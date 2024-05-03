Sampled1 today announced that it has been named one of the first OlinkCertified Service Providers

Olink's state-of-the-art proteomics technology enables understanding of complex biological pathways and disease markers. Proteomics technology is an important tool for studying diseases, providing crucial insights into their underlying molecular mechanisms. The consistent and highly accurate results produced by Olink's Proximity Extension Assay (PEA) technology have made it widely recognized and extensively cited in various research fields for protein profiling and biomarker development.

Olink Certified Service Providers are recognized for their commitment to delivering the highest quality standards, undergoing rigorous training and annual certification using concordance samples.

"We are proud to be one of the first OlinkCertified Service Providers and believe it highlights our dedication to pioneering health innovations. With this technology we can empower our clients with cutting-edge proteomics research capabilities," says John DelliSanti, Sampled's CEO.

"We are excited that Sampled has joined the Olink Certified Service Provider Network as it underscores our shared goal of giving customers the highest quality tools for their biomarker discovery research. Sampled has established themselves as a company committed to maintaining the highest standards of data quality and is well-equipped to support their customers with Olink technology," said Mike Irwin, Vice President of Global Sales, Support and Marketing at Olink.

About Sampled

Sampled enable clients to advance human health by leveraging active biological samples through; preservation, immortalization and utilization in comprehensive Multiomics research in the only Global Integrated Analytical Biorepository. Our vision is a world where we make health innovation easier, with a mission for Sampled to be behind every transformative health innovation. Sampled is headquartered in Piscataway, N.J. with labs across the US and the UK and partner labs in the Netherlands, China and Australia.

Infinity BiologiX LLC, Roylance Stability Storage Limited and Roylance Scientific Limited are doing business as Sampled. For more information, please visit www.sampled.com

