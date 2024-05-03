Ontex: Strong Q1 2024 results with continued revenue growth and margin improvement

Revenue grew 4% like for like, driven by volumes in North America;

Adjusted EBITDA margin rose 2.4pp to 11.5%, fueled by cost transformation program;

Leverage ratio reduced from 3.3x to 2.8x over quarter;

Full year outlook confirmed.

Q1 2024 results

Revenue [1] was €460 million, up 4% like for like. Volume and mix was up 5%, driven by double-digit growth in North America and other selected categories. Prices were down slightly on the basis of lower raw material prices. Including slightly adverse forex, revenue growth was 3%.

Adjusted EBITDA [1] was €53 million, up €12 million year on year, and €6 million quarter on quarter, with the cost transformation program as the main driver delivering 5% operational efficiencies. Lower raw material costs more than offset reduced pricing, while other operating costs and SG&A were still up with inflation. The adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 11.5%, up 2.4pp year on year and 1.1pp quarter on quarter. The operating profit doubled to €34 million, from €17 million last year.

Net debt for the Total Group was €646 million at the end of March, a €20 million decrease over the quarter, which combined with the further adjusted EBITDA improvement, led to a significant leverage ratio reduction from 3.3x at the start of the year to 2.8x at the end of March.

CEO quote

Gustavo Calvo Paz, Ontex's CEO, said: "We delivered a strong start of the year. We finalized the Algerian divestment allowing us to focus more on our Core Markets, we rolled out new products and grew volumes by strong double digits in North America, and our cost transformation program has delivered structural savings yet again. Our achievements so far and the dedication of the Ontex teams give me confidence to make further way on our strategic journey to be the number 1 trusted partner for our retail and healthcare customers."

2024 Outlook

Based on solid 2023 results, delivery so far in 2024, and progress made on Ontex's structural transformation, Ontex's management confirms its previously iterated guidance, expecting:

Revenue [1] to grow by low single-digit like for like, supported by strong double-digit growth in North America, while managing prices in function of input costs and market dynamics;

Adjusted EBITDA margin [1] within a range of 11% to 12%, based on continued delivery of the cost transformation program;

within a range of 11% to 12%, based on continued delivery of the cost transformation program; Further progress on divesting the remaining discontinued operations of Emerging Markets activities, which meanwhile are to contribute positively to adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow;

Free cash flow to improve year on year, while self-funding the accelerated Group transformation through investments in excess of 6% of Core Markets revenue;

Leverage ratio to reduce further by year end to below 2.8x.





Key Q1 2024 financials

Key indicators

Business results First 3 Months in € million 2024 2023 % % LFL Core Markets (continuing operations) Revenue 460.2 445.9 +3% +4% Baby Care 195.5 195.1 +0% +0% Adult Care 198.9 183.0 +9% +10% Feminine Care 60.3 61.3 -2% -2% Adj. EBITDA 52.9 40.7 +30% Adj. EBITDA margin 11.5% 9.1% +2.4pp Operating profit/(loss) 34.2 17.0 +101% Emerging Markets (discontinued operations) [2] Revenue 91.2 205.8 -56% -1% Adj. EBITDA 11.8 15.0 -22% Adj. EBITDA margin 12.9% 7.3% +5.6pp Operating profit/(loss) 11.4 12.4 -8% Total Group [2] Revenue 551.3 651.6 -15% +3% Adj. EBITDA 64.6 55.7 +16% Adj. EBITDA margin 11.7% 8.5% +3.2pp Operating profit/(loss) 45.6 29.4 +55% Net financial debt [3] 645.7 665.3 -3% Leverage ratio [3] 2.8x 3.3x (0.4x)

Core Markets (continuing operations) year-on-year evolution

Revenue 2023 Vol/mix Price 2024 Forex 2024 in € million LFL First 3 Months 445.9 +20.2 -3.6 462.4 -2.3 460.2

Adj. EBITDA 2023 Vol/mix Raw Operat. Operat. SG&A/ Forex 2024 in € million /price mat'ls costs savings Other First 3 Months 40.7 -2.2 +7.1 -5.5 +18.3 -6.5 +0.9 52.9

[1] Reported P&L figures, represent continuing operations, i.e. Core Markets, only. As from 2022, Emerging Markets are reported as assets held for sale and discontinued operations, following the strategic decision to divest these businesses.

[2] Emerging Markets and Total Group year-on-year comparison is affected by the divestment of the Mexican business activities as of May 2023. The like-for-like comparison is corrected for the scope reduction.

[3] Balance sheet data are compared to start of the period, i.e. March 2024 versus December 2023.

Unless otherwise indicated, all comments in this document are on a year-on-year basis and for revenue specifically on a like-for-like (LFL) basis (at constant currencies and scope and excluding hyperinflation effects). Definitions of Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) in this document can be found on page 6.





