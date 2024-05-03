Realkredit Danmark A/S: Company announcement for the first quarter of 2024

Company announcement for the first quarter of 2024

Kamilla Hammerich Skytte, CEO, comments on the first quarter of 2024:

"In the first quarter of 2024, Realkredit Danmark recorded a stable result of DKK 1,005 million. The positive development in the top line was attributable to the rise in interest rate levels. Net profit for the period was down DKK 58 million because of an increase in model-based loan impairment charges.

As expected, housing market activity was low early in the year as a consequence of the property tax reform, which meant that many housing trades had been brought forward to late 2023. Towards the end of the first quarter of 2024, however, we saw an increase in the number of housing trades. We expect to see moderate rises in general house prices across Denmark in 2024. A fair increase in salaries and the consequent recovery in consumer purchasing power combined with low unemployment and prospects of reasonable economic activity in society will have a positive effect on the housing market. Conversely, the interest rate level is significantly higher than a few years ago, just as purchasing power has not yet recovered to the level before the substantial rise in inflation, which will contribute to putting a damper on price developments and housing market activity.

As in the private market, the business market has been characterised by falling activity recently, and buyers and sellers have found it difficult to meet. In the first quarter, there was a decline in demand for green financing of commercial property, which to some extent is connected to few investment property transactions and fewer constructions being completed. Our business customers increasingly focus on the green transition, ESG reporting requirements and the EBPD directive recently adopted by the EU Commission. In the first quarter, we contributed to the launch of an industry initiative to standardise ESG reporting for property companies to make reporting easier and cheaper for the individual property owner - an initiative that we continue to support. We continue our efforts to strengthen our advisory services regarding green financing for personal customers.

As part of the Danske Bank Group's Forward '28 strategy, we are working, among other things, to strengthen our advisory services and financial solutions across home financing from bank and mortgage institution to ensure that customers get the best and most competitive solutions."

Mortgage credit market

As other European countries, Denmark is essentially in a state of economic stagnation, with the one caveat that pharma giant Novo Nordisk's growth is pushing the overall activity level up, while much of the remaining industrial sector and housing construction have contracted.

Despite the stalled economy, employment has continued to rise, boosting overall household incomes, and the inflationary pressure has abated. However, the underlying inflationary pressure is still relatively high in Denmark and in the euro area, and this means that a significant drop in mortgage interest rates is hardly just around the corner.

The housing market went into reverse in January, with a decline in activity and falling house prices. This was as expected given the fact that the property tax reform had brought forward activity to 2023. However, activity improved somewhat in February, and prices of single-family houses showed a stable trend while prices in the market for owner-occupied flats saw a small increase - also in Copenhagen.

This highlights the fact that the housing market appears to be developing reasonably in the wake of the transition to the new housing tax system. This also supports our expectation that house prices will generally rise across Denmark in 2024. It is still too early, however, to write off the risk of price falls in the Copenhagen market for owner-occupied flats - especially in the first half of 2024. This is due to prices having gone up by just over 10% over the past year and the combination of the hunt for tax rebates in 2023, higher housing taxes for new buyers in 2024 and a housing expense ratio that is close to a record-high level.

On the commercial real estate market, activity remains relatively low. The rise in interest rates has increased the uncertainty around the valuation of the properties, and potential buyers and sellers are challenged in terms of finding each other in the market. However, a sound macroeconomic environment supports both vacancy rates and rental prices.

First quarter of 2024

The Realkredit Danmark Group recorded a net profit of DKK 1,005 million in the first quarter of 2024 (Q1 2023: DKK 1,063 million). The topline increased, driven by the higher interest rate levels, although this increase was more than offset by model-based loan impairment charges.

Expenses increased to DKK 278 million (Q1 2023: DKK 252 million), due primarily to ongoing compliance efforts.

Credit quality remained solid. Loan impairment charges amounted to DKK 199 million in the first quarter of 2024 (Q1 2023: DKK 52 million). Loan impairment charges were affected by a planned model change of DKK 100 million and a net increase in post-model adjustments of DKK 40 million, which related mainly to the agriculture segment to counter potential CO2 taxation. At 31 March 2024, the total allowance account amounted to DKK 2,898 million (31 December 2023: DKK 2,738 million).

