease payments received for the Data Centre, which for IFRS purposes, is accounted for as a finance lease; amortization of straight-line rent; and normalized direct leasing and capital costs.

FFO payout ratio, Core-FFO payout ratio and AFFO payout ratio are defined as aggregate distributions made in respect of units of the REIT and Class B LP units divided by FFO, Core-FFO and AFFO, respectively.

FFO per unit, Core-FFO per unit and AFFO per unit are defined as FFO, Core-FFO and AFFO divided by the weighted average diluted number of units outstanding, respectively.

NAV is defined as the aggregate of the carrying value of the REIT's equity, Class B LP units, deferred units, and deferred tax liability.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, fair value gains (losses) from both financial instruments and investment properties, while also excluding non-recurring items such as transaction costs from dispositions, acquisitions or other events.

Net debt to adjusted EBITDA is defined as the aggregate amount of debt outstanding, less cash on hand, divided by the trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA.

Interest coverage ratio is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by the REIT's interest expense for the period.

Debt service coverage ratio is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by the debt service requirements for the period, whereby the debt service requirements reflects amortizing principal repayments and interest expensed during the period. Payments related to defeasance, prepayment penalties, or payments upon discharge of a mortgage are excluded from the calculation.

LTV ratio is defined as total indebtedness divided by total assets less restricted cash.

We use these measures for a variety of reasons, including measuring performance, managing the business, capital allocation and the assessment of risk. Descriptions of why these non-IFRS measures are useful to investors and how management uses each measure are included in Management's Discussion and Analysis, which readers should read when evaluating the measures included herein. We believe that providing these performance measures on a supplemental basis to our IFRS results is helpful to investors in assessing the overall performance of our businesses in a manner similar to management. These financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for similar financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. We caution readers that these non-IFRS financial measures may differ from the calculations disclosed by other businesses, and as a result, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by others.

SOT-FR

Calculation and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures

The tables below summarize a calculation of non-IFRS measures based on IFRS financial information. The calculation of NOI is as follows: Three months ended March 31, (thousands of dollars, except per unit amounts) 2024 2023 Revenue $ 50,261 $ 49,092 Property operating expenses (39,464) (37,932) IFRIC 21 property tax adjustment 1 10,197 10,491 Straight-line rents and other changes 2,183 2,709 Net operating income $ 23,177 $ 24,360 The reconciliation of net income to FFO, Core-FFO and AFFO is as follows: Three months ended March 31, (thousands of dollars, except per unit amounts) 2024 2023 Net income $ (22,571) $ (4,071) Add (deduct): Leasing costs amortized to revenue 2,518 2,661 Change in fair value of properties 10,792 (4,008) IFRIC 21 property tax adjustment 1 10,197 10,491 Change in fair value of financial instruments 485 3,488 Transaction costs 518 - Depreciation of hotel asset 249 240 Deferred income tax expense (28) 108 Tax on gains on disposal of investment properties 1,701 - Change in fair value of Class B LP units (317) (4,123) Distributions to Class B LP unitholders - 528 FFO 2 $ 3,544 $ 5,314 Finance income on finance lease receivable (675) (731) Finance lease payments received 1,605 1,605 Core-FFO 2 $ 4,474 $ 6,188 Amortization of deferred transaction costs 1,746 1,190 Amortization of debt mark-to-market adjustments (10) (10) Amortization of straight-line rent (335) 48 Normalized direct leasing and capital costs (2,099) (2,165) AFFO 2 $ 3,776 $ 5,251 Weighted average number of diluted units outstanding (000s) 85,937 85,585 FFO per unit 2 $ 0.04 $ 0.06 Core-FFO per unit 2 $ 0.05 $ 0.07 AFFO per unit 2 $ 0.04 $ 0.06 FFO payout ratio 2 -% 160.4% Core-FFO payout ratio 2 -% 137.7% AFFO payout ratio 2 -% 162.3% (1) In accordance with IFRIC 21, the REIT recognizes property tax liability and expense on its existing U.S. properties as at January 1 of each year, rather than progressively, i.e. ratably throughout the year. The recognition of property taxes as a result of IFRIC 21 has no impact on NOI, FFO or AFFO. (2) Refer to "Non-IFRS measures" section above.

