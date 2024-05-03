Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2024) - Proleo.io, a top crypto marketing and PR firm, is happy to report that it attended the recent edition of Blockchain Life. The forum, which was held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from April 15-16, 2024, is a gathering of some of the biggest names in the crypto space.

Blockchain Life 2024 In Dubai



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8667/207834_2f7088f9b4a45a1b_001full.jpg

The program has boasted prominent figures within the industry such as Ben Zhou, the co-founder and CEO of Bybit, Rachel Conlan, the CMO of Binance, and Jason Lau, the Chief Innovation Officer at OKX. Previous editions have also featured panel discussions, fireside chats, and keynote discussions of some of the most pressing issues in the industry like DeFi, Web3, and AI.

The latest edition was no different, with industry leaders in attendance, as well as hosting informative panel talks. For companies in the space, Blockchain Life represents a unique opportunity to showcase themselves to potential customers and partners. Blockchain Life offered over 180 booth opportunities to companies looking to reach the over 10,000 people who were in attendance from over 120 countries.

"This year, we reached a milestone with 10,162 attendees. They know that the current market growth is just the beginning of a real explosion. The next wave is coming, which is why top projects, insiders, and funds gathered at Blockchain Life to finalize their preparations," said Sergei Khitrov, an organizer for Blockchain Life.

Proleo.io attended the forum not just for its own benefit but for that of its clients as well. A gathering of these many influential names in the industry does not happen too often and the firm took full advantage of this, connecting with contemporaries and customers alike. The industry is at a crucial stage in terms of growth and there is no better time to tap into the community.

The event was sponsored by Uminers, OKX, ByBit, eToro, Coinpal, and much more and was held at the Dubai Festival Arena. The organizers have also emphasized Dubai as a leading hub for blockchain and cryptocurrency, and a top place to do business.

The city has almost 0% business taxes, an already established legal framework for crypto use, a thriving local crypto community, and solar power for mining operations.

About Proleo.io

Founded in 2021, Proleo.io is a full-service marketing and PR firm servicing the blockchain, crypto, fintech, and web3 sectors. Boasting both clients and a team around the world, the firm works to deliver maximum visibility and help businesses cultivate relevant and engaged audiences.

