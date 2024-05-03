BTS Group AB (publ) Interim report January - March 2024

P R E S S R E L E A S E

Stockholm, May 3, 2024

Improved growth and margins, despite challenging market



January 1 - March 31, 2024

Net sales MSEK 619 (579). Currency adjusted growth +7%.

EBITA +23%, MSEK 58 (47).

EBITA margin 9.5 (8.2) %.

Profit after tax +135%, MSEK 53 (23), excluding the reversed provision of earn-out +11%, MSEK 25 (23). 1 )

Earnings per share +135%, SEK 2.75 (1.17), excluding the reversed provision of earn-out +11%, SEK 1.30 (1.17).1)

"BTS's growth and profitability improved during the first quarter due to increasing sales volumes and the efficiency measures implemented during 2023."

Jessica Skon, CEO of BTS Group AB

Outlook 2024

The 2024 full-year outlook is unchanged; the result (EBITA) is expected to be better than in 2023.

For more information, please contact:

Michael Wallin

Head of investor relations

BTS Group AB (publ)

michael.wallin@bts.com

+46-58 70 70 02

+46-708-78 80 19

This information is information that BTS Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CEST on May 3, 2024.

About BTS Group AB (publ)

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. BTS has about 1,100 professionals in 36 offices located on six continents. BTS competes in both talent and HR consulting as well as the traditional consulting markets. BTS's services support a broad range of client challenges including top-to-bottom and on-demand leadership development, talent selection and readiness, strategy creation and strategy implementation, as well as culture and broad-scale change. For over thirty years, BTS has been focused on the people-side of change and uses proprietary simulation, learning, coaching, and assessment methodologies to power better performance.

We partner with nearly 450 organizations, including over 30 of the world's 100 largest global corporations. Some of our major clients include ABB, Chevron, Coca-Cola, Ericsson, EY, HP, Mercado Libre, Salesforce, SAP, and Tencent.

BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange and trades under the symbol BTS B.

1 During the first quarter of 2024, a provision of earn-out related to the 2020 acquisition of the American company Rapid Learning Institute (RLI) was reversed, impacting the net financial items positively by MSEK 28.2 and thereby the profit before and after tax. The reversal has no further impact on the 2024 first quarter Group income statement or the Group balance sheet per March 31, 2024. For increased comparability, the profit before and after tax in this interim report is presented, including and excluding this reversal.