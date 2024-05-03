READING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cambridge-Lee Holdings, Inc, has announced its audited consolidated results for the fiscal year 2023.
|CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|(A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Tubo de Pasteje S.A. de C.V.)
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|As of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022
|Figures in US Dollars
|12/31/2022
|12/31/2023
|Assets
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
93,837,000
$
217,598,000
|Accounts Receivable - Net
80,397,000
75,842,000
|Accounts Receivable - Affiliates
2,089,000
3,254,000
|Accounts Receivable - Refundable Income Tax
6,438,000
3,204,000
|Other Receivables
58,000
18,000
|Inventories - net
100,851,000
81,577,000
|Other current assets
6,330,000
5,416,000
|Deferred income taxes
0
0
|Total current assets
290,000,000
386,909,000
|Property, Plant, and Equipment - Net
47,098,000
49,438,000
|ROU Asset
3,847,000
4,680,000
|Deferred Financing Fees - Net
222,000
169,000
|Other Long-Term Assets
10,807,000
11,839,000
|Total
$
351,974,000
$
453,035,000
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Current Liabilities:
|Current portion of long-term debt
2,367,000
2,371,000
|Lease Liability - S. T.
1,233,000
1,158,000
|Trade Accounts Payable
31,412,000
26,063,000
|Affiliates Payable
65,000
173,000
|Accrued expenses and taxes other than income tax
14,761,000
14,681,000
|Total current liabilities
49,838,000
44,446,000
|Long-Term Debt
4,706,000
2,336,000
|Long-Term Obligations - Other
713,000
1,075,000
|Deferred Revenue
428,000
404,000
|Lease Liability - L. T.
2,666,000
3,576,000
|Deferred Income Taxes
2,980,000
3,264,000
|Total liabilities
61,331,000
55,101,000
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Common stock, no par - authorized, 1,500 shares;
|issued and outstanding, 1,000 shares
1,000
1,000
|Additional paid-in capital
24,205,000
24,205,000
|Investment in Parent
|Excess of liabilities assumed over book value
|of assets transferred
(17,514,000
)
(17,514,000
)
|Retained earnings
276,440,000
380,343,000
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(893,000
)
(713,000
)
|Noncontrolling owner's interest
8,404,000
11,612,000
|Total shareholders' equity
290,643,000
397,934,000
|TOTAL
$
351,974,000
$
453,035,000
|CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|(A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Tubo de Pasteje S.A. de C.V.)
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|As of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022
|Figures in US Dollars
|12/31/2022
|12/31/2023
|Revenues:
|Net Sales
$
825,660,000
$
744,736,000
|Cost of Sales
589,209,000
524,301,000
|Gross Income
236,451,000
220,435,000
|Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
43,915,000
43,163,000
|Operating Income
192,536,000
177,272,000
|Other Expense:
|Interest - net
46,000
5,680,000
|Other - net
(162,000
)
(524,000
)
|Total Other Expense
(116,000
)
5,156,000
|Income (Loss) From Continuing Operations Before Provision for Income Taxes
192,420,000
182,428,000
|Provision (benefit) for Income Taxes
46,474,000
45,324,000
|Net Income Gain (Loss) from Continuing Operations
145,946,000
137,105,000
|COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME-Pension unrecognized
(324,000
)
186,000
|(loss) gain adjustment-net of tax expense of $61,000 and
|tax (benefit) of $106,000 for 2023 and 2022, respectively
|Net Income (Loss)
145,622,000
137,291,000
|Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
4,364,000
4,099,000
|Net Income Attributable to Cambridge-Lee Holdings, Inc.
141,259,000
133,192,000
|CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC
|STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
|Figures in US Dollars
|December 31, 2023
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income (loss)
137,105,000
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Noncontrolling interest
|Depreciation and amortization
6,716,000
|Allowance for (benefit from) doubtful accounts receivable
(92,000
)
|Net periodic pension (benefit) cost
(28,000
)
|(Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment
630,000
|Amortization of ROU operating leases
1,319,000
|Increase (decrease) in deferred income taxes
285,000
|Changes in assets and liabilities which provided (used) cash:
|(Increase) decrease in accounts and notes receivable
3,522,000
|(Increase) decrease in inventories
19,274,000
|(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses, deposits and other assets
72,000
|Increase (decrease) in other long term obligations
339,000
|Increase (decrease) in accnts payable, accrued exps & amounts due to affiliates
(5,390,000
)
|Change in operating lease liabilities
(1,321,000
)
|Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable
3,279,000
|Total adjustments
28,605,000
|net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
165,710,000
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(9,598,000
)
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
15,000
|disposal
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(9,583,000
)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Principal payments on long-term debt
(2,286,000
)
|Payment under capital lease obligations
(81,000
)
|Cash payment of dividends
(30,000,000
)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(32,367,000
)
|EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
123,760,000
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
93,837,000
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
217,597,000
