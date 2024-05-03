Anzeige
WKN: A0DJ21 | ISIN: GB00B01RDH75 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.05.2024 | 13:42
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 03

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Paola Subacchi

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc

b)

LEI

5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 0.1p each (shares)



GB00B01RDH75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

609.98p

Volume(s)

391

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a (single transaction - see above)

e)

Date of the transaction

05/03/2024

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)


