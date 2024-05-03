Average retail prices fell to €6. 24 ($6. 70)/kWh on the German electricity spot market in April, largely due to renewables covering about 70% of the network load. From pv magazine Germany The trend in average electricity prices on the German spot market continues to point downwards. According to new figures from Rabot Charge, a provider of dynamic electricity tariffs, the average electricity price was €6. 24 ($6. 70)/kWh in April. This is the second lowest value in 16 months. Only in February was the average electricity price on the spot market slightly lower, at €6. 13/kWh. These low price levels ...

