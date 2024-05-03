Belo Sun Mining Corp.: Belo Sun Mining Announces Changes to Executive Leadership

TORONTO, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belo Sun Mining Corp. ("Belo Sun" or the "Company" (TSX: BSX, OTCRB: BSXGF) announces a change in leadership in which Mr. Peter Tagliamonte, President and CEO, has left the Company with immediate effect. Ms. Ayesha Hira, currently an Independent Director of the Company, will serve as Interim President and CEO while a search is conducted to recruit a permanent President and CEO.



Executive Chairman, Mr. Mark Eaton said, "The Company continues to face challenges at its Volta Grande project ("VGP") in Brazil and the Board is confident that Ayesha Hira's leadership will help energize the Company and will also provide a new perspective on and approach to advancing VGP through a complex regulatory process in a highly litigious environment. Ayesha's commitment to take on this role reaffirms our determination to advance the VGP project for the economic and financial benefit of our shareholders, our neighbours and our local stakeholders."

Mr. Eaton continued, "The Board is very pleased that Ayesha Hira has agreed to serve as Interim President and CEO. Ayesha has over 25 years of experience in mining and capital markets, including serving on the board since June 30, 2022 as an Independent Director and subsequent appointment as Chair of the Audit Committee. Ayesha brings the necessary skills and expertise needed and with her familiarity with the Company, her knowledge of VPG, and her relationships with our corporate team will ensure consistency and continuity during this transitional period."

Ms. Hira said, "I am committed to doing all I can to help the Belo Sun team in their efforts to progress the Volta Grande project, and as importantly, to maintain and grow the relationships the Company has with its stakeholders."

About the Company

The Volta Grande Gold Project is located in Para State, Brazil. Belo Sun Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company with gold-focused properties in Brazil. Belo Sun's primary focus is advancing and expanding its 100% owned Volta Grande Gold Project. Belo Sun trades on the TSX under the symbol "BSX" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "BSXGF." For more information about Belo Sun, please visit www.belosun.com.