The rise in mortgage rates has fuelled remortgaging activity, however, activity is stagnating. Our customers reduced nominal outstanding debt by DKK 0.8 billion in the first quarter of 2024. Mortgage lending at nominal value decreased DKK 5.0 billion in the first quarter of 2024. Gross lending amounted to DKK 23 billion (Q1 2023: DKK 31 billion). Total green bond lending amounted to DKK 27.3 billion at 31 March 2024.

Realkredit Danmark has a proprietary portfolio of DKK 51.8 billion, of which DKK 31.6 billion is managed through a hold-to-collect portfolio. This portfolio is reported at amortised cost, and at 31 March 2024, the market value was

DKK 0.9 billion lower (31 December 2023: DKK 0.8 billion).

The Systemic Risk Council has recommended that a systemic buffer of 7% be introduced for exposures to property companies. As a result, Realkredit Danmark will face increasing capital buffer requirements in 2024, although the exact impact is uncertain. Dividend for 2023 is consequently withheld until later in 2024 in order to ensure that Realkredit Danmark has the best possible capital structure.

Realkredit Danmark expects net profit in 2024 to be somewhat below net profit in 2023, primarily due to normalised impairment levels.

Contact: Kamilla Hammerich Skytte, CEO, tel. +45 45 13 20 82.

Financial highlights - Realkredit Danmark Group

INCOME STATEMENT Q1 Q1 Index Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Full year (DKK millions) 2024 2023 24/23 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 2023 Administration margin 1,387 1,410 98 1,387 1,393 1,394 1,396 1,410 5,593 Net interest income 367 158 232 367 390 314 252 158 1,114 Net fee income 50 52 96 50 15 -87 -50 52 -70 Income from investment portfolios 11 86 13 11 44 42 11 86 183 Other income 20 19 105 20 22 23 20 19 84 Total income 1,835 1,725 106 1,835 1,864 1,686 1,629 1,725 6,904 Expenses 278 252 110 278 289 250 264 252 1,055 Profit before loan impairment charges 1,557 1,473 106 1,557 1,575 1,436 1,365 1,473 5,849 Loan impairment charges 199 52 383 199 -96 -4 -66 52 -114 Profit before tax 1,358 1,421 96 1,358 1,671 1,440 1,431 1,421 5,963 Tax 353 358 99 353 495 363 353 358 1,569 Net profit for the period 1,005 1,063 95 1,005 1,176 1,077 1,078 1,063 4,394 BALANCE SHEET (END OF PERIOD) (DKK millions) Due from credit institutions etc. 16,632 13,491 123 16,632 11,618 13,759 6,877 13,491 11,618 Mortgage loans 746,880 729,966 102 746,880 753,624 726,741 725,360 729,966 753,624 Bonds and shares 53,949 47,668 113 53,949 49,580 45,827 47,559 47,668 49,580 Other assets 2,888 1,834 157 2,888 1,441 1,803 1,470 1,834 1,441 Total assets 820,349 792,959 103 820,349 816,263 788,130 781,266 792,959 816,263 Due to credit institutions etc. 2,005 2,000 100 2,005 2,000 2,000 2,000 2,000 2,000 Issued mortgage bonds 760,589 737,694 103 760,589 756,509 728,989 725,714 737,694 756,509 Other liabilities 6,529 6,312 103 6,529 7,531 8,064 5,548 6,312 7,531 Shareholders' equity 51,226 46,953 109 51,226 50,223 49,077 48,004 46,953 50,223 Total liabilities and equity 820,349 792,959 103 820,349 816,263 788,130 781,266 792,959 816,263 RATIOS AND KEY FIGURES Net profit for the period as % p.a. of average shareholders' equity 7.9 8.8 7.9 9.5 8.9 9.1 8.8 8.8 Impairment charges as % p.a. of mortgage lending 0.11 0.03 0.11 -0.05 -0.01 -0.04 0.03 -0.02 Cost/income ratio (%) 15.1 14.6 15.1 15.5 14.8 16.2 14.6 15.3 Total capital ratio (%) 31.4 28.8 31.4 31.5 29.3 29.1 28.8 31.5 Tier 1 capital ratio (%) 31.4 28.3 31.4 31.1 28.8 28.6 28.3 31.1 Mortgage loans, nominal value 801,172 802,883 801,172 806,154 807,956 804,362 802,883 806,154 Full-time-equivalent staff (end of period) 224 228 224 229 231 229 228 229

The company announcement for the first quarter of 2024 is not presented in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as adopted by the EU, and additional Danish disclosure requirements for interim reports of issuers of listed bonds.