Q1 2024 business review of Core Markets (continuing operations)

Revenue

Revenue was €460 million, up 4% like for like compared to the first quarter of 2023, driven by 10% higher adult care sales, which more than compensated for stable revenue in baby care and slightly lower sales in feminine care. Including slightly adverse forex effects, total revenue growth was 3% year on year.

Volume and mix was up 5% year on year, driven by double-digit growth in selected categories, especially in North America. The strong increase in that region contrasted with continued lower market demand there, and was largely based on new contracts that kicked in during the second half of 2023 and in the first quarter of 2024. Further volume growth in the year will be supported by additional secured contracts. The year-on-year comparison was also supported by the customer destocking in the first quarter of 2023 which depressed order levels at that time.

In the European market, demand for baby care products remained soft. Promotional activities by branded players, trying to recover volume losses incurred last year, temporarily tempered the share gains of retail brands. Retail brands continued to outperform stable demand in feminine care, however. And in adult care, where demand continued to grow supported by societal trends, retail brands gained market share. Ontex's sales volumes in Europe overall reflected these market trends, including double digit growth in selected categories such as adult care, especially in the healthcare channel, and such as baby pants.

Prices were down 1% on average compared to last year. While in certain categories, such as healthcare, prices were still slightly higher than in the first quarter of 2023, as these contracts typically have a longer term and are more rigid, on average prices have been coming down sequentially since the second half of 2023, reflecting the raw material price decreases which had started earlier that year.

Forex fluctuations had an adverse impact of 1% year on year. The depreciation of the Russian ruble, and to a lesser extent the US and Australian dollar, more than offset the appreciation of the Polish zloty and the British pound.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA was €53 million, up €12 million compared to the first quarter of 2023, and up €6 million versus the last quarter, mainly thanks to relentless focus on delivering on the cost transformation program. The adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 11.5%, up 2.4pp year on year and 1.1pp quarter on quarter.

Volume and mix growth had a slight €1 million positive impact on adjusted EBITDA, while the price decrease had a €4 million negative impact.

Cost transformation measures resulted in €18 million net savings, leading to a reduction of the operating cost base by 4.8%. Product innovations, manufacturing and supply chain improvements, and especially procurement initiatives were the drivers behind the structural savings.

Raw material cost decreases had a €7 million positive impact, reflecting the year-on-year lower price indices for fluff, super-absorbent polymers and non-woven materials compared to the first quarter of 2023. However, compared to the last quarter, raw materials prices have started to increase again. Other operating costs were up by €5 million year on year, largely due to inflation of salaries, energy and distribution costs. SG&A expenditure was up by €6 million, as well on salary inflation, but also including the actualization of variable remuneration in the quarter.

Forex fluctuations had a €1 million net positive impact, as the positive effect on cost of the depreciation of the US dollar more than compensated for the negative forex impact on revenue.





Q1 2024 financial review of Total Group

P&L

Operating profit (of continuing operations) was €34 million, double the €17 million delivered in the first quarter of 2023, thanks to the improved adjusted EBITDA and a low level of restructuring charges, i.e. €1 million, whereas last year €7 million charges were booked in the first quarter. Depreciation was €18 million, largely in line with last year.

Discontinued operations, consisting of the Emerging Markets division, generated a revenue of €91 million. The decrease compared to €206 million in the first quarter of 2023, was mainly due to the scope reduction following the divestment of the Mexican business in the second quarter of 2023, and to a smaller extent due to forex effects. On a like-for-like basis, revenue was 1% lower. While the business in the Middle East improved further, in Brazil volume and prices decreased. Forex effects were slightly negative. Adjusted EBITDA came in at €12 million and margin at 12.9%. EBITDA adjustments of less than €1 million were made for divestment-related costs. This brought the operating profit at €11 million, compared to €12 million last year, which still included the contribution from the Mexican business.

Total Group revenue thereby was €551 million and adjusted EBITDA €65 million. The scope-adjusted last-twelve-months adjusted EBITDA was €229 million.

Cash and balance sheet

Net debt for the Total Group was €646 million at the end of March, a €20 million decrease over the quarter. Strong EBITDA offset working capital and capex needs to support business growth, as well as tax and financing cash-out. Capital expenditure remained well below 6% of revenue in the quarter, due to phasing of payments over the year, and is expected to increase in the coming quarters as Ontex is ramping up investments in its transformation and business expansion. The financing cash-out was in line with the previous year and included the semi-annual coupon payment on the fixed rate bond.

The leverage ratio decreased further to 2.8x from 3.3x at the start of the year. The strong improvement was mostly driven by the increase in adjusted EBITDA of the Total Group over the last quarters.

Early April, Ontex completed the divestment of its Algerian business to Hygianis SPA. The cash proceeds prior to taxes and transaction costs were approximately €25 million, and remain subject to customary post-closing adjustments. On a pro-forma basis, this transaction raises the leverage ratio slightly from 2.8x to 2.9x.





