READING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cambridge-Lee Holdings, Inc, has announced its audited consolidated results for the fiscal year 2023.

CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Tubo de Pasteje S.A. de C.V.)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

As of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

Figures in US Dollars 12/31/2022 12/31/2023

Revenues:

Net Sales $ 825,660,000 $ 744,736,000

Cost of Sales 589,209,000 524,301,000

Gross Income 236,451,000 220,435,000

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 43,915,000 43,163,000

Operating Income 192,536,000 177,272,000

Other Expense:

Interest - net 46,000 5,680,000

Other - net (162,000 ) (524,000 )

Total Other Expense (116,000 ) 5,156,000

Income (Loss) From Continuing Operations Before Provision for Income Taxes 192,420,000 182,428,000

Provision (benefit) for Income Taxes 46,474,000 45,324,000

Net Income Gain (Loss) from Continuing Operations 145,946,000 137,105,000

COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME-Pension unrecognized (324,000 ) 186,000

(loss) gain adjustment-net of tax expense of $61,000 and

tax (benefit) of $106,000 for 2023 and 2022, respectively

Net Income (Loss) 145,622,000 137,291,000

Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 4,364,000 4,099,000