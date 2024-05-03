Anzeige
Kura Oncology, Inc.: Kura Oncology Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN DIEGO, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that on May 1, 2024, the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors (the "Compensation Committee") granted inducement awards consisting of nonstatutory stock options to purchase 67,950 shares of common stock to six (6) new employees under the Company's 2023 Inducement Option Plan. The Compensation Committee approved the stock options as an inducement material to such employees' employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each stock option has an exercise price per share equal to $20.28 per share, the Company's closing sales price on May 1, 2024, and will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and the balance of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to the new employees' continued service relationship with the Company through the applicable vesting dates. The stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's 2023 Inducement Option Plan and the terms and conditions of an applicable stock option agreement covering the grant.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company's pipeline consists of small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways. Ziftomenib, a once-daily, oral drug candidate targeting the menin-KMT2A protein-protein interaction, has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of R/R NPM1-mutant AML. Kura is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 2 registration-directed trial of ziftomenib in NPM1-mutant R/R AML (KOMET-001). The Company is also conducting a series of clinical trials to evaluate ziftomenib in combination with current standards of care in NPM1-mutant and KMT2A-rearranged newly diagnosed and R/R AML. Tipifarnib, a potent and selective FTI, is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial in combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC (KURRENT-HN). Kura is also evaluating KO-2806, a next-generation FTI, in a Phase 1 dose-escalation trial as a monotherapy and in combination with targeted therapies (FIT-001). For additional information, please visit Kura's website at https://kuraoncology.com/ and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investors:
Pete De Spain
Executive Vice President, Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications
(858) 500-8833
pete@kuraoncology.com

Media:
Alexandra Weingarten
Associate Director, Corporate Communications &
Investor Relations
(858) 500-8822
alexandra@kuraoncology.com


