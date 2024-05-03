Indiana Toll Road: ITRCC Announces Spring 2024 Pavement Improvement Construction Program

Indiana Toll Road to commence pavement improvements on both the east and west ends of the corridor

ELKHART, IN / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2024 / ITR Concession Co. LLC (ITRCC), the operator of the Indiana Toll Road (ITR), is releasing its schedule for the Spring 2024 Pavement Rehabilitation Mill and Fill Project at locations on the western (mile marker 10 - 20) and eastern (mile marker 123 - 157) segments of the ITR. These projects will deliver improved pavement conditions within the regions that were most impacted by the severe winter freeze/thaw cycle in early 2024.





ITR Concession Company LLC





The project is scheduled to commence in early May and is expected to be largely completed prior to the Memorial Day holiday. Where possible, construction will be performed during non-peak travel times (8 p.m. to 8 a.m. ET) to limit customer inconvenience and delays. Motorists are encouraged to exercise caution and obey construction signage and posted speed limit reduction.

"Whilst road construction is necessary to ensure that our pavement conditions meet customer expectations, we also look to execute the work in a manner that minimizes motorist disruption and delays," said Rick Fedder, Chief Operating Officer of ITRCC.

Additional pavement and bridge rehabilitation projects are currently under design within these regions, with construction expected to be completed in late 2024 and 2025.

About the Indiana Toll Road

Established in 2006, ITR Concession Company LLC (ITRCC) responsibilities are detailed in the Concession and Lease Agreement with the Indiana Finance Authority, such as the construction, maintenance, repair, and operation of the 157-mile Indiana Toll Road. Headquartered in Elkhart, the Toll Road spans northern Indiana, linking Chicago with the Eastern Seaboard. Designated as part of Interstate 80/90, the Toll Road serves as a vital transportation link in the Midwest.

For current traffic and construction updates, visit www.indianatollroad.org or follow @IndianaTollRoad on Facebook or X (Twitter).

Contact Information

Yvette Leyva

Communications Specialist

yleyva@indianatollroad.org

5742614028

SOURCE: ITR Concession Company LLC

View the original press release on newswire.com.