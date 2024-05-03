Australian researchers have developed multi-stage algorithms to remotely detect and accurately diagnose underperforming solar panels in residential and commercial PV systems. From pv magazine Australia Researchers from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) and the University of Technology Sydney have developed algorithms they claim can automatically pinpoint a range of common solar panel underperformance issues including wiring faults, degradation, and shading. UNSW School of Photovoltaic and Renewable Energy Engineering Senior Lecturer Fiacre Rougieux said the technology can also identify ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...