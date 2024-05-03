Applied Digital Corporation: Applied Digital Announces Appointment of Datacenter Industry Expert Todd Gale as Chief Development Officer

DALLAS, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Digital Corporation (Nasdaq: APLD) ("Applied Digital" or the "Company"), a designer, builder, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure designed for High-Performance Computing ("HPC") applications, today announced that Todd Gale has been appointed as Chief Development Officer, effective May 3, 2024.



Mr. Gale's wealth of leadership acumen, developed during his tenure at Flexential and Terremark Worldwide, equips him to lead pivotal initiatives in his new role, propelling the growth and innovation of Applied Digital's HPC datacenter campus in Ellendale, North Dakota. His focus on designing liquid cooling systems, optimizing power systems design, and fortifying data hall infrastructure will help drive significant advancements for the company.

Mr. Gale brings over 45 years of expertise in collaborating with hyperscalers, driving transformative initiatives in datacenter design, engineering, construction, mission-critical infrastructure, mechanical and electrical engineering, and large-scale projects. Previously, he served as Vice President of Engineering at Flexential. Flexential is a leading provider of secure and scalable datacenter solutions for hyperscalers and enterprises. Here, he strategically led the design, engineering, and implementation of all new datacenters and capacity upgrades. His notable achievements include designing North America's first UTI Tier IV Design Certified colocation datacenter, pioneering high-efficiency cooling systems, and deploying direct-to-chip liquid cooling systems for GPU customers.

During Mr. Gale's time as Senior Vice President at Terremark Worldwide, he provided senior-level expertise and oversaw global technical direction including design, technology selections, construction, and engineering. His achievements included overseeing the rapid construction of the NAP of Americas, a 750,000 square foot datacenter completed in nine months.

"We are happy to announce Todd Gale is joining our executive team as Chief Development Officer," stated Wes Cummins, Chairman and CEO of Applied Digital. "Todd brings a wealth of technical expertise from years of collaboration with major hyperscalers and enterprises. His profound insights and experience will be instrumental in advancing our HPC datacenter campus in Ellendale. With Todd's distinguished history of fostering innovation and enhancing efficiency in datacenter development, we are set for extraordinary growth and achievements."

"Stepping into the role of Chief Development Officer at Applied Digital is a thrilling opportunity," said Gale. "I was drawn to Applied by its relentless pursuit of technological excellence and its clear commitment to shaping the future of datacenters. With my extensive background in datacenter innovation, I'm excited to contribute to the growth and success of the Ellendale HPC datacenter campus, driving forward our mission of pushing boundaries and fostering innovation."

