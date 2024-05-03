Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Schnelle Produktionsaufnahme: Multi-Tenbagger-Potenzial direkt in Spanien?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909187 | ISIN: BRGGBRACNPR8 | Ticker-Symbol: GDUB
Stuttgart
03.05.24
10:30 Uhr
3,260 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
GERDAU SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GERDAU SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,2803,58012:17
PR Newswire
03.05.2024 | 00:53
12 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gerdau S.A. - Consolidated Information

SÃO PAULO, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1Q24 Highlights

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of R$ 2.8 billion in the first quarter, up 38.0% over 4Q23.

Adjusted Net Income of R$ 1.2 billion in 1Q24, 70.1% higher than 4Q23.

Dividend distribution in the amount of R$ 0.28 per share, equivalent to R$ 589 million, to be paid based on 1Q24 results.

On April 22nd, 2024, Gerdau's shareholders received, as a bonus, 1 new share for every 5 shares of the same type.

Gerdau has the best reputation among industry players in Brazil , according to the 10th edition of the Merco Ranking, maintaining its position as the only steel producer in the overall ranking and the leader in the "Mining, Steel, and Metallurgy" category.

Accident frequency rate reached an all-time low, 0.47, reinforcing Gerdau's commitment to becoming one of the safest companies in the sector.

Additional Information
Gerdau S.A. informs that it is filling today its 1Q24 results at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and at the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), which are available at Gerdau's website. To access this document, please click on https://ri.gerdau.com/en/notices-and-results/results-center/.

The 1Q24 Valuation Guide is also available at Gerdau's website.
https://ri.gerdau.com/en/financial-information/valuation-guide/

SOURCE Gerdau S.A.

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden
In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.