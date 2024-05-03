WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global digital-led Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, has been recognized as a Market Leader (Horizon 3) in HFS Research's inaugural HFS Horizons Report: Customer Experience Service Providers, 2024

According to HFS, 'Market Leaders' possess the ability to drive a OneEcosystem synergy via collaboration to create completely new sources of value. These providers provide strategy and execution capabilities at scale, and deliver well-rounded solutions combining talent, domain, technology, data, and change. WNS was one of only 6 firms named to the 'Horizon 3' level out of 22 providers evaluated.

WNS was described in the HFS report as "an industry-focused CX services innovator," delivering transformative experiences, emphasizing digital and analytics. The company was cited for its industry expertise including proprietary industry-focused IP and its ability co-create consulting-led, end-to-end digital CX strategies. HFS also noted WNS' industry-first digital CX model, WNS EXPIRIUS, which is now enriched with GenAI LLMs (large language models). In addition, the HFS report highlights WNS' recent strategic acquisitions as having strengthened its capabilities across analytics, technology, and servicing.

"We are delighted to be recognized as a Market Leader by HFS Research. In a rapidly changing business environment, we continue to unlock incremental value for our clients by transforming CX operations to deliver cost efficiencies, brand differentiation, and new revenue streams. To do this, we leverage our deep domain expertise, advanced analytics capabilities, and Gen AI-powered proprietary technology and servicing capabilities," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

"WNS was placed as a Horizon 3 Market Leader in our inaugural CX Service Providers Horizon report for its industry expertise, investments in technology, and analytics capabilities," said Melissa O'Brien, Executive Research Leader, HFS Research. "It has developed a proprietary framework called EXPIRIUS, which leverages LLMs for developing industry-specific solutions. Clients of WNS are complimentary of the firm's flexibility and collaborative approach."

WNS EXPIRIUS is a unique Customer Experience (CX) solution integrating human-assisted design and domain expertise with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven conversational insights and CX consulting-led strategies to create a holistic digital customer experience. The offering has been further enriched with Large Language Models (LLM) to deliver superior value across the entire CX value chain.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 600 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of March 31, 2024, WNS had 60,125 professionals across 65 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

