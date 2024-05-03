Arthritis Foundation Partners with Target to Produce Ease of Use Design Guides for Product and Packaging Design

The Arthritis Foundation today announced its partnership with Target in the development of Ease of Use® Design Guides for product and packaging design. The Ease of Use Design Guides are the first guidelines developed in the United States, offering resources for engineers and designers in the requirements definition and design development stage.

The guidelines are based on the Arthritis Foundation's Ease of Use® Certification program which recognizes products and packaging that have been independently tested, approved and certified, as easy to use for people who live with mobility limitations from arthritis and other chronic pain conditions.

In the United States, arthritis is the #1 cause of disability, affecting nearly 60 million adults and hundreds of thousands of children. As the leading source of arthritis information and resources in the U.S., the Arthritis Foundation offers patient education and resources, funds research and advocates for the arthritis community. This complex disease can cause chronic, debilitating pain - and make daily activities difficult to do - while also impacting physical and social wellness and mental health.

"People with arthritis and other causes of chronic pain want solutions that make it easier to do daily activities like cooking, spending time with family and friends and participating in hobbies they love," says Steven Taylor, president and CEO of the Arthritis Foundation. "We are proud of our partnership with Target to bring design resources to engineers and designers. Our collaboration is leading the way and driving innovation on product and package designs which will offer more in market options to help people with chronic pain or limited mobility - and all families - say yes to the joy of everyday life."

The partnership between the Arthritis Foundation and Target - which is supported by the Arthritis Foundation's Ease of Use test lab, Intuitive Design Applied Research Institute - is a collaborative effort of industry experts in the ease of use design space with Target funding the research and contributing to the illustrations, photographs and graphic design of the guides. The first two guides focus on Rigid Packaging - Bottles and Bases and Components, and four additional guides are in development and will continue in the household goods categories.

"Target is committed to accessible design because this work is strongly aligned with our purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life," said Jenny Breeden, senior vice president, Owned Brand Product Design and Packaging at Target. "That's why we were proud to partner with the Arthritis Foundation on guidelines that'll help designers and engineers everywhere develop packaging that improve accessibility and make life easier."

Ease of Use® Certified products and packages can be found in retail and e-commerce locations. Learn more on arthritis.org/easeofuse

