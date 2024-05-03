In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that a significant high-pressure anomaly in the Pacific fostered more settled conditions and pushed a deep layer of dryer air over the Western United States, resulting in clearer skies. Whilst coastal regions saw average to slightly more irradiance than normal, Midwestern states including Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, and Wyoming, received up to 110% normal levels. April 2024's irradiance patterns over North America were shifted by a Pacific high-pressure anomaly and drier air over the tropics, delivering favorable irradiance results ...

