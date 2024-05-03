Anzeige
WKN: 865956 | ISIN: SE0000667891
Frankfurt
03.05.24
08:04 Uhr
18,620 Euro
-0,210
-1,12 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SANDVIK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANDVIK AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,83018,89012:20
18,84518,87512:20
Sandvik completes the acquisition of Almü

STOCKHOLM, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has completed the previously announced acquisition of Almü Präzisions-Werkzeug GmbH (Almü), a Germany -based cutting tools and solutions provider within high-precision drilling, reaming, milling and tooling systems. The company will be reported in Sandvik Coromant, a division within Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions.

Almü was founded in 1978, has 44 employees, and is headquartered in Zell unter Aichelberg, Germany. In 2022, the company generated revenues of about approximately 6 MEUR. The impact on Sandvik's EBITA margin and earnings per share will be limited.

Stockholm, May 3, 2024
Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/sandvik-completes-the-acquisition-of-almu,c3972799

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/3972799/2776599.pdf

Sandvik completes the acquisition of Almü

SOURCE Sandvik

