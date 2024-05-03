Information pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce (the French Commercial Code) and articles 223-16 and 223-11of the AMF General regulation (Règlement général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers) :
Regulatory News:
Exclusive Networks SA (Paris:EXN):
Date
Total number of issued shares
Total number of voting rights
30th April 2024
91,670,286
91,670,286
