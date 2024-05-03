Trophy Games Development: Trophy Games Acquires Tivola Portfolio

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESSWIRE / May 03, 2024 / Trophy Games Development (STO:TGAMES)

Company Announcement no. 7/2024 (May 03, 2024)

*Contains inside information

Trophy Games is pleased to announce the strategic acquisition of the mobile games portfolio from Tivola Games for €700,000 in an all-cash transaction. This acquisition aligns seamlessly with Trophy Games' strategic focus on developing engaging titles based on real-world interests, further enhancing our ability to immerse players in their passions through online gaming. The acquired portfolio includes over 20 titles in the soft management/simulation category, centered around themes such as horses, cats, and dogs. Despite experiencing stable revenues in recent years, we are committed to not only maintaining these games but also actively exploring new business opportunities within this portfolio to optimize performance and drive shareholder value.

- Søren Gleie

Contacts

Trophy Games Development A/S

Søren Gleie, CEO

Office (+45) 7172 7573

Email: soren@trophy-games.com

Mikkel Bryggers Gade 4, 2. sal, 1460 Copenhagen K, Denmark

Certified Adviser

Norden CEF

John Norden

Email: jn@nordencef.dk

A/S Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte, Denmark

About Us

Trophy Games is a data- and business-driven game company with a no-bullshit mentality. We build games around real-world interests to immerse players in their passion online!

