Beryl Capital Management: Beryl Capital Hires Michael Callahan as Managing Director, Head of Investor Relations

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2024 / Beryl Capital Management ("Beryl"), an alternative investment firm specializing in event-driven investing, today announced that Michael Callahan has joined the firm as Managing Director, Head of Investor Relations. Mr. Callahan will be responsible for client service, capital formation, marketing, and business strategy.





Previously, Mr. Callahan spent 13 years at Man Group PLC, a global leader in liquid, high-alpha investment strategies, where he was a Managing Director and key contributor in building the US Institutional and Wealth businesses. He joined Man at a time when the firm first made the strategic decision to forge meaningful partnerships with US institutional and ultra-high-net-worth investors. Prior to that, Mr. Callahan worked in institutional roles at Blackstone, Morgan Stanley, and Prudential Equity Group.

David Witkin, Managing Partner and Founder of Beryl, said, "We are delighted to welcome Michael, whom I have known for over 20 years, to Beryl Capital. Michael has been a friend, investor in Beryl, and a supporter of mine for a long time. Finally, the time is right for him to join our firm. His breadth of relationships and decades of experience building trust and serving clients will be a significant addition to Beryl as we continue to grow and perform."

"I am thrilled to join Beryl Capital," said Mr. Callahan. "David has built an impressive firm and track record. I have admired David since we first met. It was easy to see even then, there was something special about his analytical acumen and intellectual integrity. Man Group was a great experience, and I am proud of all we delivered for clients. Now, I am excited about the opportunity to partner with the talented team at Beryl and eager to introduce them to long-standing institutional relationships."

About Beryl Capital Management

Beryl Capital Management is an SEC-registered investment advisor. The Firm was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redondo Beach, California, with additional resources in Chicago. Beryl Capital is focused on event-driven investing in hard catalysts and special situations. For more information, please visit www.berylcap.com

