The Diverse Income Trust Plc - The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Redemption of Ordinary Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 03
THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")
REDEMPTION OF ORDINARY SHARES
The Company has a redemption facility through which shareholders are entitled to request the redemption of all or part of their holding of ordinary shares on an annual basis.
The total number of ordinary shares in respect of which valid redemption requests were received for the 2024 Redemption Point was 82,147,477 (representing 25.788% of the issued ordinary share capital).
A further announcement will be made shortly after the 2024 Redemption Point, being 31 May 2024, setting out the Redemption details.
3 May 2024
