Multiple Presentations at ASGCT 2024 Highlight Form Bio's Expertise in AI-Based AAV Gene Therapy Design and Development

Presentations Focused on How AI is Leveraged to Optimize Gene Therapy Construct Designs for Safety, Yield and Efficacy - Resulting in Faster Delivery to Market With a Higher Probability of Success

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2024 / Form Bio, the breakthrough computational life sciences solutions provider, today announced that it will deliver multiple presentations at the upcoming American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 27th Annual Meeting, taking place May 7-11, 2024, in Baltimore, Maryland. The presentations include an oral presentation, ASGCT workshop, sponsored symposium, and "Meet the Expert" sessions at the company's booth.

Oral Presentation

Title: Analyzing and Improving AAV Vector Design with Long Read Sequencing and Analysis

Presenter: Amicia Elliott, Ph.D., Product Director, Life Sciences, Form Bio

Session Title: AAV Vector Biology and Development III

Date and Time: Saturday, May 11, 2024, 10:15-10:30 a.m. ET

Abstract Number: 387

Room: Ballroom 4

Session Presentations

ASGCT Workshop

Title: AAV Manufacturing for CMC Success: Translating Preclinical Gene Therapy Products to Clinical Success

Presenter: Claire Aldridge, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Form Bio

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 7, 2024, 11-11:45 a.m. ET

Location: Ballroom 3

Sponsored Symposium

Title: You Have a Great Technology...Now What?

Presenter: Amicia Elliott, Ph.D., Product Director, Life Sciences, Form Bio

Date and Time: Friday, May 10, 2024, 1:30-3:15 p.m. ET

Location: Room 339-342

Form Bio Booth Sessions

Meet the Expert

Title: Sandwiches With Solid Biosciences

Presenter: Adam Cockrell, Ph.D., Senior Director of Vector Biology, Solid Biosciences

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 7, 2024, 6-6:30 p.m. ET

Booth Number: 729

Meet the Expert

Title: Cookies and Characterization

Presenter: Nadia Sellami, Ph.D., Senior Specialist, PacBio

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 8, 2024, 3:15-3:45 p.m. ET

Booth Number: 729

Meet the Expert

Title: Tea with Taysha

Presenter: Fred Porter, Ph.D., Chief of Staff and Technical Operations Officer, Taysha Gene Therapies

Date and Time: Thursday, May 9, 2024, 3:15-3:45 p.m. ET

Booth Number: 729

