Apollon Formularies Plc - Notice of GM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 03

3 May 2024

Apollon Formularies Plc

Notice of General Meeting

Apollon Formularies plc (AQSE: APOL, "Apollon" or the "Company"), announces thatnotice of its General Meeting ('GM') is being posted to shareholders today, and will shortly be available at the Company website on https://www.apollon.org.uk/. The GM will be held on 28 May 2024 at 10 a.m., at the offices of Hill Dickinson LLP, The Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose St, London EC2A 2EW.

Pursuant to the announcement of 1 May 2024, a withdrawal resolution will be put to Shareholders at the GM to cancel the Company's quotation on the Aquis Growth Market.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ENDS

For additional information, please visit www.apollon.org.uk or contact:

Apollon Formularies

Tel: +44 771 198 0221

Stene Jacobs stene@apollon.org.uk

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser)

Tel: +44 207 220 9793

Mark Anwyl ma@peterhousecap.com

About Apollon and Apollon Jamaica

Apollon Formularies plc is an international medical cannabis and medicinal mushroom pharmaceutical company headquartered in the United Kingdom. Apollon Formularies Jamaica Limited is a pharmaceutical company incorporated and operating in the Commonwealth of Jamaica since 2016. Apollon Jamaica is licensed by the Jamaican government's Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) to cultivate (R&D), perform research and development, process, and sell medical cannabis therapeutic products that include legal medical cannabis to treat various illnesses under medical supervision.