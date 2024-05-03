Multiple Presentations at ASGCT 2024 Highlight Form Bio's Expertise in AI-Based AAV Gene Therapy Design and Development

Presentations Focused on How AI is Leveraged to Optimize Gene Therapy Construct Designs for Safety, Yield and Efficacy - Resulting in Faster Delivery to Market With a Higher Probability of Success
SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2024 / Form Bio, the breakthrough computational life sciences solutions provider, today announced that it will deliver multiple presentations at the upcoming American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 27th Annual Meeting, taking place May 7-11, 2024, in Baltimore, Maryland. The presentations include an oral presentation, ASGCT workshop, sponsored symposium, and "Meet the Expert" sessions at the company's booth.
Oral Presentation
Title: Analyzing and Improving AAV Vector Design with Long Read Sequencing and Analysis
Presenter: Amicia Elliott, Ph.D., Product Director, Life Sciences, Form Bio
Session Title: AAV Vector Biology and Development III
Date and Time: Saturday, May 11, 2024, 10:15-10:30 a.m. ET
Abstract Number: 387
Room: Ballroom 4
Session Presentations
ASGCT Workshop
Title: AAV Manufacturing for CMC Success: Translating Preclinical Gene Therapy Products to Clinical Success
Presenter: Claire Aldridge, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Form Bio
Date and Time: Tuesday, May 7, 2024, 11-11:45 a.m. ET
Location: Ballroom 3
Sponsored Symposium
Title: You Have a Great Technology...Now What?
Presenter: Amicia Elliott, Ph.D., Product Director, Life Sciences, Form Bio
Date and Time: Friday, May 10, 2024, 1:30-3:15 p.m. ET
Location: Room 339-342
Form Bio Booth Sessions
Meet the Expert
Title: Sandwiches With Solid Biosciences
Presenter: Adam Cockrell, Ph.D., Senior Director of Vector Biology, Solid Biosciences
Date and Time: Tuesday, May 7, 2024, 6-6:30 p.m. ET
Booth Number: 729
Meet the Expert
Title: Cookies and Characterization
Presenter: Nadia Sellami, Ph.D., Senior Specialist, PacBio
Date and Time: Wednesday, May 8, 2024, 3:15-3:45 p.m. ET
Booth Number: 729
Meet the Expert
Title: Tea with Taysha
Presenter: Fred Porter, Ph.D., Chief of Staff and Technical Operations Officer, Taysha Gene Therapies
Date and Time: Thursday, May 9, 2024, 3:15-3:45 p.m. ET
Booth Number: 729
About Form Bio
Form Bio provides award-winning software and AI solutions for cell and gene therapy leaders. By combining data, technology and expertise, Form's solutions accelerate timelines from discovery to clinic by providing drug developers with rapid in silico characterization, prediction, simulation and optimization of their therapeutics - enabling higher yields, enhanced safety and shorter, less-expensive development cycles. With cross-disciplinary expertise spanning software engineering, biology, bioinformatics and data science, the Form Bio team collaborates closely with customers on their most pressing and strategic challenges and opportunities. For more information, visit www.formbio.com or follow the company at https://www.linkedin.com/company/formbio.
Contact Information:
Angela Anderson
Form Bio
angela@formbio.com
Jake Robison
Inizio Evoke Comms
jake.robison@inizioevoke.com
