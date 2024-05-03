Sacred Surrogacy Announces the 2024 Surrogate Retreat in Pine Lake, Alberta

Celebrating Surrogacy: Workshops, Guest Speakers, and More at Pine Lake

PINE LAKE, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2024 / Sacred Surrogacy is excited to welcome you to the latest installment of our transformative Surrogate Retreat, set against the serene backdrop of Pine Lake, Alberta. This full weekend retreat, scheduled to take place at the Salvation Army Pine Lake Campground from May 10th to May 12th, 2024, promises an unforgettable experience for surrogates in the region.

Building on the success of previous gatherings, this retreat offers surrogates and hopeful surrogates a unique opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, forge new friendships, and reconnect with old ones. From heartfelt conversations to shared experiences, participants will be immersed in a supportive sisterhood that celebrates the beauty and strength of surrogacy.

"Our weekend will be filled with activities some of us have grown to love, and some of us will experience for the first time," says Alana Wagg, Retreat Leader at Sacred Surrogacy. "Whether you are a new Surrogate or an experienced Surrogate, our retreats are made for you! We promise by the end of the day, you will feel the joy and love that this sisterhood has to offer."

The retreat will feature a diverse range of activities designed to foster connection, personal growth, and self-care. Surrogates will have the opportunity to participate in workshops, group discussions, and recreational activities, all aimed at nurturing their well-being and strengthening bonds within the community.

In response to participant feedback, Sacred Surrogacy is also introducing day tickets for those unable to attend the full weekend. Day ticket holders will have access to the Saturday program, ensuring that everyone can have an opportunity to experience the retreat.

Registrations for the retreat close on April 26th, 2024. Don't miss your chance to be part of this empowering event that celebrates the resilience and compassion of surrogates.

For more information and to register for the retreat, visit our Registration Form or reach out to us via Instagram at instagram.com/sacredsurrogacy.

Join us for a weekend of connection, empowerment, and celebration at Pine Lake, Alberta, as we continue to honor the incredible women who make surrogacy possible.

About Sacred Surrogacy:

Sacred Surrogacy is a leading organization dedicated to fostering community, support, and empowerment among surrogates and participants in the surrogacy journey. Through retreats, resources, and a subscription box program, Sacred Surrogacy creates a sacred space where the beauty of surrogacy is celebrated and cherished.

