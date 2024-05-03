Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Schnelle Produktionsaufnahme: Multi-Tenbagger-Potenzial direkt in Spanien?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 633500 | ISIN: DE0006335003 | Ticker-Symbol: KRN
Xetra
03.05.24
15:09 Uhr
123,00 Euro
-1,60
-1,28 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
KRONES AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KRONES AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
122,80123,2015:24
123,00123,2015:18
PR Newswire
03.05.2024 | 14:06
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Styrenics Circular Solutions: SCS, Krones and Tomra demonstrate recycling process for XPS food trays

  • A successful test run on Krones' pilot process for foamed polystyrene confirms feasibility, industrial efficiency and recyclate quality of the mechanical recycling of XPS food trays.
  • SCS has defined a circular design guideline for XPS food trays, further promoting their recycling.

BRUSSELS, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Styrenics Circular Solutions (SCS), the value chain initiative to realise the circular economy for styrenic polymers, today announces the successful demonstration of the mechanical recycling of XPS food trays in partnership with Tomra and Krones. It is based on the high purity mechanical recycling process developed for yoghurt pots. Building on the high sortability of all types of polystyrene (PS), Tomra first used 'deep sorting' to produce a pure XPS feedstock out of mixed PS sorted from separately collected household packaging waste. Krones then shredded, hot washed, dewatered and dried this feedstock. The test run demonstrates not only the technical capability of the process, but also the industrial feasibility to realise it competitively at typical recycling capacities, and with favourable levels of energy and water consumption.

This process adds circularity to the widely appreciated effectiveness of XPS trays in ensuring food safety and their superior life cycle assessment. To further promote their circularity by maximising the recycling yield and quality with this new recycling technology, SCS has developed a design for recycling (DfR) guideline for XPS food trays. Most XPS food trays are already in line with the guideline.

Dr. Michael Gotsche, Head of Krones Recycling, said: "We are pleased to have demonstrated with these trials that our leading washing technology also works for XPS food trays."

Dr. Volker Rehrmann, EVP, Head of TOMRA Recycling, added: "Effective sorting of (post-consumer) material is essential in transitioning to a truly circular economy. The ease with which polystyrene can be 'deep sorted' has continued to impress us since we established the sortability of its various types and formats, and this time confirmed for XPS trays."

Claudio Bilotti, New Polymers Initiatives and Sustainable Products Manager of Versalis (Eni) and Board Member of SCS, commented: "XPS trays play an essential role in ensuring food safety for fresh meat and fish. After their first use, they are a valuable circular resource for many additional life cycles."

Jens Kathmann, Secretary General of SCS, said: "Next to yoghurt pots, XPS food trays play an important role among PS packaging formats in the circular economy. They can become recycled content in many General Purpose PS applications, such as housewares, appliances and insulation."

Note to Editors:

A 2019 peer-reviewed life-cycle analysis (LCA) by Fraunhofer found that mono-material XPS meat trays have the lowest environmental impact compared to viable alternatives - even without considering the significant, more recent progress with their recycling.

About Styrenics Circular Solutions

Styrenics Circular Solutions is the value chain initiative to realise the circular economy for styrenics. The initiative engages the entire value chain in the development and industrialisation of new recycling technologies and solutions. It aims to strengthen the sustainability of styrenic products while improving resource efficiency within the circular economy.

For more information visit www.styrenics-circular-solutions.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/styrenics-circular-solutions/

Twitter/X: @SCS4Circularity

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scs-krones-and-tomra-demonstrate-recycling-process-for-xps-food-trays-302135567.html

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden
In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.