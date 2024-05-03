Apollon Formularies Plc - Notice of GM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 03
3 May 2024
Apollon Formularies Plc
Notice of General Meeting
Apollon Formularies plc (AQSE: APOL, "Apollon" or the "Company"), announces thatnotice of its General Meeting ('GM') is being posted to shareholders today, and will shortly be available at the Company website on https://www.apollon.org.uk/. The GM will be held on 28 May 2024 at 10 a.m., at the offices of Hill Dickinson LLP, The Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose St, London EC2A 2EW.
Pursuant to the announcement of 1 May 2024, a withdrawal resolution will be put to Shareholders at the GM to cancel the Company's quotation on the Aquis Growth Market.
The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
ENDS
For additional information, please visit www.apollon.org.uk or contact:
Apollon Formularies
Tel: +44 771 198 0221
Stene Jacobs stene@apollon.org.uk
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser)
Tel: +44 207 220 9793
Mark Anwyl ma@peterhousecap.com
About Apollon and Apollon Jamaica
Apollon Formularies plc is an international medical cannabis and medicinal mushroom pharmaceutical company headquartered in the United Kingdom. Apollon Formularies Jamaica Limited is a pharmaceutical company incorporated and operating in the Commonwealth of Jamaica since 2016. Apollon Jamaica is licensed by the Jamaican government's Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) to cultivate (R&D), perform research and development, process, and sell medical cannabis therapeutic products that include legal medical cannabis to treat various illnesses under medical supervision.