Boulder, Colorado and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2024) - Karma Card Corporation (Karma), a subsidiary of Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH) (the "Company"), has unveiled the Astra Instant Funding Solution within the Karma application. This new feature will allow Karma users to instantly transfer funds between their accounts, revolutionizing how they access and manage their money.

Instant Transfers, Infinite Possibilities

With Astra Instant Funding, Karma users can now enjoy the convenience of immediate money transfers - often within seconds. This integration is set to eliminate the typical delay associated with traditional bank transfers, providing users with quick access to their funds when they need them most, whether they're transferring to family, paying bills, or donating to a cause.

Why Astra Instant Funding?

Speed and Convenience: Transfers are nearly instantaneous, making funds available much faster than traditional methods.

Flexibility and Control: Users gain better control over their financial transactions, enabling them to manage their money more effectively.

Cost Efficiency: This service helps users avoid potential fees from other payment platforms, keeping more money in their pockets.

Enhanced Security: Astra's robust security measures-including encryption and fraud detection-ensure that all transactions are secure.

A Word from Our CEO

"The integration of Astra Instant Funding marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide seamless financial solutions that empower our customers," said John Eagleton, CEO of Karma. "This feature not only enhances the flexibility and efficiency of fund transfers but also aligns with our commitment to security and user satisfaction. Our goal is for Karma to be the number one payment method for our customers. With Astra's instant fund transfers customers can easily transfer money from their current bank accounts to their Karma accounts. This will help to actualize our deposit growth and transaction revenue forecasts."

Empowering Users to Do More

This feature is particularly beneficial for users engaged in managing multiple financial commitments swiftly and securely. Whether it's making a last-minute payment or supporting a sudden charitable cause, Astra Instant Funding ensures that Karma users can do so without the typical wait or extra fees associated with other platforms.

Availability

The Astra Instant Funding feature is available effective immediately to all Karma users. It can be accessed within the Karma app, providing a straightforward, user-friendly interface for managing all financial transactions with just a few clicks.

About Karma

Karma is an innovative fintech platform that integrates charitable giving with daily financial activities. By linking charitable giving with everyday spending, Karma makes it possible for anyone to support global initiatives that resonate with their personal values, all through a seamless, secure digital experience. Karma is available to citizens and residents of the United States only.

About Intellabridge Technology Corporation

Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH) is a fintech company in the business of impact finance whose product, Karma, has a mission to make every transaction have a positive impact on the world through cashback solutions and automated customizable donations to charitable organizations based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Karma offers cashback donation financial products, and Karmify which allows customers to connect any debit or credit card to Karma, earn extra cashback and donate to charitable organizations.

For more information on Intellabridge visit www.intellabridge.com.

For more information on Karma visit www.getkarmacard.com.