The reconciliation of cash flow from operating activities to FFO, Core-FFO and AFFO is as follows: Three months ended March 31, (thousands of dollars) 2024 2023 Cash flow from operating activities $ 5,318 $ 8,197 Add (deduct): Leasing costs amortized to revenue 2,518 2,661 Transaction costs 518 - Working capital changes (2,592) (2,183) Straight-line rent and other changes (2,183) (2,709) Interest and finance costs (18,306) (14,396) Interest paid 16,570 13,216 Tax on gains on disposal of investment properties 1,701 - Distributions paid to Class B LP unitholders - 528 FFO 1 $ 3,544 $ 5,314 Finance income on finance lease receivable (675) (731) Finance lease payments received 1,605 1,605 Core-FFO 1 $ 4,474 $ 6,188 Amortization of deferred transaction costs 1,746 1,190 Amortization of debt mark-to-market adjustments (10) (10) Amortization of straight-line rent (335) 48 Normalized direct leasing and capital costs (2,099) (2,165) AFFO 1 $ 3,776 $ 5,251 (1) Refer to "Non-IFRS measures" section above.

The calculation of trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA is as follows: Twelve months ended March 31, (thousands of dollars) 2024 2023 Net loss $ (131,617) $ (49,734) Straight-line rent and other changes 10,840 9,739 Interest income (569) (441) Interest and finance costs 68,741 54,619 Change in fair value of properties 146,351 99,612 IFRIC 21 property tax adjustment 1 (294) 1,622 Change in fair value of financial instruments 6,065 (16,011) Distributions to Class B shareholders 371 2,112 Transaction costs 518 1,240 Depreciation of hotel asset 975 966 Change in fair value of Class B LP units (14,745) (8,298) Strategic review costs 319 2,567 Deferred income tax recovery (340) (5,884) Current income tax expense 2,966 1,661 Adjusted EBITDA 2 $ 89,581 $ 93,770 (1) In accordance with IFRIC 21, the REIT recognizes property tax liability and expense on its existing U.S. properties as at January 1 of each year, rather than progressively, i.e. ratably throughout the year. The recognition of property taxes as a result of IFRIC 21 has no impact on NOI, FFO or AFFO. (2) Adjusted EBITDA is based on actuals for the twelve months preceding the balance sheet date.

The calculation of net debt is as follows: (thousands of dollars) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Debt, non-current $ 481,984 $ 814,534 Debt, current 676,139 343,582 Debt $ 1,158,123 $ 1,158,116 Less: cash on hand 11,853 18,940 Net debt $ 1,146,270 $ 1,139,176 The calculation of net debt to adjusted EBITDA is as follows:

Twelve months ended March 31, (thousands of dollars) 2024 2023 Debt $ 1,158,123 $ 1,158,116 Less: cash on hand 11,853 18,940 Net debt $ 1,146,270 $ 1,139,176 Adjusted EBITDA 1 2 89,581 93,770 Net debt to adjusted EBITDA 2 12.8x 12.5x (1) Adjusted EBITDA is based on actuals for the twelve months preceding the balance sheet date. (2) Refer to "Non-IFRS measures" section above. The interest coverage ratio is calculated as follows:

Twelve months ended March 31, (thousands of dollars) 2024 2023 Adjusted EBITDA 1 2 $ 89,581 $ 93,770 Interest expense 62,889 48,585 Interest coverage ratio 2 1.4x 1.9x (1) Adjusted EBITDA is based on actuals for the twelve months preceding the balance sheet date. (2) Refer to "Non-IFRS measures" section above. The following is the calculation of IFRS NAV on a total and per unit basis at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023:

(thousands of dollars, except per unit amounts) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Equity $ 495,867 $ 515,370 Class B LP units 3,964 4,281 Deferred unit liability 535 489 Deferred tax liability 226 254 IFRS net asset value $ 500,592 $ 520,394 Diluted number of units outstanding (000s) 1 86,047 85,937 IFRS net asset value per unit $ 5.82 $ 6.06 (1) Represents the fully diluted number of units outstanding and includes outstanding REIT units, DUP units and Class B LP units.

Contacts

For Further Information



Investor Relations

Tel: +1 416 644 4264

E-mail: ir@slateam.com