Environment+Energy Leader: 2024 E+E Leader Solutions Summit - Virtual Event

Sustainability Synergy - Shaping the Future of Environment+Energy Leadership

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2024 / The 2024 E+E Leader Solutions Summit, a premier event focusing on environmental and energy sustainability, is set to take place virtually on June 4-5. Hosted by Environment+Energy Leader, this dynamic summit brings together global leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts to explore sustainable solutions for pressing environmental challenges.

Event Highlights:

Expert Insights: Gain valuable insights from industry leaders and experts through keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive sessions covering renewable energy, sustainable infrastructure, climate resilience, and more.

Gain valuable insights from industry leaders and experts through keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive sessions covering renewable energy, sustainable infrastructure, climate resilience, and more. Innovative Showcase: Explore cutting-edge technologies, products, and services driving sustainable development in our innovative solutions showcase.

Explore cutting-edge technologies, products, and services driving sustainable development in our innovative solutions showcase. Networking Opportunities: Connect with professionals, forge partnerships, and exchange ideas during dedicated networking sessions.

Highlighted Sessions:

Tuesday, June 4, 2024: 10:00 A.M. - 11:00 A.M. ET Title: Everything Everywhere All at Once: The Future of Air Force Installation Energy Speaker: Paul Garcia 11:15 A.M. - 11:45 A.M. ET Title: Breaking Down "Climate Risk" Disclosure Requirements of the SEC Final Rule Speaker: David Staples 1:30 P.M. - 2:30 P.M. ET Title: Shaping the Future: The shift to real-time, connected, and insightful environmental data. Speaker: Panel Discussion



Environmental Impact of Virtual Events:

A study from the University of Michigan quantifies the CO2 emissions from virtual conferences and suggests that while virtual events have environmental costs, they represent a drastic reduction in carbon emissions. Virtual events significantly lower their environmental footprint by eliminating the need for travel, accommodation, and physical infrastructure, contributing to a more sustainable future.

"We are excited to host the 2024 E+E Leader Solutions Summit virtually, providing a platform for global collaboration and innovation in sustainability," said Jessica Hunt, Co-Owner at E+E Leader. "Through this eco-friendly approach, we aim to inspire positive environmental action while minimizing our carbon footprint."

Event Details:

Date: June 4-5, 2024

June 4-5, 2024 Location: Virtual Event

Virtual Event Registration: Now open

For more information and to register for the summit, please visit EESummit24 or contact Sarah Washington at sarah.washington@environmentenergyleader.com.

Interested in Remaining Sponsorship Opportunities? Contact admin@environmentenergyleader.com

About Environment+Energy Leader: E+E Leader is deeply committed to advancing the dialogue and practices around sustainability and ethical business operations. We provide extensive resources-including thought leadership pieces, practical case studies, and actionable insights-to empower business executives to enhance their impact within their respective organizations and the wider community.

Our offerings spotlight the latest in news, virtual events, and expert analyses. Our annual E+E Leader Awards Program also celebrates exceptional projects and products that exemplify commitment to environmental stewardship and profitable energy management initiatives. We aim to bridge the gap between environmental responsibility and business success, inspiring companies worldwide to embody the change they wish to see.

Register today for EESummit24

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Environment+Energy Leader on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Environment+Energy Leader

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/environmentenergy-leader

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Environment+Energy Leader

View the original press release on accesswire.com